ARMAGH — The key point in United’s scouting report for its matchup with West Branch went something like this: The Warriors will shoot it from anywhere.
They did.
But shooting it from anywhere and making it? That was all United.
The Lions put on a shooting display from long range, hitting 12 3-point field goals in a 71-53 rout in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs Wednesday night.
“We played pretty well,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “We started a little slow, but then we were able to go up 10 in the first quarter. But West Branch gave us a battle. We knew they’d shoot it from everywhere, and they did. It was a good battle and I’m proud of our kids, and now it’s onto Portage on Saturday.
United (18-5), the third seed, disposed of sixth-seeded West Branch (9-8) plays at Portage (18-2), the second seed, at 7 p.m. Saturday with a spot in the district championship game on the line. Portage beat Bishop McCort last night, 72-53.
“We know they’re well-coached and they have a good program,” Rodkey said. “They have all five starters back from last year’s team that was leading Bishop Guilfoyle at halftime of the district championship game. They’re definitely going to be a tough opponent for us.”
Jake Boring, a 6-1 foot one junior guard, made six 3-point field goals en route to a game-high 22 points, and point guard Jonny Muchesko scored 16 to lead four Lions in double figures. Ben Tomb, a 6-3 junior, scored 12, and 6-1 sophomore Brad Felix added 10.
“Jake was shooting it pretty well,” Rodkey said. “He made some big shots for us this year, and tonight he was making just about everything he shot.”
Muchesko, a 5-6 junior, has been on a tear recently. He buried four 3s.
“Jonny is a tough player for us,” Rodkey said. “He’s our ball handler, and it seems like the ball is just attached to his hand. He can get around just about anybody, and he’s shooting it pretty well right now. He has every move you need and plays solid defense on the point all the time.”
United grabbed the early 10-point lead at 16-6, saw it shrink to three at 20-17 and then went on a tear during a 20-point second quarter for a 36-24 halftime lead.
The Lions scored 20 more in the third quarter and led by 20, 56-36. The margin reached 24 in the fourth quarter.
“Other teams are focusing on Austin (Kovalcik) and Ben so that leaves opportunities fro other guys,” Rodkey said. Some of the guards are scoring a little more, and tonight we had four guys in double figures.”
Defense has been the Lions’ recent focus. They gave up 73 points in a 10-point loss to Penns Manor on Feb. 19.
“Our defensive intensity has increased over the last two weeks or so after the Penns Manor loss,” Rodkey said. “We really refocused a little bit on the defensive side, and of course, that lends to good transition opportunities and run-outs and things like that. And offensively, the thing we always tell the kids is to value every possession, and I think we’re playing some pretty good team basketball.”