NuMINE — West Shamokin disposed of Hollidaysburg, 3-0, in a non-conference girls’ volleyball match Monday.
West Shamokin, a Class 1A program, knocked of the Class 3A Tigers, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18.
Lexie Young rang up 10 kills, and Maddy McConnell turned in six for the Wolves (3-1). Sophie Fusaro came up with six digs, and Abby Oesterling led the offense with 21 assists.
West Shamokin won the junior varsity match, 2-0.
The Wolves play host to Penns Manor this evening.
Indiana drops match at Plum
PLUM — Indiana lost to Plum, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls’ volleyball match on Monday.
Audrey Josephson handed out 16 assists for Indiana. Alex Ball came up with 14 digs, and Katie Kovalchick had eight kills.
Indiana dropped the junior varsity match, 2-1.