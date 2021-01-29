It’s rare for a team that sinks nine 3-point field goals to score a season low in points.
But that’s just what United did Thursday night, and somehow, the Lions still found a way to pull out a key 42-41 victory over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game.
With the game tied at 39 inside the game’s final 30 seconds, Penns Manor sophomore Allison Stiteler hit a jumper to give the Comets a 41-39 lead.
On United’s ensuing possession, with less than 10 seconds to play, freshman guard Mollee Fry made the last of her team’s nine 3s to give the Lions the lead for good.
Penns Manor got a good look at the winning shot in the closing seconds, but the shot from the lane didn’t fall and United ran out the clock to win its fourth consecutive game following a season-opening 52-44 loss to Homer-Center on Jan. 14.
“We started off hot and then they made their run,” United coach Paul Hall said. “We kind of let up on defense and gave up a lot of open shots. It was a physical game, and their kids and ours battled the whole game. It was a total team effort, and we knew it would be a fight.”
Brook Murlin drained three 3s and scored a team-leading 13 points to lead the Lions, who had five different players make a 3-pointer.
“I give a lot of credit to United. They made open shots, and part of that is how good Maizee Fry is on the inside,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said.
In other words, Penns Manor focused its defensive effort on slowing down Maizee Fry, which in turn resulted in open shots for United’s 3-point shooters.
Penns Manor senior leader Kassidy Smith scored a game-high 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Comets past the surging Lions. Nonetheless, she made an impression on her coach.
“To start the game, we were down double digits in the first quarter, but we settled down and played better after that,” Miloser said. “Actually, from about the middle of the first quarter, both teams played well.
“Early in the game, when United went on a nice run, I thought Kassidy Smith did a good job of settling us down. She took the game over for us on offense, and I can’t say enough about her as a senior leader stepping up for us.”
Another Penns Manor senior, Anna Peterman, was tasked with guarding Maizee Fry most of the night, and she stepped up to the challenge. Usually a force in the low post, Fry was held to six points.
“Anna guarded Maizee Fry, and to hold her to six points, it shows a lot about her defensive effort,” Miloser said.
United led 15-9 after the first quarter, but the Lions found themselves trailing at halftime, 22-19, after Penns Manor held them to just four points in the second quarter. The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 28.
For a program that has enjoyed great success the past several seasons and won countless close games, Penns Manor finds itself in an unusual spot: fourth place in the conference standings at 7-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play, behind West Shamokin (6-0), Homer-Center (6-1) and United (4-1).
But Miloser saw growth Thursday, even in a losing effort.
“We talk all the time about no matter what, we’ve got to stick together,” he said. “Led by Kassidy, Anna and Megan (Dumm), I saw us starting to grow and get better in those late-game situations and continue to get better. … We have a bunch of girls who haven’t been in that big moment, and they’re stepping up in bigger roles than they had in the past. And we hope that will eventually translate to us winning.”
United (4-1, 4-1 conference) plays Berlin in the North Star tournament tonight and plays again Saturday. Penns Manor welcomes Northern Cambria this evening.
BLAIRSVILLE 72, MARION CENTER 49: Senior Lexi Risinger poured in a game-high 25 points, two other Blairsville players scored 18 or more points, and the Bobcats rolled to their first win of the season Thursday in a Heritage Conference game at Marion Center.
Despite averaging 52 points per game over its first four contests, Blairsville entered the game 0-4 after opening the season with a brutal schedule against the top four teams in the conference — West Shamokin, Homer-Center, Penns Manor and United.
But on Thursday, it was the Bobcats’ turn to shine as they took out all their early-season frustration on the youthful Stingers.
Blairsville nearly doubled up the Stingers in the first quarter, taking a 19-10 lead after the opening eight minutes, and the Bobcats continued to pull away throughout the game. They led 51-37 at the end of the third quarter, putting the game away with a decisive fourth.
Julia Potts added 20 points and Isabel Pynos contributed 18 for Blairsville. Risinger, Potts and Pynos accounted for 25 of the Bobcats’ 28 field goals on the night, scoring 63 of their team’s 72 points.
A pair of freshmen led the Stingers’ offense as Kaelee Elkin scored a team-leading 12 points, and Lydia Miller added 11.
Both teams play Monday. Blairsville (1-4, 1-4 conference) welcomes Northern Cambria, and Marion Center (1-6) visits DuBois Central Catholic.
