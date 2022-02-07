United clinched the Heritage Conference West Division title and home-court advantage for the semifinals by defeating Cambria Heights, 43-36, on Saturday.
United jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and took a 27-21 advantage into halftime. Cambria Heights chipped away three points with a 9-6 third quarter to make it a three-point game at 33-30. The Lions grabbed two points in the final period, 8-6, to secure the seven-point victory and West title.
Just two players reached double figures.
Bradley Felix, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, netted 17 points for United, and Caleb Whiteford, a 6-0 shooting guard, tallied 13 for Cambria Heights.
Johnny Muchesko and Jon Henry each put up eight points for the Lions. Bernie Whiteford added nine points for the Highlanders.
The teams meet again this evening in the semifinals, which tip off at 7 p.m.
GIRLS
PURCHASE LINE 65, MARION CENTER 60: All three of Purchase Line’s senior starters earned double-doubles and Madison Scalese eclipsed the 1,000-point mark as the Red Dragons completed a come-from-behind victory to clinch a spot in the Heritage Conference semifinals.
“Madison is such a hard worker,” Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss said. “She puts in so much time improving her game. I’m so happy for her.”
Marion Center’s Lydia Miller scored 17 of her team-leading 21 points in a 39-29 first half by the Stingers. Purchase Line seniors Scalese, Bethany Smith and Abby Goss combined for 26 points as the Red Dragons outscored the Stingers 36-21 over the final 16 minutes to complete the comeback.
Smith, a 5-foot-10 guard/forward, scored a team-high 21 points and added 12 rebounds and four assists. Scalese, a 5-6 guard, gathered 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists to go with her 14 points. Goss tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds.
“It was a total team effort,” Goss said. “All of our starters and bench players contributed to this win. They kept battling and did what they needed to do to put us in a great position to win.”
Miller, a sophomore guard, tacked on nine steals and six rebounds for Marion Center. Kaelee Elkin poured in 18 points.
Marion Center (8-13) closes out its regular season with a non-conference game against Ligonier Valley on Wednesday. Purchase Line (12-7) visits Homer-Center on Tuesday for the Heritage Conference semifinals.
UNITED 57, HOMER-CENTER 52: A 13-7 second quarter pushed United past Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wildcats led by one point after the first eight minutes, 13-12, but the Lions took a 25-20 halftime advantage. That five point differential held until the end as United and Homer-Center each posted 22 points over the final two quarters.
Lauren Donelson, junior guard, led the Lions with 17 points. Jordyn Travis, a senior forward, netted 14 points, going 6-for-8 from the line. Aleah Bevard, a junior power forward rounded out double-digit scoring for United with 10 points. Sophomore Mollee Fry connected on three 3s for nine points.
Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone, a junior shooting guard, piled on a game-high 20 points, including going 4-for-4 on free throw attempts. Marlee Kochman, a senior guard, poured in 14 points on seven field goals.
United (15-5) welcomes Punxsutawney today for a non-conference game.
Homer-Center (16-4) plays host to Purchase Line on Tuesday in the Heritage Conference semifinals.
PENNS MANOR 56, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 50: Megan Dumm poured in a game-high 32 points to lead Penns Manor to its 16th straight victory, a win over Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
The Comets grabbed a 28-19 halftime lead and took the third quarter 17-14 to extend their lead to 45-33. The Highlanders’ 17-11 fourth period put Cambria Heights within six points.
Dumm connected on all seven of her free throw attempts and hit three 3-pointers en route to her 32 points. The senior guard added 10 rebounds and three steals for a double-double. Kate Hnatko collected 11 boards, Deja Gillo dished out five assists and Alyssa Altemus tallied four assists.
Cambria Heights (6-10) was led by senior Bryce Burkey’s 17 points. Sienna Kirsch, a freshman forward/guard, followed with 14 points.
Penns Manor (19-2) has won 16 straight games and welcomes River Valley for the Heritage Conference semifinals on Tuesday.
INDIANA 70, STATE COLLEGE 38: Three Indians reached double figures as Indiana shot past State College in a non-conference game and racked up its eighth straight win.
The Indians outscored the Lions 41-14 in the first half. Each team scored 24 points over the final two quarters.
Senior Hope Cook’s 19 points and four 3s led the Indians. Katie Kovalchick, a 6-foot-2 junior, netted 17 points and went 3-for-5 from the line. Junior Eve Fiala hit eight field goals for 16 points.
Carley Donnell, a sophomore guard, poured in five field goals for 14 points as the Lions’ sole double-digit scorer.
Indiana (8-1, 15-3) leads the WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 and welcomes Freeport today.
