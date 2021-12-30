Forty participants gathered at an outdoor rink in Sherwood Park, Alberta, on Feb. 4 in a bid to set a Guinness World Record for the longest hockey game.
They did just that, skating in extended shifts for 252 consecutive hours despite arctic conditions that tested their mettle, not to mention their equipment. Pucks shattered on impact, skate blades snapped, pieces of plastic fell off masks when the glue lost adhesiveness and goalie pads cracked as temperatures plunged to a numbing -67 degrees.
“The first shot I took, my goalie stick just exploded,” said participant Andrew Buchanan, who dressed in four base layers and wore battery-powered heated socks, two pairs of gloves with hand warmers and a full balaclava. “Other than that we’ve gone through dozens of pucks. They keep shattering. There’s shrapnel of pucks all over the place.”
A cold snap that socked Alberta on the opening day of the marathon game refused to relinquish its bone-chilling grip. But the participants forged on, motivated by their pursuit of the record and the fact they were playing for charity. They found some comfort — and tried to catch up on their sleep — between their six- to eight-hour shifts in nearby heated trailers, but time on the ice was often excruciating.
“One night I was out there at -47 [Centigrade, -53 Fahrenheit], and that’s without the wind chill,” said participant Jenelle Saik. “The wind gusts up and you get snow on your face.”
The elements, as could be expected, drastically affected the quality of play.
“There were some challenges,” said Buchanan in a colossal understatement. “When it was -54 [-65 F] and 40-kilometer [25 mph] winds, we weren’t moving that fast. But you know what? Nobody gave up. We rallied together.”
The game ended at 6 a.m. on Feb. 15. Team Cure defeated Team Hope 2,649 goals to 2,528, but the important figure was $1.84 million. That was the amount raised to fund cancer research and benefit patients at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton.
The story of the marathon hockey game leads off the second installment of this annual three-part compendium celebrating the unusual, the absurd and the just plain wacky from the year in sports.
RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE. Two Brazilian politicians decided to settle their dispute over a waterpark by going toe-to-toe in a mixed martial arts fight.
Simão Peixoto, 39, the mayor of Borba, a city deep in the Amazon jungle, accepted a challenge to step into the octagon from 45-year-old former city councilor Erineu Alves da Silva, who had labeled Peixoto a “scoundrel” and a “crook” in online posts. Hundreds of spectators jammed a Borbo school gymnasium to watch the three-round bout.
Both men absorbed some painful blows, especially Peixoto. Noted the BNC Amazonas website, “The mayor of Borba was almost unable to walk because of the number of low kicks he received from his adversary.”
When the judges declared Peixoto the winner, many in the crowd hooted in disagreement.
WHAT ARE THE ODDS? Rory McIlroy yelled “Fore!” as his approach shot on the seventh hole at the Masters veered toward the gallery, but the ball nevertheless struck a spectator — his father.
Gerry McIlroy, who was hit on the back of the leg as he walked toward the green, joked that he would request an autographed glove, the customary gift from a golfer to a plunked patron. His son had a better idea. “I think he just needs to go put some ice on [it],” Rory said. “Maybe I’ll autograph a bag of frozen peas.”
HIT AND MISS. The Pirates failed to score in seven innings against Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler on June 8, even though Ke’Bryan Hayes smacked one of his deliveries into the seats.
Hayes took Buehler deep in the first inning at PNC Park, but he failed to touch first base and was called out after the Dodgers appealed. The rookie third baseman was running hard and tracking the flight of the ball, which barely cleared the Clemente Wall in right field, and missed the bag by several inches.
Said Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton, “You stay in the game long enough, you see everything.”
CHECKING OUT. Six Polish swimmers were sent home from Tokyo before the start of the Olympic Games because their national federation misunderstood qualifying rules and mistakenly believed them eligible. They had already taken up residence in the Olympic Village and were preparing for their events.
“Imagine dedicating five years of your life and striving for another start at the most important sporting event, giving up your private life and work, sacrificing your family, and your dedication results in a total flop,” said one of the six, backstroke specialist Alicja Tchórz, a participant in the 2012 and 2016 Games. “And six days before the grand finale, it turns out that you were denied your dreams because of the incompetence of third parties.”
Freestyler Mateusz Chowaniec, another of the six, wrote on Instagram, “I hope to wake up from this nightmare eventually.”
CRASH SITE. A spectator brandishing a large cardboard sign inadvertently leaned into the path of oncoming riders at the Tour de France, causing a massive pileup.
The unidentified 30-year-old Frenchwoman was standing along the road in the Finistère region of Brittany, focused on a motorbike television camera and facing away from the cyclists, as the peloton approached.
