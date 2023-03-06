SHIPPENSBURG — The previous time IUP played Mercyhurst, Ethan Porterfield was mostly ineffective.
The next time around, he was largely unstoppable.
IUP held off Mercyhurst in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game Sunday at Shippensburg, 54-53, and Porterfield was named the most valuable player of the tournament, which the Crimson Hawks won for the fourth straight time and raised their record to 30-1.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward/center from Sharon scored 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting. In the previous meeting, he was 2-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-10 from 3-point range, and scored five points in IUP’s only loss this season.
“We kind of had a chip on our shoulder because they got us the last time,” Porterfield said, “and that helped us come out with the first hit.”
Porterfield scored the first bucket of the game, and more followed with IUP attacking the smaller Mercyhurst defense in the low post. Porterfield delivered time after time, and afterward his arms and shoulders showed the red streaks from the times they were raked by scrappy defenders on catches and shots.
“The game plan was they were too small down low,” IUP’s Shawndale Jones said. “We just had to work our mismatches. That’s what all playoffs are about. Everybody knows each other’s plays so you can’t find too many new plays, so you just work your mismatches, and Ethan was hitting all along. I told the guys it’s not about one person, this is about the team, and I’ll take less shots and we’ve all got to do what we can to make sure we win. I just wanted him to win. I wanted everybody to win.”
The fact Porterfield earned the MVP honor is remarkable considering the physical difficulties he encountered this season. Two weeks prior to the season, Porterfield had a tumor removed from a parathyroid gland. The thyroid condition affected various things in his body, most notably his calcium levels, and he wound up with a stress fracture in his lower right leg six weeks ago.
Porterfield hasn’t practiced since, saving himself for games, but it was questionable how effective he could be in tournament basketball, especially playing back-to-back days. It turns out Porterfield had his best stretch of the season.
A week ago in the regular-season finale against California, he scored 18 points. He scored 18 more when IUP beat the Vulcans in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. In Saturday’s 67-64 semifinal win over East Stroudsburg, Porterfield had 20 points, his season high. He finished off the week with the performance in the championship game and received his third MVP award in a row after he earned the honors in last year’s PSAC and NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournaments.
“What do want me to say?” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “He’s a warrior. This is what he does. He gets tournament MVPs. What makes it more special is he doesn’t care about Ethan. He didn’t come in here thinking, I’m going to try to get the MVP. He just says he’s going to try to help the team. … It’s hard for athletes to think that way and totally surrender. To totally surrender like Ethan does speaks to his incredible character, and I couldn’t be more proud of him. What he’s been through with throat surgery and the stress fracture, just the magnitude of it to come out here and give us what he had, he’s an incredible blessing.”
His teammates witnessed Porterfield’s daily struggle.
“That guy is part of the heart and soul of this team,” sophomore guard Dallias Dillard said. “He does it every time for us. Anytime we need a big bucket, anytime we need anything, he just gets it done — not just the scoring aspect of his game, but he rebounded when we needed it down in crunch time, and it’s just his presence on the court all the time.”
“I love my boy Ethan,” sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman said. “That’s a warrior right there. People don’t understand the stuff he’s been going through. And to do what he’s doing right now, that’s a warrior, that’s a true warrior. So that’s my brother. I love Ethan. I love this team, and I’m excited for these guys. These guys deserve it. We all deserve it. We all worked hard for this.”
Mercyhurst (24-5) has been as close to a nemesis as IUP has. The Lakers almost pulled off a comeback Sunday.
IUP, coming off a shaky first-half performance against East Stroudsburg on Saturday, started strong against Mercyhurst, shooting 60 percent (12-for-20) in the first half and holding Mercyhurst to 32 percent (9-for-28l, 2-for-12 from 3-point range). The Hawks led by seven, 30-23, at halftime.
In the second half, Mercyhurst shot better at 12-for-27 (44.4 percent) with five 3-pointers while IUP dipped to 10-for-25 (40 percent) with two 3s. IUP also committed 18 turnovers to Mercyhurst’s six but outrebounded the Lakers buy 14, 35-21.
Mercyhurst got the strong start in the second half and outscored IUP 14-7 to forge a tie at 37 with 13½ minutes to play.
IUP outscored the Lakers 17-9 over the next 8½ minutes and built its biggest lead of the game, eight points at 54-46, with 5:03 remaining.
The Hawks didn’t score again. And after Mercyhurst made it 54-53 with 2:16 left, the Lakers didn’t score again.
IUP had opportunities after taking the eight-point lead but missed six shots and committed four turnovers.
Mercyhurst missed both of its shots after pulling within one — IUP ran off 1:40 after grabbing offensive rebounds after missed shots — including Michael Bradley’s 3-point attempt from 26 feet at the buzzer.
The last opportunity started with 11 seconds left, but Mercyhurst called a timeout with only 2.6 seconds remaining, leaving little time to set up a quality shot.
Nicholas Lang led Mercyhurst with 16 points. Bradley finished with 13 and Jeff Planutis had 11.
Dave Morris and Jones each scored 12 points and combined for seven assists and four steals for IUP. Sulaiman added 10 points and 13 rebounds.
“I feel like we played hard together,” Jones said. “We just wanted it more today. We wanted this more than anything.”
“I’m a loss for words,” Porterfield said. “It gets better and better every time. This feels like the best one so far. It was a dogfight all the way through, and I can’t even explain it.”
IUP also earned the hosting rights for this weekend’s Atlantic Region tournament, which begins Saturday afternoon at the KCAC. The eight-team field was scheduled to be announced late Sunday night, although IUP received word earlier in the day that it had earned the top seed and hosting rights.
“We’re excited to be playing and being at home,” Lombardi said, “and we’re looking forward to competitive challenges, and we really need the support. The guys respond well when we get people in there. We’re glad to bring that type event to IUP, to Indiana, and it’s just a blessing to the school and the community.”
“There’s nothing like playing at home,” Porterfield said. “It felt like a home game (Sunday) with a bunch of fans coming out, but there’s nothing like playing at the KCAC in front of that crowd.”
IUP opens the regional against eighth-seeded Winston-Salem (21-8), a team it beat by 17 points, 67-50, in the second game of the season.
The other matchups are No. 2 West Liberty (27-4) vs. No. 7 Pitt-Johnstown (20-10); No. 4 Virginia Union (23-7) vs. No. 5 Fairmont State (25-6); and No. 3 Mercyhurst vs. No. 6 East Stroudsburg (23-8).
The IUP Winston-Salem winner plays the Virginia Union-Fairmont State winner in the regional semifinals on Sunday.
The championship game is Tuesday, March 14.