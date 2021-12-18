It didn’t take the United Lions long to hit their stride in Friday night’s big Heritage Conference showdown at Penns Manor.
The Lions cruised to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter, led 40-21 at halftime and never let the Comets get on track en route to a 61-45 victory on Penns Manor’s court.
Four United players scored in double figures, led by Ben Tomb, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half. Johnny Muchesko scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half. Jacob Boring and Brad Felix each scored 11 after combining for 14 points in the second half.
Grant Grimaldi led Penns Manor with a game-high 18 points. Max Hill scored 11.
United (3-2) travels to Punxsutawney for a non-conference game Monday, and Penns Manor (2-2) visits Marion Center for a Heritage Conference game Tuesday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 47, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 31: The visiting Wolves took control in the second half, outscoring Cambria Heights 37-17 to pull away with the victory in a Heritage Conference game.
Trevor Smulik and Bo Swartz combined to score 34 points for the Wolves.
The game was knotted at 7 after the first quarter, and the Highlanders took a four-point advantage, 14-10, into halftime.
West Shamokin jumped out on fire in the second half, outscoring the Highlanders 16-3 in the third and 21-14 in the fourth quarter
Smulik topped West Shamokin with 20 points and added eight rebounds while Bo Swartz contributed 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Lou Swartz led West Shamokin with 11 rebounds.
Bernie Whiteford was the top scorer for Cambria Heights with 12 points. Caleb Whiteford chipped in eight.
Both teams play Tuesday. West Shamokin (3-1) welcomes Erie East, Cambria Heights (0-2) travels to Northern Cambria.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 57, HOMER-CENTER 51, OT: Four quarters weren’t enough for Northern Cambria and Homer-Center to settle the score. Zach Taylor and the Colts needed one extra period to slip away with their first win of the season.
The Heritage Conference matchup was a back-and-forth affair. Northern Cambria stole the first quarter 19-15 before Homer-Center took the second 13-6 to grab a 28-25 lead at the half.
The Colts outscored the Wildcats 12-5 in the third quarter to retake the lead, 37-33. Homer-Center then tied the game at 47 by outscoring Northern Cambria 14-10 in the fourth. The Colts outscored the Wildcats 10-4 in overtime.
Taylor scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Peyton Meyers netted 15 points.
Michael Krejocic scored 15 points and Casey Harper had 14 for Homer-Center.
Both teams play Tuesday. Northern Cambria (1-2) welcomes longtime rival and Heritage Conference newcomer Cambria Heights (0-2), and Homer-Center (0-4) looks for its first win when it plays host to River Valley (2-3).
RIVER VALLEY 60, PURCHASE LINE 54: River Valley’s Luke Woodring had a career-high 26 points as the Panthers bested Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
One point separated the teams at halftime, with Purchase Line grabbing a 27-26 lead.
River Valley made headway in the third, outscoring Purchase Line 13-5 to take a lead it would carry to the end despite Purchase Line putting up a 22-point fourth quarter.
Woodring hit 9 of 12 free throw attempts in the fourth en route to his career-high game, while Rocco Bartolini earned a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
“I liked the composure of the team in the fourth quarter to protect the ball and hit foul shots,” said River Valley coach Don Stitt. “Any win in the Heritage is big, and hopefully this builds confidence for next week.”
Four Red Dragons scored in double digits, led by Mello Sanchez with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Jayce Brooks, Brady Syster and Gabe Lamer each netted 11 points.
River Valley (2-3) travels to Homer-Center (0-4) on Tuesday, and Purchase Line (2-3) heads to Harmony.
APOLLO-RIDGE 38, VALLEY 36: Apollo-Ridge nearly matched its output from the first three quarters in the final period of a come-from-behind win over Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
Apollo-Ridge scored only 20 points through the first three quarter and then erupted for 18 in the final period. The Vikings trailed 26-20 after three quarters.
Valley did the opposite of its opponent are barely topped the 17 points it scored in the opening period, netting only 19 the rest of the way. Apollo-Ridge led the fourth quarter 18-10.
Apollo-Ridge won despite going only 2-for-14 from the free throw line. Valley was 0-for-3.
Gage Johnston led Apollo-Ridge (2-2) with 11 points. Matt Burkholder scored 10 and Karter Schrock chipped in nine.
Ben Aftanas scored a game-high 18 points for Valley (0-3).
Apollo-Ridge plays host to Steel Valley on Tuesday.
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 66, LIGONIER VALLEY 43: Bryce Epps’ six 3-pointers and 27 points helped carry visiting South Allegheny over Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
South Allegheny sprinted to a 15-4 advantage after the first quarter and led 31-20 at the half. The visitors took advantage for good while dominating the Rams 35-23 in the second half.
Dillon Hynes also scored double figures adding 13 points for South Allegheny on the strength of four 3-pointers. Haden Sierocky’s 12 points paced Ligonier Valley and Matthew Marinchak contributed 11.
Ligonier Valley (1-3) plays today in the Westmoreland County Shootout against Greensburg Salem.