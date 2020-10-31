ARMAGH — The United Lions made sure Hunter Cameron’s finale at tailback Friday night was busy and historic. Unfortunately, for the Lions, it was not victorious.
In his last game in a United uniform, Cameron carried the ball 34 times for 237 yards and set the school career rushing record at 4,873 yards. But the Lions lost to the Conemaugh Township Indians, 35-14, in a non-conference game at Thomas J. Madill Field.
United finished the season at 1-7, and not unlike other games in the campaign, this result did not match up with Cameron’s impressive rushing numbers.
• Cameron rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns against Blairsville in a 34-33 loss.
• The next week at West Shamokin, he posted an eye-popping 415 yards and three scores, but the Lions bowed, 48-34.
• Against Marion Center one week later, 193 yards and two touchdowns weren’t enough in 44-14 drubbing.
Cameron’s record-setting performance might have been enough this week if not for another workhorse on the field. Conemaugh Township tailback Seth Rosey didn’t set any records, but he did take 24 handoffs for 172 yards, and he scored three times. That made the difference.
“The line does a great job, but Seth ran so hard tonight,” said Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna. “I don’t think the first guy got him all night long. He just really ran hard and trusted his blockers. It was an outstanding individual effort.”
Cameron started the game needing 133 yards to ascend to the top of the Lions’ rushing list, and he blew past it before halftime.
The Indians scored on three consecutive possessions in the first half to take a 21-6 lead, but United bounced back with its best possession of the game, an 11-play, 70-yard drive that included 10 carries by Cameron.
On the last one, a 23-yard touchdown run through a big hole on the left side, he reached 135 yards for the game and secured himself a place in Lions history.
“I owe it to my linemen,” Cameron said. “Every single time I get the ball, I’m going to run non-stop for them. I don’t care about any record. I don’t care about anything. I just care about all these men right here. They’re all my brothers, and I’m going to miss them most of all.”
“He’s a kid who never quits,” said United coach Kevin Marabito. “He’d be the first one to give up any record (for more wins). As a coach, it’s once in a lifetime when you see a running back like that. … He wanted it tonight, and he definitely got it.”
The Lions found themselves down only one score at halftime and they forced Conemaugh Township to punt away the opening possession of the second half after just three downs. But the Lions couldn’t complete the turnaround.
With Cameron leading the way again, United marched 45 yards on 11 plays. Cameron took nine handoffs on the drive, but it ended with a 2-yard loss by Jacob Boring on a jet sweep.
Conemaugh Township took over on downs and covered 60 yards on eight plays, capping the possession with an 11-yard run by Rosey.
“We felt we had to stop that (opening) drive in the second half, and we did,” Marabito said. “We fell short, not punching it in, and they went down and scored. It’s been the story of our season.”
Rosey took it in one more time on a 27-yard run with 2:16 remaining in the fourth quarter to finally put United’s season to rest.
Cameron’s performance, as impressive as it was, also came up short in one other way. He began the game trailing Purchase Line’s Josh Syster by just 3 yards for the Indiana Country rushing lead. Syster gained 242 yards in Purchase Line’s upset of Penns Manor in the District 6 1A quarterfinals, leaving Cameron 8 yards behind Syster, whose season will continue next week in the semifinals.
Cameron trailed Syster by 175 yards after two weeks of the season and finally overtook him to lead by almost 200 yards after five weeks. But Syster took the lead back last week after back-to-back games of more than 200 yards.