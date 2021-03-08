Matt Rodkey can sit back, but he can’t relax.
His United boys’ basketball team lost to second-seeded Portage in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals Saturday night, 66-55, and while he’d rather be getting ready to coach another game, there’s no game to play, but there’s still at lot at stake.
United’s first-year coach completed his first year only in the sense that he’s coaching varsity basketball for the first time. He has been a coach for close to 20 years, and Wednesday night, when the United girls tip off against Penns Manor, he will look on with more than a passing interest.
Rodkey’s daughter Kylee is a member of the team, a senior reserve, and he coached the group when they were coming up through the youth and junior high ranks.
“I’m super-proud of those girls,” he said. “They’re a fun bunch. They can be a little silly at times, like anyone, but they’re a bunch of really good kids, good students, good friends with each other, which always leads to success when everybody is working together and cares about each other. I’m proud of them and Coach (Paul) Hall.”
Therein lies the success the United Lions found under their new coach. United compiled an 18-6 record, played for the Heritage Conference title and entered the district playoffs as a third seed. They lost in the conference championship game to unbeaten West Shamokin and knocked off West Branch in the district quarterfinals before falling to Portage (19-2).
“It was a fun year for us,” Rodkey said. “I’m proud of the kids for buying into the defensive philosophy, and I think that’s something we really held onto as a team. I wanted to be a man-only team, and I really feel like we took pride in that and continued to get better as the year went on. That’s something I’m really proud about because it’s not easy sometimes when you’ve planned zone a lot, to that that fundamentally, and the kids really worked hard at it.”
United established itself as a contender during a 10-game winning streak following a season-opening loss.
“As a coaching staff,” Rodkey said, “we had expectations that we wanted to make a run in the conference. We thought we had players that had the talents to match some of the other teams in the conference. We definitely wanted to make the district playoffs, and a home game would have been really sweet, and we were able to do those things. And making the conference championship game was a huge thing for the program. Having two home playoff games basically, with one in the conference and once in districts, I’m proud of the kids for all that and my coaches for putting them in positions to have some success.”
Austin Kovalcik, a senior guard, emerged as one of the top players in the conference. Seniors Hunter Cameron and Joey Means also played key roles.
The nucleus returns, including guards Jonny Muchesko, Jake Boring and Brad Felix as well as 6-foot-3 center Ben Tomb. Jon Henry, a 6-3 junior, started early in the year before an injury derailed his season.
Felix scored 14 points against Portage, Kovalcik had 12, and Muchesko added 10.
Guards Kaden Claar and Koby Kargo combined for 35 points for Portage, which trailed 12-9 after the first quarter before outscoring the Lions 18-10 in the second quarter and never relinquishing the lead.
“We return four starters, so that’s a pretty good nucleus there, and some of our sophomores this year were able to work in,” Rodkey said.
In a normal year, this group would getting ready to play Penns Manor in a consolation game to determine seeding for the state tournament. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the start of the season, only the champions from the PIAA’s 12 districts play in the state tournament. In the past, there were 32 teams in each of six brackets.
“I’m just disappointed because this team is a state-caliber team,” Rodkey said. “In a normal year, we’d qualify for the state playoffs. So would Penns Manor and whoever else lost. It’s disappointing that we don’t get to get that experience of playing in a state tournament. I understand the COVID situation … I just wish we would have had the chance to go play somewhere against someone we’ve never seen before and all those really interesting and cool things you get to see and do when you qualify for the state tournament.”