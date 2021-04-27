United’s Maizee Fry and Penns Manor’s Kassidy Smith have been named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls’ Basketball Team.
The two seniors were named to the Class 2A third team. Three teams were selected in each of the six PIAA classes.
Fry, a 6-foot senior forward, averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for United, which advanced to District 6 championship game for the first time in school history and finished the season 17-5.
Smith, a 5-8 guard/forward, helped lead Penns Manor to its first District championship with a runaway victory over United. The Comets went on to advance to the PIAA semifinals for the second time in school history.
A senior guard/forward, Smith averaged 15.8, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Comets, who finished the season 18-7.