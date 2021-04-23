United made a dramatic comeback to beat Ferndale in a non-conference baseball game Friday.
The Lions gave up 10 runs in the first two innings and trailed by seven runs entering the sixth inning. United woke up its bats at that point and scored 13 runs over the final two innings for a 16-11 victory.
Joe Marino and Eric Timko started the sixth inning with singles, and Hunter Cameron singled to load the bases with one out. Caden McCully drew an RBI walk, Wade Plowman delivered a two-run single and two runs scored when Brad Felix’s single was played into a multiple-base error. Marino finished the inning with a two-run single to set the score at 10-10.
Ferndale (1-6) answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to make it 11-10, but United (7-2) struck in the seventh and took the lead on Felix’s RBI double. Jon Henry and Marino also stroked tow-run singles in the inning.
Zack Travis, the second of three United pitchers, picked up the win. He allowed only one run and one hit while striking out three and walking one in four innings. Plowman finished.
Cameron, Felix and Marino each finished with three hits, and Plowman and Henry each had two hits. Felix and Marino drove in four runs apiece, and Plowman knocked in three.
United plays host to Blairsville on Monday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 7, PURCHASE LINE 1: West Shamokin scored five runs in the first two innings, and that was more than enough for Niko Buffone, who threw a complete game in a Heritage Conference matchup.
Buffone struck out nine, did not issue a walk and scattered six hits. He yielded the lone run in the second inning after his team built a 5-0 lead. The Wolves tacked on a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Bo Swartz, Trevor Smulik and Buffone each had two of West Shamokin’s 10 hits. Bo Swartz and Smulik each drove in two runs. Buffone also had an RBI along with Lou Swartz and Jack McCullough.
Isaac Huey had two hits for Purchase Line. Brady Syster was credited with the RBI.
Both teams play Monday, Purchase Line (1-8) plays host to Marion Center, and West Shamokin (4-4) welcomes Homer-Center.
SOFTBALL
PENNS MANOR 19, PURCHASE LINE 10: Penns Manor outslugged Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game played Thursday.
Penns Manor took an 11-1 lead that seemed secure until Purchase Line scored eight runs in the fourth to cut the deficit to three. The Comets did put the game out of reach with seven runs in the seventh.
Hayden Sturgeon smacked four hits and drove in four runs for Penns Manor. Anna Peterman doubled and tripled and knocked in four runs. Jada Bennett had two hits and three RBIs. Kassidy Smith doubled for one of her three hits and drove in a run.
Peterman picked up the win with relief help from Smith. They combined for 14 strikeouts and two walks.
Aliya Nichol and Abbie Goncher each had three hits for Purchase Line. Nichol drove in three runs and Goncher tripled and drove in two. Carly Ward finished with two hits and an RBI.
Both teams play Monday. Purchase Line plays host to Marion Center, and Penns Manor (3-4) welcomes Blacklick Valley.
FERNDALE 7, UNITED 6: Ferndale scored three runs in the sixth inning to overtake United in a non-conference game.
United (5-2) led 4-3 before Ferndale grabbed the advantage and held on for its first win in four games. The Lions added a run in the seventh, but the comeback attempt fell short.
Brailee Price doubled twice and Mackenzie Regan hit a home run, singled and drove in two runs for the Lions. Abbey McConville tripled for one of her two hits.
United plays Bishop McCort on Saturday.
MOUNT PLEASANT 3, LIGONIER VALLEY 1: Mount Pleasant handed Ligonier Valley its first loss of the season in a WPIAL non-conference game.
Mount Pleasant improved to 9-2 and Ligonier Valley fell to 9-1.
Mount Pleasant’s Mary Smithnosky shut down the Rams on three hits. She struck out eight and did not issue a walk.
Ligonier Valley ace Maddie Griffin struck out 18 but struggled with her control, walking five and hitting six batters. She had two of her team’s hits.
Ligonier Valley plays host to Apollo-Ridge on Monday.
TENNIS
INDIANA 5, KNOCH 0: Indiana defeated Knoch in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 3 boys’ tennis match on Friday to earn a trip to the team playoffs.
With all five matches requiring three sets, Indiana forged a three-way tie for fourth place with Knoch and Hampton with 4-4 records.
All three teams will join section 3AA champion Valley, second place North Catholic and third place Highlands in the playoffs which begin the first week of May.
In singles, Ethan Shearer defeated Kevin Golden, 1-6, 6-1, 6-0; Tim Hauge defeated John Mack, 7-6 (8), 1-6, 6-2; and Daniel Ray defeated Jake Santora, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 1-0 (2)
In doubles, Loughlin Pagnucci and Ethan Shearer defeeated RJ Brace and Ryan Barnes, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5; and Josh Lindsay and Christian Brown defeated Quinlin Howison and Isaac Brace, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
“I don’t recall a match I’ve coached in ever having all five individual matches go three sets,” Indianc aoch Phil Palko said. “The guys really hung in and battled on all five courts”
Indiana plays at Windber on Monday.
RUGBY
INDIANA PLAYS SUNDAY: Indiana County Rugby plays Hollidaysburg at 1 p.m. Sunday at Andy Kuzneski Field for a spot in the state playoffs.
Indiana is trying to reach the state tournament for the first time in its four-year history.
Indiana last play on April 11, defeated State College, 36-5. Tries were scored by Jake McCracken, Gavin Prebish, Zach Herrington and Tanner Smith. Trent White had four extra point kicks.
TRACK AND FIELD
BECKWITH LEADS IHS: Joel Beckwith led Indiana with a fifth-place finish in the 3,200-meter run at the Butler Invitational track and field meet on Friday.
Beckwith, a senior, posted a time of 9 minutes, 37.72 seconds in a field that consisted of athletes from more than 70 teams.
Josh Saurer, a junior, also earned a medal with a seventh-place finish in the pole vault at 12 feet, 1 inch.
Indiana’s team of Jacob Gill, Maddux Fisanich, Seth Weaver and Beckwith took seventh place in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:33.99.
The Indiana girls compete in the invitational on Saturday.