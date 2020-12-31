Goaltender David Ayres lived out every fan’s fantasy on Feb. 22 when he was plucked from the stands and skated onto the ice at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.
Like any Canadian kid, Ayres dreamed all his life of playing in the NHL. He finally realized that dream at the age of 42, when he debuted for the Carolina Hurricanes and, against all odds, led them to a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs before 19,414 disbelieving fans.
“Special night for all us,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour. “I was glad to be a part of it.”
Ayres went from part-time Zamboni driver and youth hockey coach to a bona fide celebrity overnight. He appeared on “Today” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” was cheered during a “David Ayres Day” celebration in the Hurricanes’ home city of Raleigh and had his stick shipped to the Hockey Hall of Fame to be put on display.
The native of Whitby, Ontario, fills a typically anonymous role as the local on-call emergency goaltender present at every NHL game. Rarely do they ever step onto the ice. But when James Reimer was injured early in the first period and Petr Mrazek went down with 8:41 left in the second, Ayres found himself in the spotlight. Nervous?
“The whole second period I could barely feel my legs,” he said. Indeed, Ayres seemed overmatched as he yielded goals on the first two shots he faced, reducing Carolina’s lead to 4-3. But he soon settled down and stoned Toronto the rest of the way.
“I really have no words for it,” said left wing Warren Foegele. “Give Davey credit. He made some huge saves for us.”
The Hurricanes mobbed Ayres when the final horn sounded. He took a curtain call as the game’s first star and was even interviewed on the “Hockey Night in Canada” broadcast.
“It was an awesome experience,” Ayres said. “I had the time of my life. Regardless of the fact that two goals went in, I couldn’t stop smiling the whole time.”
Even jaded hockey lifers smiled along with Ayres.
“That was pretty special,” said Brind’Amour, a veteran of 29 NHL seasons as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “What a moment he’ll have for the rest of his life.”
David Ayres’ Cinderella story leads off the final installment of this annual three-part compendium celebrating the unusual, the absurd and the just plain wacky from the year in sports.
COVER-UP. Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins managed to get ejected from a game against the White Sox … while finishing his home run trot.
Donaldson, who had a testy exchange with umpire Dan Bellino over a strike call moments before his blast off Reynaldo L?pez, kicked dirt across home plate as he crossed it, then covered it with more dirt after Bellino tossed him. Said Twins manager Rocco Bal-delli in something of an understatement, “His frustration did get the best of him.”
STROKE OF LUCK. A British Columbia man made an unplanned stop at a Petro-Canada gas station in Coquitlam after his son’s youth football practice was rained out and the lad said he was hungry. While waiting for the boy to pick out a snack, Bernard Scrivener purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket … and won $519, 156.
PARTING SHOT. Carole Scarsella, of Blasdell, N.Y., showed her disdain for Tom Brady until the day she died — and even after.
A Buffalo News obituary written by her daughter Norma Milholland cited Scarsella’s love of slot machines and gambling, Facebook games, the New York Yankees, LeBron James, horror author Stephen King and smoking cigarettes. But one line stood out and drew national attention: “She HATED Tom Brady.” The longtime Patriots quarterback was a Buffalo nemesis, compiling a 31-3 record against the Bills.
Granddaughter Aggie Milholland found solace in the overwhelmingly positive response to Scarsella’s death notice. “I’m glad she is remembered,” Milholland tweeted, “and the people of Buffalo all share her deep-rooted hatred of Tom Brady.”
BACK ON TRACK. When the pandemic brought the NASCAR season to a standstill, drivers turned to iRacing, using high-tech simulation rigs to run virtual races. Denny Hamlin won the opener — the Dixie Vodka 150 at Homestead-Miami Speedway — from the living room of his North Carolina home, driving barefoot.
“It’s always fun when you win, but regardless, it was just a great event for the racing community,” said Hamlin, who did virtual burnouts after beating Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the finish line. “I think it was definitely a success.”
Fox Sports broadcast the race live, its usual team of Mike Joy, Larry McReynolds and Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon describing the action from a studio in Charlotte, N.C. So many viewers tuned in that more pretend races were added to the schedule.
Fans were treated to some unusual sights during telecasts. For example, Alex Bowman took a bathroom break during the Homestead race and returned to find his simulator seat occupied — by his dog. Timmy Hill was shown driving at virtual Dover International Speedway with his cat perched on the steering wheel. And Hamlin was flummoxed when 7-year-old daughter Taylor inadvertently turned off his simulator screen with a remote control, leaving him with no vision at Talladega. He “crashed” and finished last.
