Caris Levert did not welcome his trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the Indiana Pacers.
But the deal might actually have saved his life.
When Levert arrived in Indianapolis — the 26-year-old guard was part of a blockbuster four-team swap on Jan. 13 that involved James Harden — he had to undergo a routine physical before the deal could be finalized. During the exam, an MRI revealed a mass on his left kidney.
Levert was stunned.
“My emotions were everywhere,” he said. “If it’s spread everywhere, then my whole life is going to be different. If it’s not cancerous, then I can play again. At that point, whatever they told me, I was going to try to be at peace with the situation. Because at that moment, there’s really nothing I can do other than be positive.”
After further evaluation, doctors gave Levert both good news and bad news. The bad? He had renal cell carcinoma. The good? The cancer was caught early.
“No telling [what would have happened] if they would have found it three months later if it would have spread,” Levert said. “It’s beautiful they found it when they did.”
Dr. Jason Sprunger, who removed the entire kidney on Jan. 25, assured Levert he would be able to live a normal life. But Sprunger couldn’t promise he’d play basketball again that season. Levert did, though, taking the floor for the first time in a Pacers uniform on March 13, exactly two months after the deal that might well have altered the course of his life. He scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 27 minutes as Indiana defeated the Phoenix Suns, 122-111.
“In a way, this trade revealed what was going on in my body,” Levert said. “I’m definitely humbled to know that it could’ve possibly saved me in the long run.”
The story of the life-saving NBA trade leads off the first installment of this annual three-part compendium celebrating the unusual, the absurd and the just plain wacky from the year in sports.
REMAINS OF THE DAY. An unidentified fan arrived at Heinz Field on Oct. 10 intending to not only cheer the Steelers on to victory but to spread the ashes of a loved one. Stadium crew members discovered remains in the stands and in and near the south end zone after Pittsburgh’s 27-19 win over Denver.
One spectator told WTAE-TV that the ashes blew on him and others, as well as on their food, when the fan dispersed them.
PARENTAL GUIDANCE. Viktor Hovland wound up missing the cut at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., because of a two-stroke penalty assessed for a first-round infraction spotted by a television viewer. His mother.
Galina Hovland, who was watching the tournament from Norway, called Hovland after the round to ask if he’d been penalized for returning his marker to the wrong location on the 15th green. He didn’t realize what he’d done, but mom did.
Hovland notified tour officials, who reviewed video and confirmed he had unknowingly placed his ball incorrectly before sinking a 3-foot putt. The resulting two-shot penalty cost him dearly: Hovland missed the cut by two strokes.
COME OUT SWINGING. Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote exited a game against the Pirates at PNC Park when he tweaked his shoulder — in the on-deck circle. According to manager David Ross, Bote felt discomfort as he was swinging a weighted bat and removed himself as a precaution.
CRASH LANDING. British cricketer Asif Ali was batting for Illingworth St. Mary’s during a Halifax Cup quarterfinal match against Sowerby’s St. Peter’s when he hit a long drive far beyond the boundary line, followed by a loud crash. The ball shattered the rear windshield of a car in the parking lot — Ali’s car.
His joy instantly turned to despair. Ali put his hands on his head while shouting “no, no, no, no,” then fell to his knees. Teammates, opponents, spectators and even the umpire couldn’t help but burst into laughter. Fortunately, Ali could see the humor in the incident and didn’t take offense.
“When I parked there before the game I thought it was a good place,” he said. “I never even imagined I might end up getting hit with a shot, let alone my own.”
ANIMAL INSTINCT. Olympic officials in Tokyo removed a life-size statue of a sumo wrestler from the equestrian course because horses were hesitating as they approached during the individual show jumping event.
The wrestler, among the features meant to celebrate Japanese culture placed at each of the 14 obstacles, was situated at the 10th hurdle, near a sharp turn, his backside exposed except for the traditional mawashi (loincloth).
“As you come around you see a big guy’s [butt],” said British rider Harry Charles. “I did notice horses really taking a spook to that.”
The wrestler was hunched over in a squat, arms apart. Several horses pulled up short of the jump, costing their riders points.
“It is very realistic,” said Israeli rider Teddy Vlock. “You know, horses don’t want to see a guy, like, looking intense next to a jump, looking like he’s ready to fight you.”
The wrestler was removed prior to the start of the team show jumping event.
ALL FOULED UP. Kevin Newman brought home three Pirates teammates during a game against the Mets with a harmless-looking dribbler down the third base line at PNC Park.
