The United Lions made a late bid to move up the District 6 Class 2A baseball rankings by taking a pair of games on a busy Friday.
United opened the day at home Friday morning with a 10-4 win over Penns Manor and closed it with a 9-2 victory at West Shamokin in Heritage Conference games.
The Lions moved to 16-4 and entered the day ranked sixth in the rankings despite having the most wins in the classification. United plays at Blairsville on Saturday, and a berth in the Heritage Conference championship game remains in play between Saltsburg, Marion Center and the Lions.
United won both games Friday in similar fashion, scoring early and often. Against Penns Manor, the Lions scored six times in the first inning and held a 9-0 lead after three.
Against West Shamokin, United scored five times in the first and led 9-1 after four innings.
Ben Tomb was spectacular on the mound again. The 6-foot-3 junior pitched against West Shamokin, getting strikeouts for all 15 outs while yielding three hits and one run. Brad Felix and Joe Marino closed for the area’s top ace.
Hunter Cameron and Jon Henry split the pitching duties against Penns Manor, with Henry credited with the win. Henry pitched 32/3 innings without yielding a hit. He did walk three.
Offensively, Cameron, Caden McCully, Wade Plowman and Isaac Worthington each stroked a pair of hits against Penns Manor. Plowman drove in three runs. Every United starter had at least one hit, and RBIs came from six different players.
Grant Casses had two hits for Penns Manor.
Against West Shamokin, Plowman and Tomb had three hits apiece, and Tomb drove in three runs. Eight starters contributed at least one hit each.
West Shamokin (7-6), which entered the day in the eighth and final playoff spot in the rankings, plays at Northern Cambria on Monday.
SALTSBURG 11, BLAIRSVILLE 8: Saltsburg strengthened its hold on a berth in the Heritage Conference championship game and the top seed in District 6 Class 1A by holding off Blairsville.
The Trojans improved to 12-3. The Trojans had to score three times in the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie and pull out the win.
Braden Staats hit a home run during a 3-for-3 day and finished with three RBIs and three runs scored. Brady Yard and winning pitcher Gino Bartolini each had two hits and two RBIs. Rocco Bartolini also drove in two runs.
Andrew Baker, James Skirboll and Ashton Perfetti each had two hits for Blairsville. Caleb Kennedy-Citeroni and Logan Platt each had two RBIs.
INDIANA 18, LIGONIER VALLEY 6: Indiana tuned up for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs by rolling over Class 3A Ligonier Valley in a non-section game and the Indians’ regular-season finale.
Indians scored four runs in each of the first, fourth and fifth innings and finished off the Rams with six runs in the sixth.
The Indians pounded out 17 hits, led by Steven Budash, who following up a big game the previous day by going 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Gavin Homer also went 4-for-5 and scored three runs, and Austin Homer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Branden Kanick went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs, and Braden Yanity doubled and was credited with four RBIs. Lincoln Trusal had two hits and two RBIs.
Garrison Dougherty pitched the first four innings and picked up the win. He allowed two runs on four hits, struck out four and walked three. Conner Geesey and Hunter Martin each pitched an inning in relief.
Haden Sierocky and George Golden each had two hits for Ligonier Valley.
Indiana (11-6-1) opens the WPIAL playoffs Wednesday against New Castle (10-9) at Pullman Park in Butler. Ligonier Valley (7-11) plays at Avonworth in the Class 3A playoffs on Thursday.
HOMER-CENTER 8, PENNS MANOR 7: In its second game Thursday played under the lights at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer-Center earned a split on the day by scoring five runs in its last two at-bats to overtake Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
Evann Keslar stroked a two-out single to score Andrew Ruddock with the game-winning run. Earlier in the inning, Michael Krejocic scored the tying run on a passed ball.
Homer-Center (6-11) scored three times in the fifth to pull within 7-6. Caleb Palmer drove in a run with a fielder’s choice grounder, and the next two runs scored on errors.
Keslar finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Krejocic scored three times and Ruddock twice.
The teams combined for 11 errors, and seven of the eight runs charged to Penns Manor’s Kayden Detwiler were unearned.
Johan Arone picked up the win with two innings of two-hit, scoreless relief.
Dimitri Lieb went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Penns Manor (5-10). Carter Smith had two hits and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 8, HOMER-CENTER 6: On Thursday, Homer-Center put a late hurt on Purchase Line in a 16-3 victory.
On Friday, Northern Cambria turned the tables on the Wildcats, scoring seven runs in its final two at-bats to pull out an 8-6 victory in a Heritage Conference game.
Northern Cambria trailed 4-1 heading into the sixth inning. The Colts forged a tie when Jess Krug nailed an RBI triple and scored on Camryn Dumm’s base hit, which was followed by Morgan Hassen’s fielder’s choice bunt that produced a run.
The Colts scored four times in the seventh on two-run singles by Kenzie Formeck and Hassen.
Homer-Center pushed two runs across with one out in the bottom of the seventh before Krug got a groundout and a strikeout to end the game.
Formeck finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Hassen had three RBIs, and Krug and Jensen Wiewiora each had two hits.
Julia King was 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored for Homer-Center. Alaina Fabin was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Northern Cambria (8-11), trying to make a late push to reach the District 6 Class 2A playoffs, plays host to Penns Manor on Monday.
Homer-Center (4-12), which was tied for the final of eight playoffs spots in Class 1A entering the day, visits Blairsville on Monday.
HOMER-CENTER 16, PURCHASE LINE 3: The Homer-Center Wildcats know how to break a tie.
Locked in 3-3 battle with Purchase Line going into the final inning, the Wildcats scored 13 times in the seventh to run away with a win in a Heritage Conference game.
Homer-Center sent 17 batters to the plate, banged out eight hits, drew four walks and took advantage of three errors in the big inning. Hannah Sisak delivered three RBIs with a double and a single, Julia King doubled in a run and Mya Fatula stroked an RBI single.
Sisak finished with three this and rive RBIs. Alaina Fabin had a pair of hits, and Fatula was credited with four RBIs.
King picked up the win, striking out seven, walking three and yielding three runs on five hits.
Abbie Goncher doubled and had two RBIs for Purchase Line. Aliya Nichol and Carly Ward smacked back-to-back triples.
Purchase Line (1-14) plays at Harmony on Wednesday.