The United Lions are going to play for the Heritage Conference baseball championship, and they took a wild ride to get there.
United closed the regular season Saturday morning at Blairsville needing a win to clinch a spot in the championship game. The Lions got there the hard way.
Trailing 11-3 after three innings and down six runs, 11-5, going into their last at-bat, the Lions scored nine runs — all after the first two batters of the inning were retired — and then held Blairsville in check to complete an improbable 14-11 victory that lifted them into the championship game and eliminated Marion Center.
Later in the day, Saltsburg knocked off Penns Manor, 15-2, to secure the other spot in the championship game.
Saltsburg (13-3) and United (16-4) will contest the title at 7 p.m. today at Homer-Center’s First Commonwealth Bank. The teams split their two regular-season games, with Saltsburg winning 10-9 at home on April 8 and United winning 14-0 at home on April 30.
The berth in the softball championship game is up for grabs this afternoon, with Blairsville (11-2, 10-2 conference) taking on Homer-Center (4-11) for a spot opposite Marion Center (16-0) in Wednesday’s championship game, which will be played at 7 p.m. at Northern Cambria. If Blairsville falls, United (11-6, 10-3) will play for the title. Blairsville beat United, 10-3, on Saturday.
In baseball, United scored once in each of the fifth and sixth innings to pull within 11-5 of Blairsville. Wade Plowman and Brad Felix opened the seventh inning against Blairsville (4-11) with flyouts, and then the next 10 batters reached base and the Lions scored six times with the benefit of three hits.
Ben Tomb started the rally with a triple and scored the first run of the inning on a passes ball. Jon Henry and Aidan Strong, the eighth and ninth batters in the order, stroked consecutive RBI singles to make it 11-8.
United didn’t get another hit, but the Lions didn’t need one. Hunter Cameron drew a walk to load the bases, and the next five runs scored on two walks and three hit batsmen. Tomb, who started the rally, drew a walk for the go-ahead run. Joe Marino was hit by a pitch to put the Lions up two, and Felix, who was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run, stole home for the 14th run.
Marino pitched in relief of Felix and Plowman, who went the first five innings. Marino struck out three, walked one and did not allow a hit in two innings in posting the win.
Cade Simmons started for Blairsville and made it through 62/3 innings. Brayde Furman and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni followed and struggled with control before Ashton Perfetti got the final out.
Tomb finished with three hits and four RBIs. Henry also had three hits and drove in a run. Plowman had two RBIs.
Carson McCully, Andrew Baker and James Skirboll each had two hits for Blairsville. Baker, Skirboll, Kennedy-Citeroni and Logan Platt each had two RBIs.
At Penns Manor, Saltsburg had no such trouble with the Comets, scoring in five of six innings and holding a 9-1 lead after four.
Brady Yard was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. He also picked up the win, striking out three without issuing a walk and holding the Comets to four hits.
Logan Bonnoni went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Braden Staats went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Gino Bartolini was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Dom Speal and Santino Bartolini combined for five RBIs.
In softball, Blairsville eased past United, scoring five runs in its first two at-bats and holding a 9-3 lead after four innings.
Brin Gardner and Tori Foust powered the Bobcats, each hitting a home run and combining for five hits and eight RBIs. Madison Stutzman also had a pair of hits.
Tatum Coyle had two hits for United.
Foust also picked up the win, striking out seven and walking five during a four-hitter.