United’s Maizee Fry needed 17 points to tie the school scoring record in girls’ basketball.
Fry scored 18 points, taking the record for herself, in the Lions’ 69-52 victory over Saltsburg in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Saturday.
Fry, a 6-foot senior forward, set the record at 1,356 points and counting. United plays at Purchase Line this evening in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader.
“She been a starter since she was a freshman,” United coach Paul Hall said. “When you have a girl like here, you’re going to run three-quarters of your offense off that. Until they stop her, you just keep feeding her the ball.”
Fry capped a week in which she scored more than 30 points on two occasions. She topped the previous record set by Shannon Overdorff in 2004.
She also is closing in on 1,000 rebounds. in her career. United, 10-3 overall and 8-3 in the conference, has five regular-season games remaining in addition to the postseason.
“She has a little over 900 now, so it’s going to be tough,” Hall said. “She does everything when she’s in there.”
Fry recently signed a national letter of intent to compete in track and field at Division I Robert Morris University.
“She’s an all-around athlete,” Hall said. “Her work ethic is there. Her leadership is there.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 65, HOMER-CENTER 57: Homer-Center hit the road for a non-conference game and nearly pulled off an upset.
Homer-Center fell behind Punxsutawney in the third quarter and couldn’t quite makeup the ground in the final period against the 11-0 Chucks, a Class 3A team out of District 9.
Homer-Center, a Class 2A team out of District 6, is 11-3 overall and 10-2 in the Heritage Conference going into this evening’s game at Marion Center, which is part of girls-boys doubleheader.
“Punxsutawney is a very good team,” Homer-Center coach Tom Lasher said. “We had our chances to get ahead in the fourth quarter and just didn’t get the job done, and they did get the job done. I give out girls credit because they played a pretty good overall game.”
Homer-Center trailed 21-19 after the first quarter and led 32-31 at halftime. The Chucks outscored the Wildcats 16-9 in third quarter to take a six-point lead into the final eight minutes and made it stand up.
Molly Kosmack powered Homer-Center with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Macy Sardone scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Marlee Kochman chipped in 12 points.
“Molly worked really hard tonight and was rewarded for it,” Lasher said. “She did a good job, and they all did a good job. It was a good overall game for us against a very good team.”
Riley Presloid led Punxsutawney with 19 points and Sarah Weaver scored 18. Presloid made three 3-pointers.
Chloe Presloid, Kierstin Riley and Katelyn Griebel combined for 21 points.
“They have a real nice perimeter game and drive to the hoop well, too,” Lasher said.
MOUNT PLEASANT 55, LIGONIER VALLEY 21: Mount Pleasant held Ligonier Valley to three feild goals in the first half and cruised to a win in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Haley Boyd scored eight points and Carol Woods had four rebounds, three steals and three assists for Ligonier Valley. Lizzy Crissman had eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
Woods was recognized on the Rams’ senior night.
Tiffany Zelmore scored 20 points for Mount Pleasant (6-6, 3-5 section).
Ligonier Valley (0-9) plays at Yough today.
BOYS
PUNXSUTAWNEY 50, HOMER-CENTER 47, OT: Homer-Center missed a couple golden opertunities int eh closing seconds of regulation to pull out a win.
Punxsutawney didn’t miss from deep for the win.
Noah Weaver hit a 3-point field goals with 1.5 seconds left in overtime to provide the winning margin in a non-conference game. Homer-Center missed a layup and the putback on its last possession of regulation and the game went to overtime tied at 42.
Ryan Sardone led Homer-Center with 13 points and Evan Ober contributed 10. Travis Mock and Ben Schmidt scored eight points apiece.
Nick Humble led Punxsutawney (2-8) with 15 points. Ethan Presloid scored 11, and Andrew Young and Weaver combined for 17.
Homer-Center (5-9) plays at Marion Center this evening.