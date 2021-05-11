United and Blairsville scored identical 18-1 wins over Purchase Line with the high school softball regular season winding down and postseason berths on the line.
The two play each other on Thursday in Blairsville.
UNITED 18, PURCHASE LINE 1: United scored eight runs in the sixth inning to finish off Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
United, which entered the day ranked seventh in the District 6 Class 2A playoff field, improved to 12-5. Eight teams make the playoffs.
Abby McConville and Keirstyn Becker each stroked three hits and drove in four runs for United. Mackenzie Regan and Madisyn Burkett also had three hits and an RBI apiece. Coral Grassmyer knocked in three runs with a pair of hits, and Cleo Long had two hits and an RBI.
Aliya Nichol banged out three hits and drove in the Red Dragons’ lone run.
McConville struck out 14 without issuing a walk and limited Purchase Line to five hits.
Purchase Line (1-12) plays host to Curwensville today.
BLAIRSVILLE 18, PURCHASE LINE 1: Isabel Pynos and Kirsten Smith hit home runs, and Blairsville took care of Purchase Line in four innings in a Heritage Conference game played Monday.
Blairsville, which entered the day ranked fourth in the District 6 Class 2A playoff rankings and holds second place in the Heritage Conference, improved to 10-2. Eight teams make the district playoffs. Blairsville trails only unbeaten Marion Center in the Heritage Conference standings and holds the inside track to face the Stingers in the conference championship game next week.
Smith finished with three hits, six RBIs and three runs scored, and Pynos finished with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Tori Foust stroked a pair of hits and drove in five runs, Brin Gardner went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored, and Hannah Foust went 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored.
Hannah Foust picked up the win, striking out seven and walking two in a three-hitter.
Bethany Smith, Carly Ward and Abbie Goncher each had a hit for Purchase Line.
Both teams play today. Blairsville plays host to West Shamokin, and Purchase Line welcomes Curwensville.
WEST SHAMOKIN 13, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 12: West Shamokin overcame a 12-5 deficit to overtake Northern Cambria in a matchup of Heritage Conference teams on the outside the District 6 Class 2A playoff picture.
West Shamokin (4-6) scored four runs in the sixth inning to surge into the lead. Lily Jordan stroked an RBI single, Grace Schrecengost followed with an RBI double, and Rachel Cecconi drove in the tying a go-ahead runs with a double.
The Wolves also scored four times in the fifth to move within striking distance. Schrecengost smacked an RBI single, Cecconi had an RBI groundout, and Maria Young laced a two-run single.
Maddie McConnell went 5-for-5 and Lydia McIlwain went 4-for-5 for West Shamokin. Schrcengost finished with three hits and three RBIs, Maria Young had two hits and two RBIs, and Lexie Young had two hits and an RBI. Cecconi finished with three RBIs.
West Shamokin finished with 20 hits, including six doubles.
Northern Cambria (5-11) finished with 17 hits, with four coming from Laci Lanzendorfer, who also drove in three runs. Jess Krug had three hits and two RBIs, and Jensen Wiewiora, Morgan Hassen and Alivia Yahner each had two hits. Kenzie Formeck had two RBIs.
Lexie Young picked up the win in relief. Kayla Boring struck out 11 in a losing effort.
West Shamokin plays host to Blairsville today, and Northern Cambria welcomes Harmony on Thursday.
FRANKLIN REGIONAL 6, INDIANA 4: Indiana secured a playoff berth Monday but couldn’t keep the good vibe going in a loss to Franklin Regional in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Franklin Regional (9-6, 8-4) is third in the section, and Indiana (10-5, 6-5) is fourth. The top four teams in each of four Class 5A sections makes the WPIAL playoffs. Pairing are expected to be announced Thursday.
Indiana fell behind Franklin Regional 3-0 after two innings and forged a 3-3 tie after four. The Panthers scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh, and Indiana countered with a lone run in the seventh.
Defense was Indiana’s downfall. The Indians committed five errors, and three runs were unearned against Olivia Zimmerman, who struck out 10 and walked two.
She also had three of Indiana’s nine hits. Sara Zimmerman and Haley Hamilton each had two. Tori Manzek doubled.
Indiana visits Armstrong today.