CORAOPOLIS — Jake DiMichele poured in a game-high 31 points for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a 75-50 victory over United in the first round of the PIAA boys’ basketball playoffs Tuesday.
The Chargers, the WPIAL champions, jumped out to a 17-4 lead with 1:45 left in the first quarter before the Lions put up seven points to chip OLSH’s lead to eight points at 19-11.
OLSH extended its lead to 16 points, 31-15, at the halfway point of the second quarter. Once again United pushed back with Brad Felix hitting a bucket with under a minute left in the half to bring the Lions within single digits at 36-27.
United, the fourth-place team out of District 6, outscored OLSH 15-14 in the third quarter to chip away a point from the Chargers’ lead, 50-42.
Joe Marino and Jacob Boring scored five points apiece for the Lions in the third period, including a 3-pointer for each. DiMichele posted nine points for the Chargers.
The Lions entered the fourth quarter with three of its starters with four fouls. Felix and Jon Henry each fouled out by the halfway point of the final eight minutes.
The Chargers went 16-for-27 from the line, while United netted six of its nine attempts.
OLSH held the Lions to just eight points and netted 25 in the fourth quarter.
Johnny Muchesko had half of United’s fourth-quarter points, while Isaiah Rose and Ben Tomb made up the other four.
Jacob Boring, a 6-foot-1 senior shooting guard, led the Lions with 12 points. Muchesko, a senior guard, and Marino, a 6-2 junior shooting guard, each tallied nine points. Felix, Henry and Tomb each netted six points.
“I can’t be any more proud of our guys,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “They battled and played their hearts out the whole game. It was an eight-point game with 10 seconds in the third quarter, and we missed two open shots. We also had an empty possession to start the fourth quarter.
“I’m honored to have coached Ben Tomb, Jon Henry, Jacob Boring, Johnny Muchesko, Isaiah Rose and Trenton Klingensmith. Those seniors have helped our program tremendously over the past two seasons, and we will miss them.”
For the Chargers, DiMichele’s 31 points was followed by Bryson Kirschner’s 14 and Dawson Summers’ 11.
OLSH (24-0) takes on Carlynton on Saturday. United finishes its season at 21-7 and the Heritage Conference championship.