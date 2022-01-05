United chalked up its ninth straight win after an 0-2 start by cruising past Marion Center, 68-31, in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday.
Four United players scored in double figures, led by Johnny Muchesko with 14 points. Dylan Dishing scored 11, and Joe Marino and Tyler Robertson chipped in 10 apiece.
United took control early, racing to a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and leading by 22 points, 35-13, at halftime.
Vitalijs Petrof led Marion Center with nine points and 13 rebounds.
Both teams play Friday. United (9-2) visits West Shamokin, and Marion Center (3-6) travels to Homer-Center.
MARS 79, INDIANA 30: Bryce Cunningham, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, poured in six 3-pointers as Mars hurdled over Indiana in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 5 game.
Mars grabbed a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and took a 45-12 advantage into halftime. The Fightin’ Planets outscored Indiana 34-18 in the second half.
Freshman Stanford Webb led the Indians with eight points, and 6-3 senior point guard Ethan Kutz followed with seven.
Cunningham had a game-high 20 points. Zach Schlegel netted eight 2-point field goals for 16 points, all in the first half.
Indiana fells to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Indians travel to Plum on Friday for another section matchup.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 92, APOLLO-RIDGE 19: Shady Side Academy rolled over Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
Gage Johnston scored 15 points for Apollo-Ridge (3-5), which plays at Freeport on Thursday.
GIRLS
HOMER-CENTER 62, WEST SHAMOKIN 28: Homer-Center returned to league by getting back on track in a win over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wildcats (6-3) were playing for the first time since losing to Richland in the Rams’ holiday tournament.
Marcy Sardone drilled three 3-point field goals and led Homer-Center with 19 points. Molly Kosmack handled matters inside with 16 points. Marlee Kochman chipped in 11 points, and Alaina Fabin gave the Wildcats a fourth scorer in double figured with 10 points.
Lily Jordan led West Shamokin with eight points and seven rebounds. Melissa Spohn yanked down 11 rebounds, and Maddie McConnell had seven.
Homer-Center (6-3) led 13-10 after the first quarter and broke the game open while outscoring the Wolves 21-4 in the second quarter.
West Shamokin (3-5) visits United on Thursday, and Homer-Center travels to Marion Center on Friday.
PURCHASE LINE 69, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 13: Purchase Line moved above .500 by rolling past Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Red Dragons (5-4) led 27-5 at the end of the first quarter and 42-10 at halftime. They yielded only three points in the second half.
Bethany Smith poured in 23 points and grabbed six rbeounds, and Madison Scales totaled 20 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. Anna Layden had 10 points.
Both teams play Thursday. Purchase Line welcomes Cambria Heights, and Northern Cambria (1-6) visits Penns Manor.
PENNS MANOR 82, HARMONY 7: Eleven players scored for Penns Manor as the Comets soared past Harmony in a non-conference game for their fifth consecutive victory.
The Comets outscored the Owls 49-3 in the first half and 33-4 in the final two quarters.
Three players reached double digits for Penns Manor. Megan Dumm poured in a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and added six steals and six assists. Deja Gillo followed with 13 points and Kate Hnatko netted 10. Alyssa Altemus had seven steals to go with her eight points. All four didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
Penns Manor (8-2) welcomes Northern Cambria on Thursday for a Heritage Conference game.
MARION CENTER 51, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 37: Lydia Miller poured in 30 points and came up one rebounds short of a triple-double as Marion Center bested Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers led 29-16 at halftime, thanks to a 12-point second quarter by Miller. The Highlanders made some leeway with a 15-10 third period in which Maddie Bender went 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Miller scored 11 of Marion Center’s 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Miller also came up with 10 steals and nine rebounds. Kaelee Elkin scored 16 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Mya Lipsie registered seven rebounds.
Bender led the Highlanders with 12 points.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday. Cambria Heights (3-3) visits Purchase Line for another Heritage Conference game, while Marion Center (4-5) heads to DuBois for a non-conference matchup.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 38, CALVARY BAPTIST 22: Calvary Baptist fell to 1-2 after losing to DuBois Christian.
DuBois Christian had an 18-11 advantage at halftime and blanked Calvary Baptist in the third quarter. Calvary Baptist took the fourth period 11-8.
Alyse Smith had a team-high 12 points for Calvary Baptist. Daltyn Overdorff netted four points, while Katelyn Shank and Maggie Murray each had two. Brecken Overdorff and Laina Shank scored one point apiece.
Calvary Baptist serves as the host for its tournament Friday and Saturday.
JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL: United moved to 7-1 by defeating Marion Center, 36-11, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Tuesday.
Connor Darr and Ryan Felix each had 10 points for the Lions.
United took the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 13-7.
The Lions travel to West Shamokin on Friday.
Marion Center shot past Cambria Heights, 39-6, in a junior high girls’ basketball game Tuesday.
Natalie Black and Kieler Elins each scored 11 points for Marion Center. Elkin also had nine rebounds and eight steals. Macie Miller chipped in seven points and eight steals.
Marion Center won the seventh-grade game, 23-7.
RIFLE: Indiana fell to Plum, 786-47x to 762-29x, in a WPIAL non-section rifle match Tuesday.
Izaak Bloch was Indiana’s top shooter with a 99-6x.
Indiana competed without four of its 10 shooters.
The Indians (1-4) welcomes Armstrong on Thursday.