FIGHT TO THE FINISH. Kansas and Kansas State brawled at the close of their Big 12 Conference basketball game, with players throwing punches in an area behind a basket at Allen Fieldhouse where disabled fans were seated. “That was an embarrassment,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self, whose team won, 81-60.
Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa sparked the melee when he blocked a last-second shot by DaJuan Gordon, sent him sprawling and then stood over Gordon and glared at him, prompting the benches to empty. Police officers and coaches from both teams helped break up the fracas and players were sent to their respective locker rooms.
Incredibly, the referees — despite the supercharged atmosphere and the fact that the outcome had long since been decided — summoned players back onto the floor so the final second could be played.
FUNDRAISING DRIVE. New York Mets fans, angered by the club’s reluctance to spend on free agents, began contributing money to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen via the popular payment app Venmo. College student Frankie Wilton sent Van Wagenen a penny, noting it was “spare change for the poor.”
Donations increased markedly after the crosstown Yankees shelled out $324 million to sign pitcher Gerrit Cole.
HEAD HUNTER. Soccer fans in Scotland grew increasingly frustrated during the broadcast of a second-division match between Ayr United and host Caledonian Thistle when the newly installed robotic cameras programmed to follow the ball instead focused on the hairless head of linesman John McCrossan.
Caledonian Thistle, based in Inverness, had replaced human camera operators with an artificial intelligence, ball-tracking technology system, but the move backfired big-time. The commentators repeatedly apologized to viewers as the AI camera continued to follow McCrossan’s clean-shaven scalp instead of the action on the pitch.
OUT FOR BLOOD. Chicago Cubs left-hander Jos￩ Quintana missed the first month of the season after lacerating the thumb on his pitching hand … while washing dishes. Surgery to determine the extent of the injury revealed Quintana had sliced a digital sensory nerve, which doctors were able to repair.
PRECIOUS METAL. Penguins right wing Patric H?rnqvist was credited with an assist on a goal by Bryan Rust even though he never actually passed the puck — it ricocheted off his cup.
Pittsburgh was battling Montreal in the first game of the teams’ Stanley Cup qualifying-round series when Jared McCunn fired a shot that pinged off H?rnqvist’s equipment and caromed to Rust, who buried the puck behind goaltender Carey Price.
ALONE TIME. Kiyoshi Shibamura was arrested in March on a charge of obstructing business, the result of his desire to watch Japanese Pacific League baseball games at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in 2019 without any other fans around to bother him.
Shibamura purchased tickets online for games between the Orix Buffaloes and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, then created fake identities to buy 1,873 surrounding seats. He told police he “wanted to watch the games comfortably with no people around” and that he “wanted to stand out on television.” Shibamura canceled the order for the extra seats moments before the expiration of the reservation period, thus ensuring he would watch baseball in peace. Investigators determined Shibamura cost the Buffaloes 10.86 million yen (about $105,000).
Wrote one critic on social media, “He committed a crime so he would stand out on TV? There’s a genius.”
SHOT DOWN. A Los Angeles Chargers team doctor inadvertently punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung while administering an injection to relieve pain in the quarterback’s cracked ribs before a Sept. 20 game against Kansas City.
Not only was Taylor unable to play as a result; he experienced difficulty breathing and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Worse, in his absence rookie Justin Herbert took away his starting job.
COMING TO GRIEF. Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, who was granted permission to leave the NBA’s Florida “bubble” to attend a funeral, was photographed during his excused absence at Magic City, an Atlanta strip club.
Williams thus flouted the strict protocols instituted by the league so the season could safely resume during the coronavirus pandemic. He was forced to quarantine for 10 days, missed two games and forfeited $150,000 in salary.
MEAL PLAN. Eighteen members of the cross country and track teams at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., went to extraordinary lengths to satisfy their cravings for a Chick-fil-A feast. They pooled their resources and purchased a plane ticket — with absolutely no intention of flying anywhere.
The RPI students were dismayed to discover the nearest free-standing Chick-fil-A was a 90-minute drive away, but when they learned that one of the popular chicken franchises was located at nearby Albany International Airport, they hatched a plan.
Senior captain Vincent Putrino bought the cheapest ticket available — a $98 one-way flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — so he could pass through security and access the food court. Putrino spent $227.28 on chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, french fries and drinks before returning to campus and his hungry teammates. Average cost for each athlete, plane fare included: $18.