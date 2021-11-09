Frank Harsh accomplished something 50 years ago that no area football player had ever done before — and none has matched since.
A three-peat.
The Blairsville High School fullback piled up 132 points in 1971 to claim an unprecedented third consecutive scoring title. According to Gazette records, only five other players in history have won even two championships.
Memorial Stadium provided a canvas upon which Harsh painted a masterpiece of a career.
“I go up there now and it just seems like yesterday I was running up and down that field,” he says.
But in reality, 50 years have passed. Nevertheless, fans still talk about the Baby Bull and the eye-popping numbers he posted while carrying the football for the Bobcats.
HARSH MADE quite an impact — sometimes literally — during his years wearing orange and black. At 235 pounds, he was an imposing figure on the football field. Would-be tacklers dreaded the sight of No. 33 barreling toward them with a ball tucked under his arm.
“I was so damn glad he played for us,” says former center Ab Dettorre, who blocked for Harsh during his Blairsville years and later coached the Bobcats (1987-2012). “I saw guys literally dive at his shadow. They didn’t want any part of that.”
Harsh was harder to bring down than a raging bull. In fact, Memorial Stadium PA announcer Don Johnson — Harsh’s science teacher and the father of then-Blairsville quarterback Don Johnson — christened him the Baby Bull because he so often bowled over defenders.
But what made Harsh doubly dangerous was that he complemented his size and power with speed. He could run a 4.6 40.
“I remember one time he ran the ball 60 yards for a touchdown against Ferndale,” says Ernie Widmar, who coached Blairsville from 1966 through 1986. “We came right back with the same play and he ran 65 yards for another touchdown. He was not just a bulldog inside the 10. Yeah, he was a big boy, but he could break one off. You watch most big boys run and you watch Frank run and it was like day and night, you know? A big boy running, he waddles. Frank didn’t waddle. He ran like a hundred-pound halfback.”
Harsh scored 49 touchdowns and 356 points in 26 games at Blairsville and rushed for 3,479 yards while also starting at linebacker. He earned AP and UPI all-state honors, was named to the Scholastic Coaches Magazine All-America team and represented Pennsylvania in the Big 33 Game against a collection of Ohio all-stars that featured future Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.
And to think that, not long before, the ball carrier who regularly mowed down defenders was such a scrawny kid his parents sought medical help.
HAROLD AND Elizabeth Harsh were concerned enough about their underweight son to make an appointment with a physician.
“When I was younger my mom and dad couldn’t put enough meat on my bones,” says Harsh, a retired hospital equipment salesman who serves as the mayor of Blairsville. “They finally took me to a doctor and he gave me some kind of medicine that helped me put on weight, and that was it, man. I just kept growing. By junior high I was like 220.”
When he made his varsity debut in 1969, Harsh was bigger than most of Blairsville’s linemen. He started his first game on the sidelines, a mere spectator, but that soon changed.
“We were losing, I believe, and we were not able to run the ball,” Dettorre recalls. “Coach made the decision to bring Frank into the game. He was so big and so athletic. We’re talking about a guy who, when he was finished with high school football, I don’t recall any team in the country that was not trying to recruit him. He was that talented. That kicked in that night against Laurel Valley. And there was no looking back after that.”
Blairsville went on to win, 26-16, as Harsh rushed for 172 yards and two TDs. He would finish his sophomore season with 15 touchdowns and 100 points, six more than runner-up Ken Deitman of Purchase Line.
But his bid to repeat as scoring champion in 1970 was nearly foiled by a rival from United. Had Dave Ling prevailed, there would have been no three-peat.
HARSH GOT off to a fast start in his junior year, scoring seven touchdowns in the Bobcats’ first four games. But he separated his shoulder in a loss to Northern Cambria, and sat out the next week’s game. He managed only eight points during a three-week stretch in October.
Ling soon leapfrogged Harsh for the scoring lead and, entering the final week of the season, owned an 87-78 edge. After scoring two TDs in the Lions’ finale against Purchase Line, Ling must have figured his total would be sufficient to dethrone Harsh. He couldn’t have known that the Baby Bull was putting on a historic performance that night against Portage.
Hasrh exploded for 46 points to shatter the area record of 43 set by Sam Johnson of Elders Ridge in 1952 and spark Blairsville to a wild 48-34 victory. He rushed for a career-high 228 yards and six touchdowns, and tacked on five two-point runs.
