United fended off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by River Valley to extend its win streak to 14 games with a 65-62 victory in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday night.
The Lions and Panthers each put up a 13-point first quarter, but United took a five-point edge into halftime, 28-23.
United hit three 3-pointers in a 23-point third quarter to push its lead to 51-37, but a 25-point surge in the fourth quarter brought the Panthers within three points.
Three Lions scored in double figures. Brad Felix, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, led the way with 18 points, including going 4-for-4 from the line. Joe Marino, another 6-2 junior guard, followed with 17 points, and Johnny Muchesko, a senior guard, tallied 16.
Rocco Bartolini, a senior forward/guard, led the Panthers with 18 points, including 16 in the second half. Seniors Cameron Reaugh and Braden Staats notched 12 points apiece.
United and River Valley each tallied seven 3-point field goals. River Valley’s Dom Speal and Braden Staats, along with the Lions’ Marino, all notched three apiece.
Both teams are back in action Thursday. The Lions (14-2) travel to Conemaugh Township, and the Panthers (5-10) visit Greater Latrobe.
PENNS MANOR 72, PURCHASE LINE 26: Bryan Koches drilled eight 3-point field goals and Penns Manor beat Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game to run its winning streak to 11.
“It was Koches’ night. I could not be prouder of him,” Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry said.
Koches hit two 3s in the opening quarter, four in the third and one in each of the second and fourth quarters for all of his 24 points. Penns Manor finished with 11 3s.
A 6-foot senior guard, Koches was one of four Comets to reach double figures. Grant Grimaldi scored 16 points, Noah Kohan contributed 12 and Max Hill chipped in 10.
Brady Syster and Brayden Albright scored six points apiece for Purchase Line (1-12).
Penns Manor, which started the season 2-2, improved to 13-2 going into Monday’s home game against Northern Cambria. The Comets’ only loss came to United on Dec. 17 and Penns Cambria in the season opener.
Purchase Line plays at Northern Cambria on Tuesday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 46, MARION CENTER 45, OT: Northern Cambria held off Marion Center in overtime on a horrible night at the free throw line for the Stingers.
Marion Center went 8-for-25 at the free throw line in the Heritage Conference game. Northern Cambria also made eight free throws, the Colts’ coming on 13 attempts.
Peyton Myers, a 5-foot-9 junior, paced Northern Cambria with 22 points, including its lone field goal in overtime. Ty Dumm, a freshman, made a free throw for the Colts’ other point in overtime. Dumm also grabbed 13 rebounds.
Vitalijs Petrof led Marion Center with 17 points. Dawson Bracken hit three 3-point field goals and scored 10 points. T.J. Lynn added nine.
Both teams play Thursday. Northern Cambria (7-9) plays host to Purchase Line, and Marion Center (4-12) visits Cambria Heights.
LIGONIER VALLEY 69, EAST ALLEGHENY 56: Jaicob Hollick scored 23 points to lead Ligonier Valley over East Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game and the 1,000th win in program history.
The Rams held a 34-29 halftime lead and outscored East Allegheny 35-27 in the second half.
Hollick, a senior guard, added 10 rebounds. Matthew Marinchak, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, followed with 20 points and five assists. Dylan Rhoades, a senior forward/guard, chipped in 11 points.
Mike Smith led East Allegheny (6-10, 2-5) with 23 points.
Ligonier Valley (8-8, 5-3) welcomes non-conference Greater Latrobe on Friday.
STEEL VALLEY 66, APOLLO-RIDGE 32: Steel Valley dropped 23 points on Apollo-Ridge in each of the first and third quarters in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
The Ironmen jumped out to a 23-7 advantage after the first quarter and took a 36-14 halftime lead. They outscored the Vikings 30-18 in the second half.
Gage Johnston, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, netted a team-high 17 points for Apollo-Ridge.
Steel Valley’s Malkhai Valentine led all scorers with 27 points, including four 3-point field goals.
Apollo-Ridge (3-5, 4-11) visits Springdale today.
GIRLS
HOMER-CENTER 59, DERRY 22: Marlee Kochman notched her 1,000th career point in Homer-Center’s seventh straight win, a non-conference victory over Derry.
Derry held a one-point lead, 11-10, after the first period, but the Wildcats outscored the Trojans 23-4 in the second and took an 18-point advantage, 33-15, at halftime.
Macy Sardone, a junior shooting guard, scored 11 points in a 16-5 third quarter. The Wildcats held the Trojans to a single basket to take the final period 10-2.
Sardone poured in a game-high 22 points, going 5-for-7 from the line. Kochman, a senior guard, and Anna Cutshall, a junior guard, scored 12 points apiece.
