FREEPORT — The Apollo-Ridge Vikings took off again, this time a little later than they did in their season opener.
The Vikings, who scored all their points in the first half last week in a 44-7 romp over Ligonier Valley, waited until the second half to put away Freeport in Game 2 on Friday.
Apollo-Ridge nursed a 13-7 lead into halftime before pulling away during a quick four-touchdown burst in the third quarter and cruised the rest of the way in a 48-14 victory over the Yellow Jackets in a WPIAL non-conference game. Apollo-Ridge moved to 2-0, and Freeport fell to 1-1.
The Vikings used their offense, defense and special teams during the third-quarter outburst. They opened with a long drive capped by Klay Fitzroy’s 32-yard pass from Jake Fello. Then, Keighton Reese’s interception return, Fitzroy’s 55-yard punt return and a short punt from deep in Freeport territory led to three quick scores that broke the game open.
Logan Harmon, who carried the load on Apollo-Ridge’s opening drive of the second half, converted the first opportunity with a 2-yard run. Reese then bolted 10 yards for a score, and Harmon scored again from 14 yards to stretch the lead to 39-7.
Apollo-Ridge scored twice in the fourth quarter on Nick Curci’s 17-yard run and a safety when a punt snap sailed out of the end zone.
Freeport grabbed the early lead on Brady Stivenson’s 56-yard pass from Vinnie Clark and Parker Lucas’ extra-point kick.
Apollo-Ridge answered when Reese scored from 3 yards for Apollo-Ridge and Gavin Cole added a game-tying kick.
The Vikings took the lead on their next possession when Harmon scored from the 1 to put the Vikings up 13-7.
Neither team scored in the second quarter.
Apollo-Ridge racked up 482 total yards and 29 first downs. The Vikings didn’t turn big plays but gained yardage in 10- and 12-yard chunks.
Defensively, Apollo-Ridge held Freeport to 128 total yards, and 80 of those came on Ben Lane’s 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Vikings’ substitutes.
The Vikings’ starters kept Lane locked up, and he finished with 63 yards on 16 carries.
Harmon, Fello and an inexperienced but effective offensive line that continues to jell again spearheaded Apollo-Ridge’s offense. Harmon, a 5-foot-9, 219-pound senior bruiser out of the backfield, finished with 153 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Fello, a 6-1, 182-pound senior quarterback, finished 9-for-16 for 157 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Nick Curci added 73 yards on eight carries and scored once, and Reese carried five times for 30 yards and two touchdowns. Karter Schrock, a freshman who also had an interception, rushed for 24 yards on four carries.
Fitzroy, a 6-4 senior who had seven receptions for 128 yards in the first half last week, hauled in five more catches for 96 yards.
Freeport played without quarterback Garrett King, a 17-year-old junior who was diagnosed with testicular cancer several weeks ago and has since had surgery with a good prognosis. He led his team onto the field Friday night.
Apollo-Ridge plays host to Burrell next Friday.