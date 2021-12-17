The top girls’ basketball teams in the Heritage Conference are going at it again.
United, last year’s District 6 Class 2A runner-up under first-year coach Craig Bytner, knocked off Penns Manor, the defending district champion, in their first meeting of this season, 48-41, on Thursday night in Armagh.
The game was close throughout. Penns Manor, coming off a win over defending conference champ Homer-Center, held a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and took a 19-18 lead into halftime.
The teams were tied at 29 going into the fourth quarter. United broke out in the final period, outscoring the Comets 19-12. Mollee Fry, a sophomore guard, scored 10 of her career-high 20 points in the final period.
Lauren Donelson hit a 3-pointer and a 2 in the fourth quarter and finished with eight points. Jordyn Travis made all four of her free throws in the final period and registered nine points. Aleah Bevard scored all seven of her points in the first three quarters. Delaney Perone added the other four points.
United (4-0) made a big difference at the free throw line, going 17-for-18 compared to Penns Manor’s 5-for-9.
Megan Dumm and Deja Gillo each hit a pair of 3s and combined for 23 points for Penns Manor (3-2). Kate Hnatko chipped in seven.
Both teams play Monday. Penns Manor plays host to Marion Center, and United visits Bellwood-Antis.
RIVER VALLEY 64, PURCHASE LINE 60: River Valley’s balance trumped three double-doubles from Purchase line’s seniors in a Heritage Conference game.
All six River Valley scorers finished with between seven and 17 points, led by freshman Ava Persichetti with 17.
Abby Pynos and Hannah Artley scored 12 points apiece. Julia Potts finished with nine and Isabel Pynos and Tori Foust scored seven apiece.
Purchase Line’s Bethany Smith scored a game-high 25 points to go with 10 rebounds, seven steals, seven assists and four blocked shots. Maddie Scalese recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Abby Goss registered 13 points and 11 rebounds.
River Valley also made a difference at the free throw line, converted 16 on 28 attempts to Purchase Line’s 10 on 17 tries.
River Valley (4-0) plays host to Homer-Center, and Purchase Line (2-2) welcomes Moshannon Valley.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 37, WEST SHAMOKIN 27: Cambria Heights came back from a first-quarter deficit and was perfect from the free throw line to top West Shamokin in the Highlanders’ first conference matchup since entering the Heritage Conference.
West Shamokin was up 10-7 after the first quarter, but Cambria Heights outscored the Wolves 10-4 in the second quarter and took a 17-14 lead at the half.
The Highlanders pulled away with the game in the latter half, overpowering the Wolves 12-6 in the third before grabbing an additional eight points in the fourth.
Sienna Kirsch was the Highlanders’ leading scorer with 15 points, including going 5-for-5 from the free throw line. She was followed by Karli Storm with nine points.
The Wolves’ top producer was Lexie Young with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Melissa Spohn added six points and seven rebounds, and Maria Young netted four points to go with seven rebounds.
Cambria Heights (1-1) visits Windber on Wednesday, and West Shamokin (2-2) heads to Marion Center (0-3) on Thursday.
INDIANA 60, FOX CHAPEL 12: Three Indiana players individually outscored Fox Chapel as the Indians earned their third straight victory and first WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 game.
Indiana came out strong, outscoring Fox Chapel 14-2 in the first and 24-6 in the second to take a 38-8 lead into halftime.
The Indians continued to dominate in the second half, putting up two 11-point quarters while holding the Foxes to four points in the third and blanking them in the fourth.
Katie Kovalchick led Indiana with 17 points, followed by Hope Cook with 15 on five 3-pointers. Bella Antonacci added 13 points.
Indiana’s visits Moon (4-0) on Monday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 49, LEECHBURG 12: Junior guard Brinley Toland outscored the entire Leechburg team as uneaten Apollo-Ridge glided to its fourth consecutive victory in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Vikings set the tone early with a 20-3 first quarter and an additional 12 in the second for a 32-11 halftime lead. In the second half, the Vikings held the Blue Devils to a single point while tacking on nine and eight points of their own in the final two quarters.
Toland netted 18 points to go with seven assists, while Sydney McCray tallied 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Christine Guo, a junior point guard, had nine of Leechburg’s points.
Apollo-Ridge (4-0) is back in action Monday at home against Valley (0-2).
YOUGH 37, LIGONIER VALLEY 20: Ligonier Valley never reached double digits in a quarter as it fell to Yough in its first conference matchup of the season.
Yough carried a 15-5 lead into halftime and extended it by outscoring Ligonier 12-7 and 10-8 in the final frames.
Haley Boyd led the Rams with 13 points, including two 3-pointers, while Lacie Gerdich led the Cougars with a game-high 14 points.
Ligonier Valley (0-3) heads to Jeannette (0-3) this evening.
BOYS
DuBOIS CATHOLIC 37, MARION CENTER 19: A single point separated Marion Center and DuBois Catholic heading into halftime, but double-digit quarters by the Cardinals helped push them to a 18-point victory in a non-conference game.
The teams traded off quarters in the first half, with Marion Center taking the first 9-8 and DuBois grabbing the second 4-2.
The Cardinals had the 12-11 lead heading into halftime.
DuBois Catholic hit its stride in the second half, outscoring Marion Center 12-4 and 13-4 in the final quarters.
Vitalijs Petrof led the Stingers with eight points, followed by T.J. Lynn with six.
Jalen Kosko and Alec Stock each had 12 points for the Cardinals.
Marion Center (2-1) plays host to Penns Manor (2-1) on Tuesday.