Come fall, a bass’ fancy turns to crayfish. Not that facsimiles of this tasty crustacean won’t catch bass throughout much of the year. But when the leaves turn brown, largemouth and smallmouth bass respond exceptionally well to sizeable crayfish imitations.
There are many offerings that represent a crayfish. One of the most popular is a skirted jig dressed with either some type of soft-bodied trailer or a pork chunk. Other options include beaver-style soft baits that feature a ribbed body and twin tails like Reaction Innovations’ Sweet Beaver. A wide variety of lipped crankbaits can also be used to mimic craws.
Local bass expert Deron Eck likes crayfish imitations in the fall, especially big, burly jigs in the one-ounce size, tipped with a sizeable soft trailer. On a past trip to a natural lake in the northwestern portion of the state Eck revealed his prowess with the big jig, plucking several two- to three-pound largemouths from the edges of the submerged weed growth on a day when bites were tough to come by.
On weedy lakes, Eck likes to use the heavy weight of the jig to penetrate the tiny cuts and corners along the outside edge of the weeds, those subtle ambush points that often serve as ambush points for largemouth bass. He also pitches back into open pockets within a weed bed. As fall progresses, weed growth will die off. Any remaining stands of green weeds tend to be bass magnets.
Eck relies on the larger profile of a heavy jig and sizeable trailer to trigger bites from bigger bass, which tend to like a big meal during the late fall. But if the fish are finicky, he’ll drop down in size to half-ounce or so. Downsizing can result in bites when the fish aren’t in the mood for the larger offering.
The best weed jigs have bullet-shaped heads, like Terminator’s Heavy Duty Swim Jig, which allow them to slide through weeds more efficiently.
Veteran bass fishing enthusiast Dave Lehman uses crayfish imitators in a variety of fall venues. On the Allegheny River, one of Lehman’s favorites, when the water cools down into the 50s, is a Booyah Baby Boo jig dressed with Yum’s three-inch Craw Papi. For river smallmouth bass, Lehman drags/hops the 3/16-ounce jig along rocky/gravel bottoms. Typically, hits are felt as a sharp tap, or on occasions when the bass are less aggressive, simply as a dull weight.
On largemouth waters like the weed beds of Presque Isle Bay and Conneaut Lake, Lehman relies on a skirted jig and Zoom chunk trailer well into the fall. He fishes the jig very slowly when the water temperature gets down into the 40s, which is where it is now.
The rocky ledges and points on lakes collect bass, both smallmouth and largemouth, depending on the particular species the water supports. In situations such as this football-shaped heads like Booyah’s Football jig are good options. The broad shape of the jighead makes good contact with the bottom, transmitting information about the bottom’s composition to the angler. The shape also provides a good pivot point, which translates into the ability to present the life-like action of a crayfish.
Even in the chilly water of fall, deep diving crankbaits can be effective on bass, lake-dwelling ones in particular. Models with tough Lexan lips can be furrowed along the bottom, the lip kicking up lots of silt and dirt. This grinding action can provide a strong triggering action. The trick is using a bait capable for diving significantly deeper than the water you are fishing. If you are working over a six-foot flat, try using a bait designed to achieve depths of 12 or so feet, like a Rapala DT12.
Bass will feed on crayfish deep into the fall, even early winter. I often hold bass in the livewell, to be photographed and released later. Even in late December the fish will spew out crayfish parts.