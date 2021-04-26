United’s Ben Tomb threw a no-hitter en route to the Lions’ 10-0 mercy-rule victory over Blairsville in a Heritage Conference baseball game Monday.
Tomb recorded all 15 outs by strikeout and walked two.
The Lions got on the board early with a sacrifice fly from Bradley Felix in the opening inning. In the following inning, Jon Henry increased the lead to two after scoring on a passed ball.
United put together a five-run fourth inning on the strength of three singles and an RBI groundout.
The Lions closed it out in the fifth with a two-run single from Hunter Cameron, who went 2-for-4. Aidan Strong’s run on a passed ball enforced the mercy, completing the no-hitter for Tomb.
Andrew Baker took the loss.
United (9-3) and Blairsville (1-5) play on Wednesday. United visits Marion Center, and Blairsville (1-5) travels to Saltsburg.
Knoch 9, Indiana 8: After trailing 8-3, Indiana fought back with a two-out surge in its last at-bat but fell short in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 game.
Knoch used a six-run third inning to take the lead and give some run support to Gavin Phillips, who recorded six strikeouts and walked five in four innings.
Indiana clawed its way back into the game, scoring two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth and trailed 9-6 entering the seventh. Gavin Homer brought home a run on a groundout and Steven Budash cut the lead to one with an RBI single.
With the tying run on base, Lincoln Trusal flew out to right, and Indiana fell just short of the comeback.
Lucas Connell took the loss.
Indiana (7-4-1) and Knoch (8-4) play against today at Pullman Park in Butler.
SALTSBURG 12, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 2: Brady Yard, Angelo Bartolini and Santino Bartolini drove in six runs combined in Saltsburg’s victory over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Saltsburg (7-2) scored five in the bottom of the fifth inning to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
The Trojans had 12 hits on the day and were patient at the plate, drawing six walks and striking out twice.
Yard was 3-for-3 with two runs scored to go along with two RBIs, and Braden Staats collected two hits and scored twice.
Zack Taylor and Ethan Krawcion had the lone hits for Northern Cambria.
Matt Izzo picked up the victory, striking out five and walking three in five innings.
Owen Bougher took the loss.
Both teams play Wednesday. Saltsburg visits Blairsville, and Northern Cambria (3-7) travels to Purchase Line.
MARION CENTER 12, PURCHASE LINE 1: Marion Center set the tone with a five-run first inning and cruised to a victory over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers (8-2) went on to score seven runs over the next three innings and gave Aidan Cattau plenty of run support.
Cattau pitched four innings, struck out five and walked one.
Marion Center’s Parker Black went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Cattau picked up two hits and two RBIs. Ty Ryen smacked two hits, scored three runs and drove in two. Landin Bennett had two hits and two RBIs and Marcus Badzik had two hits and scored three runs.
Jayce Brooks and Mason Gearhart had Purchase Line’s hits, and Gearhart took the loss.
Both teams play Wednesday. Marion Center plays host to United, and Purchase Line (1-9) welcomes Northern Cambria.
West Shamokin 4, Homer-Center 3: West Shamokin survived a seventh-inning rally to come out with a victory and its second straight win in a Heritage Conference game.
Trevor Smulik struck out 14 batters and held the Homer-Center lineup scoreless until the seventh inning.
“Trevor pitched a great game,” West Shamokin coach Gary Powers said. “I can’t say enough about him.”
West Shamokin scored in the first inning off an error and tacked on another run in the second with an RBI single from Jack McCullough.
The Wolves made it 4-0 with an RBI single from Trevor Smulik, who then scored on an error.
Homer-Center scored three runs in the seventh, the first run coming on an error and the second on Evann Keslar’s double.
That prompted power to replace Smulik with Ezeck Olinger, and the Wildcats cut the lead to one on another error. Olinger then got a groundout to preserve the win.
West Shamokin (5-4) travels to Penns Manor on Wednesday, and Homer-Center (4-8) visits Blairsville on Friday.
PENNS MANOR 9, BLACKLICK VALLEY 5: Penns Manor used a seven-run fourth inning to pull away from Blacklick Valley in a non-conference game.
Devin McCunn led the Comets’ offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Austin Hill crushed a home run and drove in two runs, and Brandon Dunmire collected two hits and an RBI. Mason Engel had two hits and an RBI in Penns Manor’s nine-hole spot.
Dunmire picked up the win, striking out two and walking two in 61/3 innings.
Penns Manor (5-4) plays host to West Shamokin (5-4) on Wednesday.