BEAVER FALLS — Syracuse commit Josh Hough had his way against Apollo-Ridge on Friday night.
The senior running back broke big plays, one after another, en route to 404 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Beaver Falls’ 50-27 victory over Apollo-Ridge in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.
Hough, at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, carried 23 times and scored on runs of 78, 8 and 86 yards. He averaged 17.6 yards per carry.
“It’s hard to slow down that freight train,” Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba said. “You watch it every week and it doesn’t stop. It’s the exact same thing where he breaks these plays. He’s very good.”
Top-seeded Beaver Falls (9-0) racked up 657 total yards against a team that had surrendered an average of 175.2 yards per game. The Vikings (6-1) had allowed 1,051 total yards in six games combined.
Hough did all his scoring after the Vikings were worn down. The Tigers opened the scoring on Quadir Thomas’ 42-yard pass from Jaren Brickner and doubled the lead on Shileak Livingston’s 3-yard run.
Apollo-Ridge broke through on Logan Harmon’s 5-yard run in the second quarter to make it 14-7. Harmon, who entered the game with 884 yards, was held to 36 on 11 carries.
Beaver Falls struck again through the air when Trey Singleton scored on a 79-yard play for a 22-7 lead that stood at halftime.
With his team holding a two-score lead, Livingston opened the second half with a 37-yard burst and the Tigers held a 30-7 advantage.
Apollo-Ridge scored on Jake Fello’s 23-yard run top make it 30-14, but Hough restored his team’s momentum when he broke free on a 78-yard play for a 36-14 lead.
The Vikings pulled within 17 when Nicki Curci scored on a 14-yard pass from Fello that made it 36-21.
Then Hough struck again on an 8-yard run and a fourth two-point conversion gave the tigers a 44-21 lead.
Apollo-Ridge pulled within 17 again at 44-27 on Harmon’s 2-yard run.
“Our kids are going to work hard no matter what,” Skiba said. “I knew they would. Our senior class is as good as it gets. We put in so much work to get to this point.”
The Vikings mounted one more scoring threat that stalled on fourth down before Hough put the finishing touch on his team’s triumph with an 86-yard run.
Beaver Falls will play Sto-Rox, a 49-32 winner over Serra Catholic in the other semifinal, for the WPIAL championship next Saturday at North Hills High School.