Tiana Moracco and Samantha Gruska each tallied seven points for Derry.
Homer-Center (12-3) welcomes Purchase Line on Thursday for a Heritage Conference game.
PENNS MANOR 56, WILLIAMSBURG 48: Megan Dumm poured in 22 points to lead Penns Manor past Williamsburg in a non-conference game for its 11th straight win.
The Comets held a 30-26 halftime lead and outscored the Blue Pirates 26-22 in the final two quarters.
“Williamsburg has a very nice team,” said Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser. “I thought in the second half we played with more intensity on the defensive end and that led to us doing a better job of rebounding and limiting them to one shot.”
Dumm, a senior guard, posted three 3-pointers, grabbed 11 rebounds and notched five assists. Deja Gillo, a junior guard, tallied 17 points and five assists.
Ayla Hileman scored a game-high 26 points for Williamsburg (11-4).
Penns Manor (14-2) welcomes Purchase Line today for a Heritage Conference game.
APOLLO-RIDGE 53, JEANNETTE 7: Apollo-Ridge held Jeannette to single digits for its 11th win in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game.
The Vikings held a 37-2 halftime lead and outscored the Jay Hawks 16-5 in the second half.
Sidney McCray, a 5-foot-10 junior forward, and Sophia Yard, sophomore shooting guard, each scored 12 points for Apollo-Ridge. Brinley Toland, a junior guard, chipped in 11.
Apollo-Ridge (11-2, 2-1) travels to Winchester Thurston on Thursday.
TUESDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Armstrong 51, Plum 37 Avonworth 58, Carlynton 46 Belle Vernon 82, Yough 55 Bethel Park 80, Ringgold 56 Bishop Canevin 70, Franklin 52 Brashear 71, Westinghouse 70 Brownsville 56, McGuffey 38 Burrell 62, Knoch 56 Carrick 47, Perry Traditional Academy 46 Conemaugh Valley 73, Turkeyfoot Valley 51 Fairview 55, Harbor Creek 26 Fort Cherry 54, South Side 52 Franklin Regional 45, Woodland Hills 42 Gateway 59, Penn-Trafford 51 Geibel Catholic 74, Mapletown 36 General McLane 55, Meadville 51 Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 33 Huntingdon 73, Hollidaysburg 62 Kennedy Catholic 94, West Middlesex 54 Ligonier Valley 69, East Allegheny 56 Lincoln Park Charter 79, Beaver Area 65 Mars 62, Shaler 52 McKeesport 92, Kiski Area 73 New Castle 86, Aliquippa 45 North Hills 75, North Allegheny 52 Northern Cambria 46, Marion Center 45, OT Norwin 69, Butler 61 Penn Hills 87, Greater Latrobe 44 Penns Manor 72, Purchase Line 26 Pine-Richland 55, Seneca Valley 49 Pittsburgh Central Catholic 64, Peters Township 54 Pittsburgh North Catholic 82, Derry 44 Saegertown 62, Cochranton 51 South Fayette 62, Thomas Jefferson 54 South Park 41, Mount Pleasant 37 Springdale 71, Cornell 51 Steel Valley 66, Apollo-Ridge 32 Summit Academy 62, Elwood City Riverside 38 Uniontown 82, Southmoreland 53 United 65, River Valley 62 West Mifflin 65, Clairton 26
GIRLS
Apollo-Ridge 53, Jeannette 7 Beaver Area 64, New Castle 23 Bentworth 44, Geibel Catholic 21 Berlin 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 45 Coudersport 47, Port Allegany 27 Ellis School 55, Springdale 27 Fox Chapel 65, Elizabeth Forward 59 Frazier 55, Mapletown 54 Homer-Center 59, Derry 22 McKeesport 42, Greensburg Salem 28 Northern Garrett, Md. 69, Meyersdale 59 Penns Manor 56, Williamsburg 48 Perry Traditional Academy 50, Carrick 18 Punxsutawney 49, Brookville 38 West Mifflin 65, Clairton 26 Westinghouse 32, Brashear 22 Woodland Hills 64, Franklin Regional 47
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
PENNS MANOR 72, PURCHASE LINE 26
Penns Manor — 72
Grimaldi 7 1-2 16, Kohan 5 0-0 12, Koches 8 0-0 24, Hill 4 2-2 10, Gresko 1 0-0 3, Courvina 0 1-2 1, Smiuth 1 0-0 2, Kerchensky 1 0-0 3, Polenik 0 1-2 1, Totals 27 7-10 72
Purchase Line — 26
Sanchez 1 0-0 2, Lamer 1 1-4 3, Syster 3 0-0 6, J.Brooks 1 0-0 2, Beer 0 0-0 0, Albright 3 0-0 6, Q.Brooks 1 0-0 3, Small 1 0-0 2, Faught 1 0-2 2, Totals 12 1-8 26
Penns Manor 26 17 20 9 — 72
Purchase Line 8 4 7 7 — 26
3-point field goals: Koches 8, Grimaldi, Gresko, Kerchensky, Q.Brooks.