Germany’s Tony Martin rode straight into the sign and tumbled to the pavement, starting a chain reaction that took out dozens of other riders. Several were injured, including Spain’s Marc Soler, who broke both arms in the crash and had to abandon the Tour.
CHEERS! The Coors Brewing Co. created a limited-edition beer using ice scraped from the Amalie Arena playing surface during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals in Tampa, Fla.
The shavings were shipped overnight in Hydro Flask containers to the Coors brewing facility in Golden, Colo., melted and then blended into the beer after a purification process. The resulting brew, dubbed “Coors Light Champions Ice,” was made available to Tampa Bay fans after the Lightning won the title with a 1-0 victory over Montreal in Game 5.
Said Marcelo Pascoa, Coors vice president of marketing, “We’re proud to celebrate the team’s second straight championship win by giving Bolts fans a literal taste of the action.”
SINGLE-DIGIT SETBACK. Oakland Athletics hurler Jesús Luzardo missed a month of the season after fracturing the pinkie finger on his pitching hand during a game. A video game.
Luzardo got a little carried away while playing and banged his hand against a nearby table. “It was kind of a freak accident,” he said. “Maybe I move a little farther away from the table next time.”
WINNING STREAK. A golf fan got to play in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines — even though he wasn’t invited. Or fully clothed.
The cape-wearing streaker — later identified as YouTube personality Connor Murphy — dashed onto the 13th fairway during the final round and, wielding a club he’d brought along, smacked two golf balls as security closed in.
Tweeted Golf.com writer Sean Zak, “Arguably the best swings under pressure today.”
A security guard eventually tackled Murphy, who was led from the course in handcuffs.
GO FIGURE. The Seattle Sounders outshot visiting Real Salt Lake 21-0 in an MSL playoff game at Lumen Field … and lost.
Salt Lake did not manage a single attempt on goalkeeper Stefan Frei in 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of overtime, but because the Sounders were unable to break through against RSL goalie David Ochoa, the match went to a shootout.
After Ochoa stopped Kelyn Rowe’s attempt in the sixth round of penalty kicks, Justen Glad beat Frei to eliminate the Sounders.
CALL OF THE WILD. The Double-A Biloxi Shuckers scored 12 runs against Birmingham in a single inning — despite managing only one hit.
The Shuckers drew 13 walks off three relievers in an interminable sixth and also took advantage of a hit batsman and two wild pitches to break open a close game.
“It got out of control, literally,” said longtime Barons radio broadcaster Curt Bloom. “And it was contagious. It was 87 pitches with 24 strikes. Most of them weren’t even close, really.”
Birmingham wound up issuing 16 bases on balls en route to a 14-6 loss.
“I always say when you come to the park, there’s a chance you’ll see something you’ve never seen before,” Bloom said. “Having called over 4,000 games, I can say this was one of them.”
KID-NAPPING. Under cover of darkness, Army cadets crept onto a farm near Annapolis, Md., their mission to steal Navy’s goat mascot ahead of the service academies’ annual football game. They failed miserably.
The stealthy raiders entered a paddock where the current mascot and several predecessors are kept and successfully pulled off their abduction. Or so they believed. Upon returning to West Point, the cadets discovered that instead of snatching Bill No. 37 — the latest in a long line of mascots, all bearing the same name — they had instead nabbed Bill No. 34, an arthritic, 14-year-old retiree with only one horn.
Superiors ordered the sheepish cadets to return Bill No. 34 to his Maryland home.
FAILURE TO COMMUNICATE. A hiker stranded for 24 hours in the Rockies ignored cellphone calls from a rescue team — because they came from an unfamiliar number.
Lake County (Colo.) Search and Rescue acted after receiving a report about a hiker on Mount Elbert — at 14,433 feet the state’s highest peak — who hadn’t returned to companions before nightfall. When repeated phone calls went unanswered, a search party was dispatched.
The unidentified hiker, who had wandered off the trail before finding their way back home and was unaware of the search effort, assumed the calls were from telemarketers or scammers.
UNARMED. A thief broke into pitcher Parker Hanson’s car and made off with a backpack containing what the Augustana (S.D) College right-hander needed to finish his senior season with the Vikings — his prosthetic left arm.
“My mom had a really tough time with it,” said Hanson, who was born without a left hand. “She raised me with my disability my whole life and she kind of feels like I had everything taken away from me today.”
A week later, Tim Kachel and Nate Riddle, who remove unwanted items from the line at Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls, S.D., spotted the artificial limb on their conveyor belt. The plant manager contacted Hanson and invited him to stop by to retrieve it.
Said Kachel, “He was so relieved and excited, he was shaking.”
Friday: Bedlam on the basepaths