WEST SHAMOKIN 59: PURCHASE LINE 51: West Shamokin’s top three players outdid Purchase Line’s junior leaders and set up a Heritage Conference showdown with United on Monday.
West Shamokin, 8-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play, plays at United on Monday. United is 4-1 and plays two games in the Boswell Jaycees Tournament at North Star today and Saturday.
Purchase Line hung with the Wolves throughout the first half and trailed 32-27 at halftime. West Shamokin stretched the lead to nine points, 46-37, going into the fourth quarter.
“It was a great all-around high school girls’ basketball game,” Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss said. “I was very proud of how our PL girls battled and made big plays. It was a game of runs and momentum. And West Shamokin made some clutch plays. Their three seniors were very composed and scored when they had to.”
West Shamokin senior starters, Sophie Fusaro, Abby Oesterling and Lydia McIlwain, combined for all but nine of the Wolves’ points. Fusaro fired ina game-high 23 points, hitting four 3-point field goals and three 2s and going 5-for-6 at the free throw line. McIlwain drained a couple 3 and was 6-for-8 at the line and finished with 14 points. Oesterling scored 13 points to go with eight assists, five steals and six rebounds.
Fusaro and Mcilwain combined for 10 rebounds, six assists and seven steals. Melissa Spohn, a sophomore coming off the bench, had a team-high seven rebounds.
Purchase Line juniors led the way Maddie Scalese, Bethany Smith and Carley Ward led their teams. Scalese had had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Ward, a point guard, scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half. Smith had 11 points and five rebounds.
“We got into foul trouble early on, which took us out of our game,” Goss said. “We have to be more disciplined with our defense. But overall we are improving with each game, gaining more and more confidence, and that’s what we need heading into midseason.”
Purchase Line is 5-2 going into Monday’s game at Homer-Center, which has only one loss.
HOMER-CENTER 56, SALTSBURG 26: Homer-Center jumped on Saltsburg, which was playing its first game following a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, in a Heritage Conference matchup.
Homer-Center led 25-6 after the first quarter and 35-11 at halftime.
Macy Sardone scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and came up with five steals for Homer-Center. Molly Kosmack had 12 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocked shots. Marlee Kochman chipped in nine points. Ayannah Elliott and Justley Sharp scored six apiece.
Ed Plowman led Saltsburg with 11 points.
Saltsburg last played on Jan. 11 at Burrell, which had a player test positive for the coronavirus and forced the Trojans into quarantine.
Both teams play Monday. Homer-Center (7-1, 6-1 conference) plays host to Purchase Line, and Saltsburg welcomes Penns Manor.
MARS 47, INDIANA 45: Indiana erased all of an 11-point deficit against Mars in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 game but came up a little short.
Indiana trailed 27-16 at halftime and 41-30 going into the fourth quarter before forging a tie at 41 with 3:24 to play.
The teams traded basketball, leaving the scored tied a 45 with Indiana in possession of the ball out of bounds.
On the ensuing inbounds play, Mars’ Olivia Donnelly came up with a steal, drew a foul and made both free throws with 5.1 seconds left for the winning points.
Ava Black, a 6-foot-1 senior, led Mars (4-6, 3-3 section) with 18 points. Donnelly finished with 11.
Hope Cook made four 3-point field goals and led Indiana (3-4, 2-3) with 19 points.
Indiana plays at Plum on Tuesday.
WINCHESTER THURSTON 43, APOLLO-RIDGE 29: Playing for the first time in 10 days, Apollo-Ridge struggled to find a rhythm on offense in a loss to first-place Winchester Thurston in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game Thursday.
Brinley Toland scored a team-high 10 points for the Vikings, who didn’t score more than nine points in any quarter. Sydney McCray added five points and a team-leading six rebounds in the losing effort.
The Vikings hung tough with the section-leading Bears in the first quarter, but Winchester Thurston outscored Apollo-Ridge 13-6 in the second to take a 24-15 halftime lead and assume control of the game.
The Bears (4-3, 4-0 section) continued to pull away in the second half, snapping a two-game losing streak and earning their first win since Jan. 14.
Junior guard Maya Roberts scored more than half of her team’s points, pouring in 24 in just three quarters.
Apollo-Ridge (1-2, 1-1 section) hadn’t played since a 48-19 victory over Springdale on Jan. 18. The Vikings visit Winchester Thurston for a rematch on Wednesday.