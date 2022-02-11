United fell to Berlin, 51-44, in an interdistrict non-conference girls’ basketball Thursday in Armagh.
Berlin (15-2), out of District 5, took a 12-7 lead in the first quarter and held off the Lions (15-6), a District 6 finalist last season.
Gracie Sechler paced Berlin with 17 points. Jenny Countryman scored 12.
Mollee Fry led united with 14 points and Aleah Bevard scored 10.
United plays host to Punxsutawney on Monday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 55, SPRINGDALE 25: Playoff-bound Apollo-Ridge cruised past Springdale in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game.
Apollo-Ridge is 15-5 overall and 6-4 in the section, which is good for third place behind Greensburg Central Catholic and Winchester Thurston.
Brinley Toland paced Apollo-Ridge with 17 points and 10 steals. Sophia Yard scored 12 points and Sydney McCray had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Gracie Gent scored 14 points for Springdale (5-15, 3-8).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 41, CALVARY BAPTIST 22: DuBois Christian shot past Calvary Baptist in a non-conference game.
Katelyn Shank scored five points and had six assists for Cavlary Baptist. Brecken Overdorff and Maggie Murray each scored four poins. Mikayla Mortimer had three, and Daltyn Overdorff, Madisyn Mortimer and Laina Shank each had two. Murray and Mikayla Mortimer each had five rebounds.
Calvary Baptist (5-7) plays host to Williamsport Christian on Feb. 18.
BOYS
HIGHLANDS 74, INDIANA 34: Indiana wilted against Highlands’ press in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Indiana fell behind 31-9 in the first quarter and trailed 57-22 at halftime.
Four Highlands players scored in double figures. Carter Lery and Jimmy Kunst combined for 35, and Braydon Foster and Tim Thimons evenly split 24.
Ethan Kutz led Indiana with 15 points.
Highlands improved to 15-6 overall and 9-2 in the section, which is good for second place.
Indiana (4-16, 0-11) plays at Armstrong this evening.
The Indiana girls, whose game against Armstrong on Thursday was postponed due to a water-loss issue at the school, opens the action this evening.