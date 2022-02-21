ALTOONA — United’s Jacob Sombronski won a District 6 Class 2A championship Saturday at Altoona High School to lead a nine-wrestling contingent from the Heritage Conference that moved onto regional competition.
Sombronski, a sophomore, won the title at 106 pounds and advanced to the Southwest Regional tournament, which will be held at Peters Township on March 4-5.
He will be joined by teammates Gideon Bracken and Colton Henning, Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto, Gage Heilbrun, Cam Stewart and Gavin Stewart and River Valley’s Cole Stuchal and Brad Miller.
Sombronski (22-4) went 3-0 in the tournament. He pinned Philipsburg-Osceola’s in 36 seconds in the quarterfinals and topped Mount Union’s Mason Beatty by a 2-0 decision in the semifinals. He pinned Tyrone’s Cory Walls in the championship match.
Bracken (20-8), a freshman at 113, and Henning (19-9), a freshman at 126, wrestled in fifth-place matches, with Bracken getting a win and Henning taking a loss. Bracken scored an 18-8 major decision over Huntingdon’s Ryan Yocum, and Henning lost an 8-0 major decision to Mount Union; Caden Chilcote.
Cornetto (30-9) wrestled in the championship match at 138 to lead Marion Center’s four-wrestler contingent to regionals.
“We only took eight down with four coming back out so I was pretty happy with that,” Marion Center coach Chris Stewart said.
Cornetto, a junior, dropped a 3-0 decision to Forest Hill’s Easton Toth in the championship match. Prior to that, he beat Glendale’s Dayton Johnson by technical fall (15-0, 2:49), topped United’s Caden McCully by a 4-1 decision in the quarterfinals and scored a 3-2 decision of Penns Valley’s Cole Felker in the semifinals.
“Liam did a good job,” Stewart said. “He was the No. 3 seed and knocked off No. 2 in the semifinals to make it to the finals. He wrestled really well to get that all done.”
Heilbrun (34-6), a junior at 145, won his first two matches, topping Penn Cambria’s Drew Mardula by technical fall (16-0, 3:45) and scoring an 8-3 decision over River Valley’s Kaden Barnhart. He lost to Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter in the semifinals and bounced back to pin Huntingdon’s Devin Grubb in 4:46 and scored a 13-5 major decision over Tyrone’s Reese Wood in the third-place match.
Gavin Stewart (18-7), a senior at 172 who missed significant time due to a shoulder injury, also wrestled for third place but dropped an 8-7 decision to Southern Huntingdon’s Tommy Cohenour. He opened with a pin of Central’s John Pulcine in 1:34 and scored a technical fall (15-0, 3:32) over West Branch’s Logan Fulmer in the quarterfinals. He lost in the semifinals by a 6-4 decision to Bald Eagle Area’s Caleb Close and rebounded with a 4-0 decision over Penns Valley’s Cole Felker.
Cam Stewart (21-13), a junior at 120, won his fifth-place match by pinning Huntingdon’s Alex Gladfelter in 2:55 and avenging his opening loss of the tournament. He dropped his opening match by fall in 4:43 before topping Central Cambria Madison Rigsby by fall in 19 seconds and scoring a 13-2 major decision over Juniata Valley’s Lucas Dick. He dropped a 4-0 decision to Penns Valley’s Colton Shunk to fall into the fifth-place match.
“He had lost twice to Gladfelter,” Chris Stewart, “and to be able to come back and pin him, he wrestled his heart out to get that done.”
Stuchal (27-7), a junior at 152, also wrestled for a district championship but lost by fall to Forest Hill’s Jackson Arrington in 1:38. He opened by pinning Juniata Valley’s Vincent Hoover in 1:08 and then edged Bald Eagle Area’s Mason Reese by 6-4 decision in the quarterfinals. He scored a 2-0 decision over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Luke Hughes in the semifinals.
Miller (30-11), a junior at 285, won his fifth-place match by pin in 2:14 over Bellwood-Antis’ Aarron Laird. He opened with a pin of Moshannon Valley’s Connor Williams in 2:59 before losing by fall in 3:33 to Central Cambria’s Karter Quick. He bounced back by pinning Mount Union’s Haiden Inch in 2:41 and Marion Center’s Luke winters in 4:10. He then lost by fall to Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Klinger to fall to the fifth-place match.
Forest Hills (205.5 points) won the team title. Bald Eagle Area (186) was second.