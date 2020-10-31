APOLLO — The Apollo-Ridge Vikings jumped right into the WPIAL football playoffs.
Apollo-Ridge scored on the opening possession, tacked on two more quick scores following fumble recoveries on kickoffs and beat Washington, 42-6, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night at Owens Field.
The Vikings (6-0), the fourth seed, advanced to the semifinals to play at top-seeded Beaver Falls (8-0) next Friday. Beaver Falls beat Western Beaver, 42-14, in its playoff opener last night.
Apollo-Ridge didn’t carry the playoff pedigree of Washington, a perennial WPIAL power, winning for only the fourth time in their 19th playoff appearance, but the Vikings gained the early advantage by jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Logan Harmon, a 5-foot-9, 219-pound senior running back, rushed for 249 yards on 26 carries and scored four touchdowns. He opened the scoring with a 13-yard run to cap the Vikings’ first possession.
Washington fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Apollo-Ridge cashed in on Jake Fello’s 20-yard strike to Dom Reiter.
The Prexies fumbled the next kickoff, too, and Harmon converted the turnover on a 3-yard run.
Apollo-Ridge extended the lead to 28-0 on Reiter’s 5-yard pass from Fello. Reiter, who entered the game with two catches on the season, matched that total last night on a couple crossing patterns, and both went for touchdowns.
Washington opened the second half with a touchdown drive, but Apollo-Ridge answered on its next possession when Harmon bolted 14 yards.
He scored in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard to enforce the mercy rule.
Harmon raised his season rushing total to 884 yards in six games. He has scored 16 touchdowns.
Fello completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 124 yards and the touchdown strikes to Reiter. On the season, he is 66-for-107 (.617) for 1,001 yards with 14 touchdowns and only one interception.
Klay Fitzroy hauled in nine passes for 87 yards and had a long run negated by a penalty. Fitzroy, a 6-4 senior, has 35 catches for 602 yards
Apollo-Ridge outgained Washington, 388-159. The Vikings did not commit a turnover — they have only three this season — and forced five on four fumbles and Angelo Cicco’s interception.
Beaver Falls led Western Beaver 22-0 at halftime and enforced the mercy rule in the fourth quarter before giving up two late scores.
Josh Hough rushed for 210 yards on only 12 carries and scored the first five touchdowns on runs of 3, 18, 6, 97 and 36 yards.
In the other quarterfinals, Sto-Rox (6-1) beat Laurel, 21-20, and Serra Catholic (5-0) topped McGuffey, 21-14. Serra Catholic, a seventh seed, advanced in the playoffs two weeks after postponing its Allegheny Conference game against Apollo-Ridge due to a COVID-19 issue.