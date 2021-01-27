Starting the season late was better than not starting at all for the United Lions.
And having to work a few extra minutes on Wednesday night was OK, too.
United, which started the season a few days later than most teams in a high school basketball season delayed and condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reeled off its seventh straight win after a season-opening loss, going to overtime to hold off Penns Manor, 76-69, in a Heritage Conference boys’ game.
Austin Kovalcik scored 30 points and came up big in overtime along with Ben Tomb and Joe Boring to lift the Lions, who set up a showdown for sole possession of first place at unbeaten West Shamokin on Monday.
First, though, the Lions have two games this weekend in the Boswell Jaycees Tournament at North Star, starting Fdiay against Westmont Hilltop. By the time Saturday ends, against either Bishop McCort or the host, United will have played six games in eight days.
“We try to focus on one game at a time,” first-year United coach Matt Rodkey said, “and we were locked in on Penns Manor tonight, and right now the focus is on Westmont, and after Saturday we’ll refocus toward that team to the north in the conference that is pretty darn good.”
United opened the season with a blowout loss to Berlin, which has one of the top small-school teams in the state. The Lions have since taken down seven conference foes in succession. The West Shamokin game closes the first rotation through the conference, which requires participants to wear masks — like many leagues in the state — even while playing.
So far, the schedule has been busy but rewarding for the Lions.
“I guess the alternative is not having season,” Rodkey said, “so we’re happy to be able to play. I’ve got to commend them. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them, from wearing masks to doing things the right way and being good kids. “I’m glad they’re getting to play. I felt bad last year for kids the kid who weren’t able to finish things out at the start of the pandemic. It’s been tough, and starting from Monday, that’s six games in eight days. But the alternative is not having a season.”
The Lions are having a season so far behind Kovalcik, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who is eight points shy of 1,000 for his career.
“That kid is something else,” Rodkey said. “He’s special. I couldn’t be any prouder of these guys. They’ve busted their butts and played great defense, and tonight we had four guys in double figures, so it was a just a great team effort, and I’m just real proud of the guys for battling.”
Kovalcik scored seven points in overtime. Tomb scored six of his 13, and Boring scored four of his 11. Johnny Muchesko also reached double figures with 10 points. Kovalcik will have a chance to reach his milestone in front of his parents because the tournament host has provided two tickets for each player on the four boys’ and four girls’ teams.
“Hopefully he plays well Friday and gets it,” Rodkey said. “The nice thing is Bos-well is giving two tickets per kid, so I’m happy his parents will be able to be there, if he gets it.”
United had to work extra time for its latest victory after Penns Manor cut all of a seven-point lead in the closing minutes and sent the game to overtime tied at 59. The Lions led 30-28 at halftime and by 10, 47-37, going into the fourth quarter. The Comets outscored United 22-12 in the fourth quarter.
“It was great game between to good teams,” Rodkey said. “Penns Manor has a really good team and they’re well-coached and their boys battled. It was tight most of the way. … Penns Manor went on a run and we got caught in a screen and they nailed a 3 to tie it late in the game. We faced adversity after blowing a seven-point lead but pulled back together and found a way to win.
“You have to give Penns Manor credit for battling back and making shots, and they really fought hard to tie the game. But our guys pulled through in the end.”
Grant Grimaldi, a 6-5 junior, led Penns Manor with 19 points. Max Hill, a sophomore guard, pitched in 17. Ryan Gresko and Dimitri Lied scored nine apiece, and Ashton Courvina and Austin Hill combined for 13.
Penns Manor fell to 5-3 after winning two straight. The Comets play host to Saltsburg on Friday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 66, PURCHASE LINE 43: West Shamokin celebrated senior night by rolling to a win over Purchase Line in advance of Monday’s home showdown against United for sole possession of first place in the Heritage Conference.
“It was another balanced team performance,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “Congratulations to the seniors on a big victory on senior night.”
West Shamokin recognized seniors Jack McCullough, Justin Smulik, Eric Spencer, Ezeck Ollinger, Vince Buffone and Wyatt Lager.
McCullough, Smulik and Spencer each scored 14 points. Bo Swartz added 11. Spencer and Trevor Smulik combined for 13. McCullough also had four assists and four steals, Justin Smulik finished with four assists and five rebounds, and Olinger grabbed seven boards. Trevor Smulik also collected seven rebounds to go with five assists. Spencer had three assists and a couple steals.
Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez made five 3-point field goals and scored a game-high 21 points. Josh Syster chipped in 10.
Purchase Line plays host to Homer-Center on Friday.
MARION CENTER 72, BLAIRSVILLE 33: Marion Center breezed past Blairsville in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers led 32-15 at halftime.
“Blairsville played hard, but our transition game was the difference,” Marion Center coach Ralph McGinnis said.
