The Marlins scrambled for roster replacements as they coped with a coronavirus outbreak. The New York Yankees had an unscheduled day off in Philadelphia while the home team underwent COVID-19 tests. The Baltimore Orioles were flying home from Miami without playing a game.
And Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez summed up the situation in a season barely underway.
“I’m going to be honest with you: I’m scared,” Martinez said.
More than a dozen Miami players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia, disrupting Major League Baseball’s schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.
Miami’s home opener against Baltimore was postponed as was today’s finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park. Also postponed was the Yankees’ series opener Monday at Philadelphia, where New York would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.
“Obviously, we don’t want any player to get exposed. It’s not a positive thing,“ baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said on the MLB Network. ”But I don’t see it as a nightmare. We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play. That’s why we have the expanded rosters, that’s why we have the pool of additional players. And we think we can keep people safe and continue to play.”
Nine Marlins players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the results hadn’t been publicly disclosed.
The Yankees are staying in Philadelphia and have their own clubhouse staff with the team there, a person familiar with their plans said, The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.
The Orioles planned to fly to Baltimore from Miami on Monday night. They are scheduled to host the Marlins in a two-game series starting Wednesday.
“If the testing results are acceptable, the Marlins will resume play in Baltimore on Wednesday against the Orioles,” Manfred said.
Meanwhile, Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from his team after experiencing a “slight cough and nasal congestion,” general manager Rick Hahn said. Tests were planned.
The Marlins’ outbreak was the talk of baseball, and Martinez choked on his words as he discussed the situation. Martinez missed time last season because of a heart condition, and the Nationals are scheduled to play in Miami this weekend.
“My level of concern went from about an 8 to a 12. I mean this thing really hits home now,” Martinez said. “I got guys in our clubhouse that are really concerne.”
MLB announced the postponement of the two Monday games about eight hours before the scheduled first pitch and said additional COVID-19 testing was being conducted. That included Phillies players being tested Monday.
Coming just days into the 60-game season, the Marlins’ outbreak raised anew questions about Manfred’s plan for navigating the pandemic.
“Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first,” tweeted Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, who opted out of playing this season. “Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed.”
RAYS 14, BRAVES 5: Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in a romp over Atlanta.
Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams homered for the Braves.
ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 0: Mark Canha homered for the first time this season, Chris Bassitt (1-0) escaped a big jam and Oakland beat Los Angeles.
A’s first baseman Matt Olson began wearing a mask at his position when runners reached amid a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins that kept the club in Philadelphia. Joakim Soria allowed a pair of singles before closing it out for his first save, retiring Mike Trout on a 93-mph called third strike that the slugger argued. He removed his helmet while speaking to umpire Adam Hamari. Manager Joe Maddon also had a word with the umpire.
ASTROS 8, MARINERS 5: Alex Bregman hit his 100th career homer, a three-run shot, and Jose Altuve added a solo drive to give Houston a win over Seattle.
Josh James was not sharp in his return to the rotation after spending last season in the bullpen. He allowed three runs and needed 75 pitches to get through three innings. But Brandon Bielak (1-0) ate up the next 3 1-3 innings to win his major league debut and save Houston’s bullpen.
Roberto Osuna worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.
PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Fernando Tatis Jr. raced around the bases on a three-run triple that highlighted a five-run rally and Trent Grisham hit his first home run for San Diego, which took three of four games in its opening series.
The Padres, who feel they’re built for success in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season, outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in the four games.
Cal Quantrill (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 1-3 scoreless innings for the win.
BLUE JAYS 4, NATIONALS 1: Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s four solo homers off Aníbal Sánchez (0-1) to account for all the Blue Jays’ scoring.
Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also went deep for the Blue Jays, who were without two key players. Closer Ken Giles went on the injured list Monday, and shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup about 15 minutes before the first pitch with a tight left hamstring.
Ryan Borucki (1-0) got four outs to earn the win, and Anthony Bass — filling in for Giles — got his first save of the year.
ROYALS 14, TIGERS 6: Maikel Franco hit two of Kansas City’s six home runs, spoiling Detroit’s fan-free home opener.
Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle on a night when the Royals rallied from an early 5-1 deficit. Foster Griffin (1-0) won in relief, but he also had to leave his major league debut with a left forearm strain.
Detroit’s Michael Fulmer allowed three homers in his first start back from Tommy John surgery.
Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler and Brett Phillips also homered for Kansas City. JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes went deep for Detroit.
METS 7, RED SOX 4: Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith all homered, Michael Wacha pitched well over five innings and New York beat Boston.
Red Sox opener Josh Osich (0-1) escaped trouble in the first thanks to two Mets baserunning mistakes but gave up a two-run shot to Conforto in the second that cleared both the usual visitor’s bullpen and the auxiliary tent behind it.