NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria topped Marion Center for the second straight match, 25-15, 25-15, 15-23, in Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball action Monday evening.
“Ella Dobransky had nice night for the Colts and led us in kills,” Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said. “And our other junior, Jess Krug, she did a nice job serving and led the team in digs. So both had a pretty nice game tonight.”
Northern Cambria (7-1), the two-time PIAA Class 1A champion playing in 2A this season, has won twice since suffering its first loss of the season at perennial power West Shamokin last week.
“The kids are learning a little but about each other and what they need to work on,” Hogan said. “They bounced back pretty well.
Northern Cambria visits United on Wednesday.
• ARMAGH — Homer-Center edged United in a tightly contested Heritage Conference match that went to five games, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-6.
Maizee Fry led United with 23 digs, 19 kills and nine blocks. Brook Murlin turned in 18 kills, and Addison Sutton dished out 26 assists.
United won the junior varsity match, 25-22, 25-19.
Homer-Center plays at West Shamokin this evening, and United visits Northern Cambria on Wednesday.
• LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley defeated Frazier in a WPIAL non-section match, 25-13, 25-21, 27-25.
Bella Vargulish registered 13 service points and eight assists, Sarah Sheeder had 11 service points and 10 digs, and Haley Stormer and Kailey Johnston combined for nine kills. Lizzy Crissman had a piar of blocks.
Ligonier Valley won the junior varsity match, 25-20, 25-11.
Teagan Peltz-Palko had eight service points, Ruby Wallace and Crissman each had five kills, Abby Tutino had seven service points and Saylor Clise and Peltz-Palko each had four assists.
Ligonier Valley (5-2) plays host to Deer Lakes this evening.