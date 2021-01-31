In another odd twist in the 2021 high school basketball season, United’s basketball teams will be playing for first place in the Heritage Conference this evening, and they’ll do it in separate places.
It doesn’t matter much where teams play these days since few people are permitted to attend the games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So, this afternoon, the United boys’ team will board the bus in southern Indiana and head north, just over the Armstrong-Indiana County line, to play unbeaten West Shamokin in a matchup of teams on winning streaks.
Meanwhile, at about the same time the United boys are boarding their bus, their West Shamokin girls will do the same and head south to play on United’s court in matchup of two teams on winning steaks.
That’s the way the Heritage Conference is going to tip off a February that promises to be hot, no matter how many fans are in the stands wherever the games are played.
The United boys reeled off their ninth straight win Saturday, beating Bishop McCort, 67-57, in the championship game of the Boswell Jaycees Tournament at North Star High School. The Lions haven’t lost since opening the season at state-ranked Berlin.
Austin Kovalcik, a senior guard who topped 1,000 points in his career in Friday’s opening win over Westmont Hilltop, was named the MVP. Kovalcik finished with 21 points, netting 14 in the first half and none in the third quarter before draining all six of his free throws in the fourth to help hold off the Crushers.
Ben Tomb chipped in 13 points and Johnny Muchesko added 12 and earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
United held a 22-14 lead after the first quarter and stretched it to 10 by halftime at 39-29.
The Lions survived a five-point third quarter while holding McCort to nine. Tomb finished the quarter with a bucket, only United’s second of the period, for a six-point lead at 44-38.
United held off McCort at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, going 15-for-16 and finishing the game 23-for-28, with Kovalcik and Tomb going a combined 14-for-16.
Bishop McCort was 9-for-18 from the line.
West Shamokin is 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference. The Wolves last played on Wednesday, beating Purchase Line, 66-43.
In tonight’s girls’ game, United enters at 6-1 and West Shamokin is 8-0. United has won six straight since opening the season later than most teams and losing to Homer-Center. The Lions have had two games postponed.
The United girls also won the tournament championship is Boswell on Saturday, beating Shade, 69-41.
Maddie Duplin led all scorers with 19 points while securing the tournament MVP award.
Maizee Fry scored 14 points, Lauren Donelson added 11 and Jordyn Travis chipped in 10 for the Lions.
Leading 17-12 after the first quarter, United went on a 13-2 run in the second behind a pair of 3-pointers by Donelson.
The Lions took an 18-point lead, 42,24, into halftime.
United put the game out of reach in the opening minutes of the third quarter during a 13-3 run.
Fry, Duplin and Donelson were named to the all-tournament team.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SATURDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Blackhawk 59, Moon 44 Burgettstown 70, Waynesburg Central 53 Cambridge Springs 57, Union City 30 Camp Hill 81, Annville-Cleona 23 Central Catholic 68, Peters Township 53 Chartiers Valley 73, Montour 57 Erie 33, Fairview 24 Freeport 90, North Clarion 69 Grove City 72, Sharon 58 Jeannette 60, Greensburg Salem 33 Jefferson-Morgan 51, McGuffey 49 Kennedy Catholic 77, Mercer 30 Laurel Highlands 56, Ringgold 46 Mars 48, South Allegheny 46 Meadville 72, Greenville 50 New Castle 73, Sto-Rox 45 North East 49, Lakeview 38 North Hills 59, Norwin 44 Northwestern 57, Saegertown 43 Oil City 58, Iroquois 20 Pine-Richland 61, Mount Lebanon 48 Seneca Valley 70, Hampton 39 Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 33 Shaler 90, Indiana 50 Slippery Rock 44, Wilmington 39 Trinity 52, Bethel Park 51 Tyrone 81, Northumberland Christian 37 Uniontown 71, Southmoreland 34 United 69, Bishop McCort 59 West Allegheny 56, Canon-McMillan 50
GIRLS
Beaver Falls 53, Union 34 Bishop Shanahan 49, Erie East 41 Blackhawk 62, Slippery Rock 44 Chartiers Valley 81, Thomas Jefferson 53 Deer Lakes 56, Keystone Oaks 44 DuBois 54, Eisenhower 35 Gateway 56, Canon-McMillan 39 Girard 68, Cochranton 57 Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Blacklick Valley 40 Highlands 46, Burrell 38 Latrobe 48, Kiski Area 16 Laurel 57, Redbank Valley 46 Lincoln Park Charter 51, St. Joseph 16 McKeesport 75, Sto-Rox 30 Mercyhurst Prep 51, North East 29 Mohawk 50, Butler 30 Montour 54, West Allegheny 29 North Catholic 51, Oakland Catholic 42 North Hills 40, Ambridge 31 Quaker Valley 58, Hampton 44 Richland 53, Johnstown 29 Ringgold 41, Laurel Highlands 29 Rochester 78, Bishop Canevin 35 Seton-LaSalle 41, Bethlehem Center 30 Sewickley Academy 36, Avonworth 23 Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 33 Sharpsville 51, Wilmington 40 Shenango 46, Portersville Christian 24 South Fayette 74, South Park 25 Tyrone 79, Northumberland Christian 43 United 69, Shade 41 Warren 57, Meadville 13 SATURDAY’S BOYS’ BOX SCORES
UNITED 67, BISHOP McCORT 57
Bishop McCort — 57 Fornari 9 3-6 23, Staib 1 0-0 3, Ciocco 6 1-3 13, Nash 6 3-5 16, Kasper 0 2-2 2, Stevens 0 0-2 0, Totals 22 9-18 57
United — 67 Muchesko 3 3-4 12, Cameron 2 2-2 8, Means 1 0-0 3, Boring 0 2-2 2, Felix 0 2-2 2, Henry 3 0-2 6, Kovalcik 6 7-7 21, Tomb 3 7-9 13.
Bishop McCort 14 15
9 19 — 57 United 22 7 5 25 — 67
3-point field goals: Fornari 2, Staib, Nash, Muchesko 3, Cameron 2, Kovalcik 2, Means.
SHALER 90, INDIANA 50
Shaler — 90 Schlasel 13 1-2 35, Desabato 3 0-2 7, Keenan 1 0-0 3, Orga 3 4-4 10, Miller 3 0-0 9, Belles 3 1-3 9, Bernneser 3 2-2 8, Vizzoca 1 1-4 4, Fana 1 0-0 2, Himrod 1 0-0 3, Totals 32 9-17 90
Indiana — 50 Brocious 1 0-1 2, Todd 2 2-3 6, Nygren 12 0-1 24, Martineau 1 0-0 2, Hutton 1 0-0 2, Fisher 2 4-4 8, Martin 1 3-4 6, Totals 20 9-14 50 Shaler 27 20 32 11 — 90 Indiana 11 13 20 6 — 50