Justin Peterson scored 17 points to lead Marion Center. Conner Fairman finished with 13. They combined for five of Marion Center’s seven 3-pointers.
Dakota Bracken and Preston Fox combined for 15 points. Fox returned after missing two games due to an injury. Vitalijs Petrof grabbed nine rebounds.
Cameron Reaugh scored 11 points for Blairsville. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni and Andrew Baker combined for 13.
Marion Center (5-2) plays at Indiana today. Blairsville (0-7) plays at Northern Cambria on Friday.
HOMER-CENTER 64, SALTSBURG 55: Ryan Sardone responded to his coach’s challenge and scored a career-high 32 points to lead Homer-Center past Saltsburg in a Heritage Conference game.
Sardone, a 6-foot-5 senior, scored 20 points in the first half. At halftime, he had a talk with coach Paul Pohley.
“He had 20 in the first half and I challenged him because there have been a few games this years where there were good adjustments by the other team but he didn’t scored like he did in the first half,” Pohley said. “I told him not to let it happen again, and he said, ‘Don’t worry.’”
Sardone canned 14 field goals and was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
“I can’t ask anything more of him,” Pohley said. “He plays hard the entire game. He can be a beast out there at times.”
Homer-Center nursed a one-point lead into halftime and stretched it to eight going into the fourth quarter.
“It was a great team win, and it got away from us a little bit,” Pohley said. “They had it down to three at one time and the guys just pulled together, and I really saw the fight in them and the competed, especially defensively.”
Ben Schmidt added 10 points and Evan Over had nine for homer-Center.
Angelo Bartolini scored 19 points to lead Saltsburg. Tristan Roessler scored 14.
Both teams play Friday. Homer-Center (3-5) visits Purchase Line, and Saltsburg (3-4) visits Penns Manor.
APOLLO-RIDGE 63, ST. JOSEPH 35: Apollo-Ridge broke open a close game in the second quarter and pulled away in the fourth in its third win without a loss.
Apollo-Ridge took a 12-point lead, 31-19, into halftime and put the WPIAL non-conference game away during an 18-3 fourth quarter.
Klay Fitzroy, a 6-foot-4 senior, poured in 27 points to lead Apollo-Ridge. Jake Fello, also a senior scored, 18.
No one scored in double figures for St. Joseph (3-5).
Apollo-Ridge plays at Shady Side Academy on Friday.
KNOCH 58, INDIANA 24: Knoch topped Indiana in a WPIAL non-section game.
Evan Brocious scored 11 points for Indiana.
Zack McMillen scored 16 points to lead three Knoch (4-3) players in double figures.
Indiana (0-5) plays host to Marion Center this evening.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Apollo-Ridge 63, St. Joseph 35
Avonworth 57, Sewickley Academy 50
Bedford 64, Chestnut Ridge 42
Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Bishop McCort 45
Blacklick Valley 72, Salisbury-Elk Lick 31
Brentwood 64, Brownsville 41
Cambria Heights 55, Forest Hills 48
Deer Lakes 62, Keystone Oaks 47
Elizabeth Forward 58, South Park 55
Ellwood City 61, Rochester 50
Erie Cathedral Prep 60, Bethel Park 35
Ferndale 55, Meyersdale 51
Fox Chapel 70, McKeesport 63
Geibel Catholic 57, Propel Montour 19
Hempfield 71, Latrobe 68
Highlands 65, Springdale 64
Homer-Center 64, Saltsburg 55
Jeannette 66, California 54
Johnstown 68, Central Cambria 41
Knoch 58, Indiana 24
Laurel Highlands 67, Uniontown 38
Lincoln Park Charter 67, Central Valley 59
Mapletown 51, Bentworth 50
Marion Center 72, Blairsville 33
Mercer 60, Maplewood 36