New York pitcher Taijuan Walker, mistakenly believing the ball was foul — it was actually touching the chalk — swatted it toward the Pirates dugout. But when he realized Newman’s swinging bunt hadn’t been ruled foul, Walker began arguing with home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs, oblivious to the fact that the ball was still in play. While he vehemently pleaded his case, John Nogowski, Gregory Polanco and Michael Pérez gleefully raced around the bases, giving the Bucs three runs on a hit that traveled all of 30 feet.
Said Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown, “We’ve seen it all now. One of the most bizarre plays you’ll ever see in your entire life.”
BID FOR GREATNESS. An unidentified buyer shelled out $3,340.80 for a pair of Michael Jordan’s underwear that showed signs of “definite use,” according to a description on the Lelands Auctions website.
Fortunately, definite use referred only to “some loose threads evident at the seams.” The skivvies were offered along with other Jordan items by the estate of Michael Wozniak, the basketball legend’s personal bodyguard who featured prominently in “The Last Dance,” a documentary about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ championship reign in the 1990s.
Incredibly, the well-worn underpants drew 19 online bids. Lelands had promised that the buyer would be “about as close to greatness as one can get.”
PANIC ROOM. Jeff Winther won the Mallorca Open in Santa Ponsa, Spain, thanks in part to the efforts of Nora Winther. Six-year-old Nora Winther.
The Danish golfer was leading after three rounds, but he nearly missed the fourth. Winther and his wife, Amelie, got stuck in a hotel bathroom and began to panic as the minutes ticked away.
“After breakfast, I went to have a shower and my wife came in to use the bathroom as well,” Winther said. “The door closed, and there’s no lock, but the handle didn’t work. I thought I might not get out, that I might miss my tee time.”
But little Nora saved the day. She went to the lobby and alerted hotel employees, who broke down the door, freeing Winther in time for the final round. He shot a 70 to capture his first European Tour title by a stroke.
A MATTER OF TIME. Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez granted Rougned Odor’s wish — and Odor lost a home run as a result.
The Yankees second baseman took his left hand off the bat and requested time at the exact moment Minnesota reliever Ralph Garza Jr. raised his knee out of the stretch. The ball was nearly out of Garza’s hand when Hernandez called time. Odor keyed in on the pitch, smashed it over the fence and began his home run trot, only to be called back to the batter’s box.
He struck out two pitches later.
SHORT-HANDED GOALS. New York Rangers hockey fans no doubt feared a lopsided outcome when their team, its entire coaching staff absent due to COVID-19 protocols, faced off against Philadelphia. And the game was indeed a rout. Final score: 9-0. Rangers.
New York center Mika Zibanejad netted three goals and tied an NHL record with six points in a single period to spearhead the assault. The Rangers scored seven times in the second to hand Philadelphia its most decisive defeat in nearly 40 years.
Said Flyers coach Alain Vigneault, “Couldn’t defend and couldn’t make a play. I’m truly embarrassed.”
SORE LOSER. Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac fractured the thumb on his throwing hand — removing his undershirt after a rough outing against Minnesota.
According to manager Terry Francona, Plesac was “rather aggressively ripping off his shirt” when he accidentally struck his thumb against a chair positioned by his locker. Plesac was placed on the 10-day injury list and missed two starts.
QUICK-STRIKE CAPABILITY. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee midfielder Jelena Sever set an NCAA women’s soccer record for fastest goal by scoring against Youngstown State with only 3.2 seconds elapsed. Sever was standing over the ball at midfield, waiting for the referee’s whistle to begin play, when coach Troy Fabiano caught her attention.
“I looked at the other team’s formation, where the goalkeeper was standing, and my first thought was we’re just not going for this half-field shot today,” Sever said. “Then I hear my coach yell my name, and I look over and he just tilts his head very subtly, and I looked again and thought, OK, she’s pretty far out. I just went for it.”
A mortified Mackenzie Simon watched helplessly as the ball sailed over her head and bounced into the net.
LONG-DISTANCE CONNECTION. Tom King’s kick traveled even farther than Sever’s and drew considerably more attention.
King, a goalkeeper for Newport County in Britain’s League Two, scored on a goal kick during a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town when his wind-aided boot from his own six-yard box soared past fellow ’keeper Josh Griffiths and bounced into the net.
“I got a good feeling when I connected with the ball,” King said, “but I couldn’t have expected that result. No way.”
Guinness World Records confirmed the 105-yard kick as the longest goal in soccer history. King looked forward to eventually seeing his name in print in the iconic volume.
"It's something I never dreamt of, being in the books that you get for Christmas every year," he said. "I'm absolutely delighted."