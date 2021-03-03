CENTER TOWNSHIP — Brook Murlin was a little surprised when her first 3-point shot of the night went down.
A short time later, everyone in the gym was surprised to look up and see a scoreboard that read United 31, Homer-Center 7.
Murlin made her first three 3-point attempts, all in the first quarter, and United continued to pour it on en route to a 24-point lead that was big enough that it never shrank below double digits in a 67-55 victory over Homer-Center in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs at the HomerDome on Tuesday.
The fifth-seeded Lions (15-4) knocked off the reigning Heritage Conference champion and fourth seed, which had beaten them twice in the regular season, and advanced to play at top-seeded Bishop McCort (14-4) in the semifinals on Friday.
“Normally I miss the first one right off the bat,” Murlin said. “I wasn’t ready for that first one to go in, so I was feeling hot and just let them fly, I guess.”
United’s trio of guards scored in double figures, led by Murlin, a 5-foot-4 senior, and 5-4 sophomore Lauren Donelson, who found her scoring touch late when Homer-Center (16-5) was trying to mount a comeback. Each scored 17 points.
Maddy Duplin, another 5-4 senior, exploited Homer-Center early and often, missing her first free throw and then draining seven straight en route to 13 points.
With the guards stretching the defense, the Lions went to work inside with Maizee Fry, a 6-0 senior who scored 16 points, raked in 14 rebounds and dished out a handful of assists while working the inside-outside game with the guards.
“Brook, those shots are clutch,” United coach Paul Hall said. “Dups, she hit clutch shots, and Lauren hit a couple clutch shots, too. I couldn’t ask for a better team effort. Maizee wasn’t our high scorer, and look at the guards. We shared the ball tonight, found openings and the defense really stepped up.”
“They had to shoot 60 percent,” Homer-Center coach Tom Lasher said. “It’s hard to beat that. Tonight we were nor able to stop anybody in the first half.”
United finished at 50 percent from the floor, but the Lions didn’t miss much early. They hung 22 points on the Wildcats in the first quarter, held them scoreless for half the second period, and in the process, forced turnovers and dominated the boards to fuel a transition game.
Duplin broke away for a couple early layups, with one resulting in a bucket and the others resulting in fouls that sent her to the free throw line.
“That’s our game, me and Maizee,” Duplin said. “Maizee throws the ball and I just go and hope I make it.”
United carried the 24-point lead into the late stages of the second quarter before Homer-Center scored two quick buckets, the second a 3-pointer Macy Sardone banked off the glass at the first-half buzzer that made the margin 19 points at 40-21.
“Before the game started,” Hall said, “our defense, we said we have to stop transition; we have to stop penetration; and the defense has to help when it needs help and switch when it needs to switch. It seemed like everything went right the first half. Our defense shut them down, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Sardone scored the first bucket of the second half, too, igniting a 7-0 burst that cut the margin to 12 points for the first of a handful occasions in the second half when United failed to negotiate a full-court press.
The Lions regrouped and answered each threat. Murlin scored off a short jumper and an offensive rebound, and Donelson hit two 3s in the third quarter to keep the Lions in control.
In the fourth quarter, United shot 17 free throws and made 11, which wasn’t stellar but more than enough to hold the Wildcats at bay. The Lions finished 19-for-28 at the line, and Homer-Center was 10-for-12. The Wildcats shot only 37 percent (22-for-60) from the floor, and United led the rebounding, 35-26.
Sardone, a sophomore guard, did her best to keep the Wildcats close. She scored 12 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. Marlee Kochman, a junior guard, added 13, and sophomore forward Molly Kosmack had 10. Both fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“Tonight was the first night I had a girl foul out,” Lasher said. “But it is what it is.”
“They’ve got a heck of a team,” Hall said. “They’re going to make some noise in the conference next year and the following year. They’re young and only have one senior, and Coach Tom is a heck of coach. He’ll rebound from this. You have bad nights sometimes. He’ll have that team ready. I wish I had that team coming back next year.”
Homer-Center excelled in a comeback role this season.
“This team thrives on being down and coming back from 12 or 14 and winning by six or eight, so they don’t get down and panic,” Lasher said. “It was just too big a hole tonight.”
Bishop McCort beat Blairsville last night, 77-57. Four Crushers scored in double figures: Lexi Martin (5-6 junior guard) 19; Ally Stephens (5-4 junior guard) 18; Bria Bair (5-10 sophomore forward) 15;and Bailey Shriver (5-7 junior guard) 12.
“I have two days to watch film and prepare them for Friday,” Hall said, “and we’ll go from there. It’s one game at a time. We took this game first, and now we’ll worry about McCort.”
United, which bounced back from last week’s loss to West Shamokin in the conference semifinals, gets to play on in a single-elimination tournament that has been condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the 12 district champions advance to the state tournament this season. In the past, 32 teams qualified.
“Where this all came from tonight, knowing that we had to come back hard and strong and had to finish and make this game ours and keep going,” Murlin said. “We didn’t want this to be our last game as seniors. We want to keep going as far as we can.”