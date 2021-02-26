Matt Rodkey is “99.9 percent sure” the United Lions have not played for a conference championship since winning the Appalachian title in 1992-93.
“That’s the team that beat Homer-Center at UPJ,” he said. “It was my freshman year, and I was on the junior high team. I remember sitting in the front row at UPJ.”
Rodkey has the front-row seat again, this time as the first-year coach at his alma mater.
United (17-4) plays at unbeaten West Shamokin for the Heritage Conference title — the successor to the Appalachian Conference — at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The second-seeded Lions ended that decades-long drought by overtaking third-seeded Penns Manor (13-6) in the second half en route to a 56-53 victory in the semifinals on Thursday night. Top-seeded West Shamokin (19-0) disposed over fourth-seeded Marion Center (10-9), 67-50, for its school-record 19th victory.
West Shamokin beat United 68-50 on Feb. 3, snapping the Lions’ 10-game winning streak, and 62-52 on Monday.
“It definitely doesn’t get any easier from here,” Rodkey said. “But we saw some improvements in the second half against West Shamokin on Monday. “We’ll look back at the film and be able to comes up with some positives, and we’re going to do our best to prepare for guys. Coach (Judd) McCullough is a great coach and they a really good program and one heck of a team so it will be an uphill battle, for sure, but we’ll be ready to go on Saturday night.”
United, a 73-63 loser to Penns Manor last Friday, trailed the semifinal 7-0 early and 27-21 when the Comets’ Grant Grimaldi scored at the first-half buzzer.
The Lions regrouped at halftime after Rodkey consulted with assistants Caleb McAdoo and Jason Payne. They opened the second half with an 8-0 burst to take the lead and never gave it up while outscoring Penns Manor 22-12 in the third quarter.
“I give my assistant coaches a lot of credit,” Rodkey said. “We changed up our offense a little and relocated Austin Kovalcik and we were able to get Penns manor’s zone moving in a little different way than it was in the first half and we were able to take advantage of the openings off that.”
Jonny Muchesko, a junior guard, and Ben Tomb, a hefty 6-foot-3 junior center, exploited those openings at the start of the second half to propel United into the lead. And Kovalcik, a 6-2 senior guard and United’s leading scorer who was shut out in the first half, scored 13 points in the second. He went 9-for-10 from the free throw line and made his first seven of the fourth quarter.
Jake Boring went 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter, and United finished 14-for-18 to Penns Manor’s 11-for-15. That’s significant for a team that had been outshot horribly from in the losses to West Shamokin and the Comets.
“We had been outshot a whole lot the previous two games,” Rodkey said. “We did a better job attacking the basket and getting some fouls. And on the defensive end we still fouled a little but not nearly as much when West Shamokin shot 32 and Penns Manor shot 21.”
Tomb finished with a team-high 16 points. Muchesko had 11 — he also hit a 3 in the third quarter — and Boring finished with eight.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Rodkey said. “They faced some adversity. They were up 7-0 and we were down six at halftime and were able to regroup, and our senior leader came through in the second half. I’m just real proud of the guys and excited about Saturday.
Grimaldi, a 6-5 junior, was a force for Penns Manor, scoring 27 points on 11 field goals and 5-for-7 free throw shooting. Max Hill, a sophomore guard, scored 12 points.
Penns Manor will play again Wednesday in the District 6 Class 2A tournament. Pairings will be announced Saturday, several hours before the teams tip of at West Shamokin in the championship game.
At West Shamokin, the Wolves didn’t get ahead of themselves and took care of Marion Center for the third time. The Wolves led 14-11 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime. They broke the game open during a 23-13 third quarter and took care of business in typical West Shamokin fashion.
“We didn’t take Marion Center for granted,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “Marion Center is a good team, well-coached, and they have a lot of pieces and a lot of pride, and the guard play tonight for them was really good. But the kids found a way to go on a couple runs, created some turnovers and were able to pull away.”
Justin Smulik, a 6-3 senior guard, led the charge among the often-interchangeable pieces on offense, scoring a game-high 20 points. Trevor Smulik, a junior guard and the team’s leading scorer, finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Jack McCullough turned in nine points, three assists and four steals, and Eric Spencer had seven points and seven boards. Ezeck Olinger also scored seven points to go with six rebounds, and Bo Swartz had five points and four assists.
“It was the same kind of game we’ve been having,” Judd McCullough said. “We shared the ball well. Justin, I have to tip my cap to Justin. He’s one of our rotating guards in what we call our Super 6, and it was his turn tonight. He came off the bench and gave us a great spark. He came out ready to play with a great attitude and led the way in a lot of ways tonight.”
Justin Smulik missed the opening games of the season with an injury. He eased back into action and embraced his role as the sixth man.
“He really has,” McCullough said. “We’re tough to guard and have so many guys that can hurt you offensively. The constant variable has to be the best defense we can muster every given night and rebound the ball because the offense is going to come because we can score enough points to win. As long as we don’t drop our guard and come out with great defensive intensity then we’ll continue to be successful.”
T.J. Lynn scored 15 points, Justin Peterson chipped in 13 and Conner Fairman had 11 for Marion Center, which will open the District 6 class 3A playoffs on Thursday.