Monessen 51, Propel Andrew Street 18
Moniteau 54, Elwood City Riverside 43
Montoursville 56, Northwest Area 20
North Star 72, Turkeyfoot Valley 60
Seton-LaSalle 65, Clairton 48
Sharon 50, Shenango 47
South Fayette 59, Canon-McMillan 48
United 76, Penns Manor 69, OT
West Shamokin 66, Purchase Line 43
Youngsville 59, Union City 39
GIRLS
Albert Gallatin 40, Canon-McMillan 26
Bedford 64, Chestnut Ridge 42
Belle Vernon 65, Uniontown 28
Bishop McCort 43, Altoona 41
Brentwood 59, Steel Valley 47
Bucktail 39, Columbia-Montour 36
Central Cambria 60, Johnstown 43
Clairton 73, St. Joseph 53
Conneaut Area 42, Titusville 11
East Allegheny 46, Shady Side Academy 34
Farrell 48, Hickory 42
Forest Hills 73, Cambria Heights 49
Greensburg Salem 37, Connellsville 31
Karns City 41, Leechburg 9
Kennedy Catholic 82, Commodore Perry 22
Keystone 64, Forest Area 21
New Brighton 55, Cornell 35
Propel Andrew Street 44, Geibel Catholic 20
Union Area 43, Aliquippa 37
Valley 34, Jeannette 20
West Middlesex 53, Sharpsville 23
Westmont Hilltop 39, Richland 38
WEDNESDAY’S BOYS’
BOX SCORES
UNITED 76,
PENNS MANOR 69, OT
Penns Manor — 69
Lieb 3 1-5 9, A.Hill 3 0-0 6, Grimaldi 7 5-5 29, M.Hill 8 1-2 17, Koches 1 0-0 2, Courvina 1 5-6 7, Gresko 3 0-0 9, Totals 26 12-18 69
United — 76
Muchesko 4 1-2 10, Cameron 3 0-0 8, Boring 3 4-4 11, Felx 1 0-0 2, Henry 1 0-2 2, Kovacik 12 3-3 30, Tomb 5 0-2 13, Totals 29 8-13 76
Penns Manor 14 14 9 22 10 — 69 United 21 9 17 12 17 — 76
3-point field goals: Gresko 3, Lieb 2, Kovalcik 3, Tomb 3, Cameron 2, Muchesko, Boring
HOMER-CENTER 64,
SALTSBURG 55
Saltsburg — 55
Stuller 3 1-2 7, Bonnoni 2 0-0 5, A.Bartolini 8 0-0 19, Speal 1 0-0 2, Roessler 5 4-8 14, Staats 2 2-3 6, G.Bartolini 0 2-2 2, Totals 21 9-15 55
Homer-Center — 64
Mock 1 3-5 6, Ober 3 2-4 9, Sardone 14 4-4 32, Krejocic 2 0-0 4, Kochman 1 1-2 3, Schmidt 4 2-3 10, Totals 25 12-18 64
Saltsburg 10 17 11 17 — 55 Homer-Center 18 10 19 19 — 64
3-point field goals: A.Bartolini 2, Bonnoni, Mock, Ober.
JV results: Saltsburg won.
WEST SHAMOKIN 66,
PURCHASE LINE 43
Purchase Line — 43
Sanchez 8 0-0 21, Huey 3 1-2 7, Kauffman 0 0-0 0, Brooks 0 0-0 0, Syster 3 2-2 10, Lamer 1 0-0 3, Beer 1 0-0 2, Totals 15 304 43
West Shamokin — 66
J.McCullough 5 0-0 14, Spencer 2 0-0 6, Olinger 6 2-2 14, B.Swartz 5 1-1 11, T.Smulik 2 3-4 7, J.SMulik 6 0-01 14, L.Swartz 0 0-0 0, S.McCullough 0 0-0 0, Lager 0 0-0 0, Buffone 0 0-0 0, Hatch-Cousins 0 0-0 0, Sitosky 0 0-0 0, Totals 23 6-8 66
Purchase Line 16 7 11 9 — 43 West Shamokin 17 12 17 20 — 66
3-point field goals: Sanchez 5, Syster 2, Lamer, J.McCullough 4, Spencer 2, J.Smulik 2.
MARION CENTER 72,
BLAIRSVILLE 33
Blairsville — 33
Artley 0 0-0 0, Perfetti 1 0-2 2, Reaugh 4 2-2 11, Platt 0 2-4 2, Baker 2 2-4 6, McCully 2 0-0 4, Kennedy-Citeroni 2 2-2 7, Whitfield 0 1-2 1, Totals 11 9-16 33
Marion Center — 72
Cook 1 0-0 2, Dak.Bracken 4 0-0 8, Daw.Bracken 2 0-0 5, Peterson 7 1-1 17, Lynn 4 1-2 10, Risinger 1 0-0 2, Fairman 4 2-2 13, Petrof 2 1-2 5, Fox 3 0-0 7, Lydic 1 0-0 2, Totals 19 5-7 72
Blairsville 6 9 5 13 — 33 Marion Center 17 15 23 17 — 72
3-point field goals: Reaugh, Kennedy-Citeroni, Fairman 3, Peterson 2, Daw.Bracken Lynn, Fox.
KNOCH 58,
INDIANA 24
Knoch —58
King 1 0-0 2, Voltz 5 1-3 13, Lang 7 1-3 15, Green 2 3-6 7, Buterbaugh 3 0-0 6, McMillen 5 6-7 16, Totals 23 11-19 58
Indiana — 24
Brocious 3 4-5 11, Majernik 1 0-1 2, Todd 1 0-0 2, Martineau 0 0-1 0, Lindsay 0 0-2 0, Hutton 1 2-2 4, Martin 2 1-3 5, Totals 8 7-14 24
Knoch 17 21 9 11 — 58 Indiana 5 6 6 6 — 24
3-point field goals: Voltz, Brocious.