BOYS’ BOX SCORES
UNITED 43, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 36
United — 43
Muchesko 3 2-5 8, Dishong 0 2-2 2, Boring 3 0-1 6, Felix 7 2-2 17, Henry 4 0-0 8, Totals 18 6-12 43
Cambria Heights — 36
Mazenko 2 0-0 4, C.Whiteford 4 5-7 13, Wholaver 2 2-2 6, B.Whiteford 4 1-5 9, Rogal 2 0-0 4, Totals 14 8-14 36
United 21 6 8 8 — 43
Cambria Heights 6 15 9 6 — 36
3-point field goals: Felix.
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 58, APOLLO-RIDGE 35
Apollo-Ridge — 35
Schrock 1 2-2 5, Johnston 7 4-5 22, McCall 3 0-2 6, Burkholder 0 2-2 2, Mull 0 0-0 0, Totals 11 5-11 35
South Allegheny — 58
Beatty 3 2-5 8, Michalski 1 1-2 3, Kirkwood 1 0-0 3, Hynes 0 2-2 2, B.Epps 11 2-2 28, C.Epps 4 0-0 12, Melvin 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 7-11 58
Apollo-Ridge 6 0 19 10 — 35
South Allegheny 14 16 13 15 — 58
3-point field goals: B.Epps 4, C.Epps 4, Johnston 4, Schrock, Kirkwood.
GIRLS
’ BOX SCORES
PENNS MANOR 56, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 50
Cambria Heights — 50
Burkey 5 5-6 17, Bender 3 0-0 8, Gaida 1 2-4 4, Kirsch 4 6-8 14, Storm 2 1-2 7, Totals 15 14-20 50
Penns Manor — 56
Dumm 11 7-7 32, Gillo 1 0-0 3, Hnatko 4 0-2 9, Altemus 3 0-2 6, Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Mumua 1 2-4 4, Totals 21 9-15 56
Cambria Heights 8 11 14 17 — 50
Penns Manor 16 12 17 11 — 56
3-point field goals: Dumm 3, Burkey 2, Bender 2, Storm 2, Gillo, Hnatko.
PURCHASE LINE 65, MARION CENTER 60
Marion Center — 60
Miller 6 8-9 21, Ka.Elkin 7 2-6 18, Ke.Elkin 4 3-6 12, Lipsie 2 4-7 8, Shadle 0 1-2 1, Totals 19 17-30 60
Purchase Line — 65
Smith 7 7-9 21, Scalese 7 0-2 14, Goss 8 1-2 17, Weaver 2 1-2 5, Hopkins 1 1-2 4, Syster 0 2-2 2, Layden 1 0-0 2, Totals 26 12-19 65
Marion Center 20 19 14 7 — 60
Purchase Line 11 18 15 21 — 65
3-point field goals: Ka.Elkin 2, Miller, Ke.Elkin, Hopkins.
UNITED 57, HOMER-CENTER 52
Homer-Center — 52
Elliot 4 0-0 9, Kochman 7 0-0 14, Sardone 7 4-4 20, Fabin 3 3-4 9, Sharp 0 0-0 0, Totals 21 7-8 52
United — 57
Travis 4 6-8 14, Donelson 6 3-4 17, Bevard 4 2-4 10, Fry 3 0-0 9, Perrone 3 1-2 7, Totals 20 12-18 57
Homer-Center 13 7 20 12 — 52
United 12 13 12 20 — 57
3-point field goals: Fry 3, Sardone 2, Elliot, Donelson 2.
INDIANA 70, STATE COLLEGE 38
State College — 38
Hawbaker 2 0-0 4, Coudriet 1 0-0 2, Donnell 5 0-0 14, Risha 2 0-0 4, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Steindl 2 0-0 5, McElhinney 2 0-0 4, Totals 15 0-0 38
Indiana — 70
Cook 7 1-2 19, Kovalchick 7 3-5 17, Fiala 8 0-1 16, Cicca 3 0-0 7, Antonacci 2 0-0 5, Madey 2 0-0 6, Totals 29 4-8 70
State College 7 7 15 9 — 38
Indiana 26 15 26 3 — 70
3-point field goals: Cook 4, Donnell 4, Wagner, Steindl, Ciocca, Antonacci. HERITAGE CONFERENCE
SEMIFINALS
Games at 7 p.m.
BOYS
Today’s Games
West Shamokin at Penns Manor Cambria Height at United
Championship
Fridays’ Game
at the KCAC
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Tuesday’s Games
Purchase Line at Homer-Center River Valley at Penns Manor
Championship
Friday’s Game
at the KCAC