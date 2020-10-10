APOLLO — The Apollo-Ridge Vikings felt no negative effects from a week off in the middle of the season.
Apollo-Ridge scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters, enforced the mercy rule midway through the third and beat Shady Side Academy, 42-7, on homecoming at Owens Field on Friday night.
The 4-0 Vikings set up a showdown at 4-0 Serra Catholic next Friday that will decide the champion in the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference. Serra Catholic beat Ligonier Valley, 48-15, last night in a game that was 22-7 at halftime and 28-7 going into the fourth quarter before the Eagles pulled away.
Apollo-Ridge left no doubt early Friday night, scoring on Keighton Reese’s 12-yard pass from Jake Fello and Logan Harmon’s 10-yard run. Gavin Cole made both extra-point kicks on a night he was 6-for-6, and Apollo-Ridge took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
Harmon scored twice more in the second quarter, on 5- and 4-yard runs, and the Vikings led 28-0 at halftime.
The third quarter started with another Harmon touchdown run, from 6 yards, for a 35-0 advantage that put the running clock into effect.
Apollo-Ridge’s substitutes scored in the fourth quarter on Karter Schrock’s 1-yard run.
Harmon finished with 119 yards on 15 carries, and his four touchdowns raised his season total to 10. He has rushed for 446 yards for a 7.8 average per carry.
Quarterback Jake Fello completed 6 of 14 passes for 139 yards. He has completed 41 of 72 passes for 806 yards. He raised his touchdown total to 11 when he hooked up with Reese, but he also threw his first interception of the season. In fact, that was Apollo-Ridge’s first turnover this season.
Reese had four catches for 78 yards, and Klay Fitzroy raised his team-leading total to 24 with a couple catches for 61 yards.
On the season, Apollo-ridge is averaging 425.6 yards in total offense, rushing for 223.3 and passing for 202.3. The Vikings average 18.0 yards per pass completion and 11.1 per attempt.
Defensively, Apollo-Ridge held Shady Side Academy to 186 yards, which is the Vikings’ season average.
The Vikings have scored 42 or more points in all four games. Serra Catholic scored fewer than 50 points for the first time in its four games last night. The Eagles average 52.2 points and 480.4 yards per game. They have wins over Seton-La Salle (50-25), Carlynton (57-0), Shady Side Academy (54-14) and Ligonier Valley.
Quarterback Max Rocco threw touchdown passes to cap five straight scoring drives for Serra Catholic. Michael Brooks ran for the first two scores.
Apollo-Ridge did not play last week because its opponent, Summit Academy, opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vikings have rolled over Ligonier Valley (44-7), Freeport (38-14), Burrell (56-8) and Shady Side Academy.
Serra Catholic was scheduled to play Summit Academy on Oct. 23 in its regular-season finale. The Vikings close the regular season on Oct. 23 at Steel Valley.