UNITED 65, RIVER VALLEY 62
River Valley — 62
Speal 3 0-0 9, Reaugh 5 2-5 12, Woodring 3 0-1 6, Bartolini 6 5-10 18, Staats 4 1-2 12, Baker 2 1-4 5, Totals 23 9-22 62
United — 65
Marino 7 0-2 17, Muchesko 7 0-1 16, Boring 3 1-2 9, Felix 7 4-4 18, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Tomb 1 1-3 3, Totals 26 6-12 65
River Valley 13 10 14 25 — 62
United 13 15 23 14 — 65
3-point field goals: Speal 3, Staats 3, Marino, Muchesko 2, Boring, Bartolini.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 46, MARION CENTER 45, OT
Marion Center — 45
Dak.Bracken 2 1-1 5, Daw.Bracken 3 1-2 10, Lynn 4 1-9 9, Risinger 2 0-0 4, Petrof 6 5-12 17, Totals 17 8-25 45
Northern Cambria — 46
Taylor 0 2-2 2, Kudlaweidc 0 0-0 0, Myers 8 4-4 22, Wiewiora 3 0-1 6, Yahner 1 0-2 2, Dolansky 0 0-0 0, Dumm 6 2-4 14, Totals 18 8-13 46
Marion Center 6 13 12 11 3 — 45
Northern Cambria 10 8 12 13 3 — 46
3-point field goals: Daw.Bracken 3, Meyers 2.
STEEL VALLEY 66, APOLLO-RIDGE 32
Apollo-Ridge — 32
Fox 1 0-0 3, K.Schrock 1 1-2 3, Johnston 3 9-10 17, McCall 1 2-2 4, Burkholder 1 0-0 2, B.Schrock 1 0-0 3, Totals 8 10-14 32
Steel Valley — 66
Yuhas 1 0-0 3, Watson 1 0-0 3, Brookins 5 1-1 11, Valentine 11 1-2 27, Smith 5 0-1 10, Haddad 4 1-2 12, Totals 26 3-6 66
Apollo-Ridge 7 7 15 3 — 32
Steel Valley 23 13 23 7 — 66
3-point field goals: Valentine 4, Haddad 3, Johnston 2, Fox, B.Schrock, Yuhas, Watson.
LIGONIER VALLEY 69, EAST ALLEGHENY 56
East Allegheny — 56
Smith 10 2-7 23, Schwer 3 0-2 6, Rutledge 3 2-2 8, Fullmore 2 0-2 4, Goggin 1 0-0 2, Kemp 2 0-0 4, Totals 21 4-13 56
Ligonier Valley — 69
Sierocky 4 0-3 8, Marinchak 8 4-7 20, Grzwinski 1 3-7 5, Rhoades 3 4-4 11, J.Hollick 9 3-3 23, P.Hollick 0 2-2 2, Totals 27 16-26 69
East Allegheny 11 18 14 13 — 56
Ligonier Valley 20 14 15 20 — 69
3-point field goals: J.Hollick 2, Smith.
GIRLS
’ BOX SCORES
HOMER-CENTER 59, DERRY 22
Homer-Center — 59
Elliott 1 0-0 2, Kochman 5 1-2 12, Sardone 8 5-7 22, Kosmack 2 1-2 5, Fabin 5 0-1 12, Kerr 1 0-0 2, Myer 0 4-4 4, Totals 22 11-15 59
Derry — 22
Marinchek 1 0-0 2, Maracco 2 2-3 7, Gruska 3 0-0 7, Huss 3 0-0 6, Bungard 0 0-0 0, Totals 9 2-3 22
Homer-Center 10 23 16 10 — 59
Derry 11 4 5 2 — 22
3-point field goals: Fabin 2, Sardone, Kochman, Moracco, Gruska.
PENNS MANOR 56, WILLIAMSBURG 48
Williamsburg — 48
Hileman 12 0-1 26, Woodruff 6 4-6 16, Norris 2 0-0 4, Carper 1 0-0 2, Prough 0 0-0 0, Totals 21 4-7 48
Penns Manor — 56
Dumm 9 1-2 22, Billo 6 3-4 17, Hnatko 2 2-2 6, Altemus 2 0-0 4, Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Momua 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 6-8 56
Williamsburg 15 11 9 13 — 48
Penns Manor 16 14 8 18 — 56