“It was like a track meet,” Dettorre recalls, “two teams just going up and down the field. It seemed like every time we got a score, Portage got a score. It was like a couple of heavyweight fighters going at it. We mustered up enough defense, I guess, to get the win. But wow.”
The victory brought Blairsville its first Appalachian Conference title. Harsh finished the season with 124 points, leaving Ling far behind with 99. The two finally met earlier this year.
“He came to my house maybe six months ago to sign some papers,” Harsh says. “We started talking and he brought up that scoring title. He said he thought for sure he was gonna win the scoring crown. But then he saw in the paper the next day that I had scored 46 points.”
Ling would again finish second to Harsh in 1971. College recruiters were by then fixtures at Blairsville games, drawn like ants to a picnic by a back able to run away from defenders or, when the situation called for it, knock them aside. More than a few saw stars after a collision with the Baby Bull.
“I have a neighbor here in Dilltown and he played linebacker,” Widmar says. “He said, ‘You know what? I had heard so much about Frank Harsh I got tired of it. I told myself when I play against him I’m gonna give him a hit he’ll never forget.’ Well, there was a play up over the guard and guess who’s standing there? This linebacker, and he’s a big boy, too. He stepped in front of Frank and that’s the last thing he remembered. Frank came at him like a train and ran right over him.”
More than a few defenders essentially waved a cape as the Baby Bull charged past en route to another touchdown. He finished his senior year with 132 points, 38 more than Ling and more than seven area teams. Harsh also rushed for 1,329 yards, despite defenses keying on him.
He scored 66 percent of Blairsville’s points that season, but Widmar insists he never tried to pad Harsh’s totals or boost his position in the scoring race. The avalanche of touchdowns came more or less organically.
“I didn’t give him the ball just so he could be No. 1,” Widmar says. “I never intentionally tried as a coach to run this certain kid or that certain kid. If some other kid was gaining yards, he was gonna get the ball. So if Frank was gaining yards, I’m not gonna run out and stop him from scoring touchdowns.”
Not that anyone had much success in that regard. All those TDs, besides demoralizing opponents, attracted the attention of college coaches from coast to coast. “Everybody east of the Mississippi River must have been at my high school trying to recruit him,” Widmar says. Penn State’s Joe Paterno paid a personal visit. Pitt, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Alabama and USC also set their sights on Harsh.
He ultimately cast his lot with Wake Forest, mostly because coach Tom Harper guaranteed him a spot in the starting lineup as a freshman.
HARSH MADE the most of his opportunity in the fall of 1972. He ran for 124 yards against Duke and 168 the following week against Virginia and was voted the Brian Piccolo Award as the Demon Deacons’ leading performer in the North Carolina game. He led Wake Forest with 663 yards rushing and also topped the team in total offense and all-purpose yards.
The school’s fans and its new coach — former IUP head man Chuck Mills — had reason for optimism entering the 1973 season. Harsh even appeared in Playboy magazine, cited as one of the nation’s “super sophomores.” But the promise vanished faster than a wallet at a pickpockets’ convention after knee injuries prematurely ended both his sophomore and junior seasons. He was never again the dynamic runner who left a trail of flailing defenders in his wake.
Does Harsh ever wonder what he might have achieved at Wake Forest had he stayed healthy?
“I’ve thought about that a lot,” he says. “My first knee injury, my sophomore year, we were playing at Virginia. and that was the first time I played on AstroTurf. I messed up my knee, which was pretty devastating. But I had surgery and rehabbed because I wanted to keep playing. Then we went up to Penn State my junior year. I caught a pass and was going into the end zone when a defensive back came up and took my same knee out. Of the 44 games I could’ve played at Wake Forest, I only played 22. So, yeah, I think all the time about what could have been.”
Harsh later spent a season and a half in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes — his coach was Marv Levy, who was to lead the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — but the knee proved too troublesome and he hung up his cleats for good.
Harsh returned to his hometown, where he had once excelled under the Friday night lights.
FIFTY YEARS have passed since Harsh wrapped up his third consecutive scoring title. No one has threatened his record in that time. Perhaps no one ever will.
“Things are so different now,” Dettorre says. “Back then everybody relied on the run. Now there’s so many more ways to score than just run off tackle or hit an inside trap. It’s a different style of football today. Teams are spreading it out. The passing game has developed tremendously over the years. You don’t really see one person dominating on any one team. I think that’s primarily why that record has stood so long.”
A half-century ago, Frank Harsh authored the first three-peat of its kind. And quite possibly the last.