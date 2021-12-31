A madcap sequence unfolded at PNC Park on May 27 when a routine grounder that should have ended the third inning wound up costing the Pirates two runs — the difference in a 5-3 defeat.
The Cubs’ Javier Báez went into full retreat on the basepaths, causing the Bucs to come unglued in one of the zaniest episodes in big league history.
Chaos ensued when Báez bounced to third baseman Erik González, whose wide peg to first pulled Will Craig off the bag. Báez hit the brakes to avoid Craig’s tag attempt and began backpedaling toward home plate. Craig gave chase, even though he could have ended the inning simply by stepping on first base.
“We have to make sure we get the force,” said Pirates manager Derek Shelton. “I mean, if Báez runs all the way back or runs into their dugout or runs down to the Strip District, we can walk down and touch first. The bag hasn’t moved in 140 years.”
Báez’s gift for improvisation extended the inning and precipitated a comedy of errors.
“He creates havoc. He just makes crazy things happen,” said Cubs manager David Ross. “He runs in moments and guys forget how to play baseball sometimes.”
Craig certainly did. As Báez retreated almost to the batter’s box, Craig spotted Willson Contreras trying to score from second base and flipped the ball to catcher Michael Pérez. Contreras slid under the tag as Báez gave a quick safe sign. Then, realizing the run would not count unless he safely reached first, Báez raced past Craig and dove into the bag as Pérez’s peg sailed past second baseman Adam Frazier, who was late covering, into right field.
Báez reached second on the error and scored moments later on Ian Happ’s single. The 25 seconds of bedlam he sparked was unlike anything seen before in baseball history and left Bucs broadcaster Joe Block wondering if the circus had come to town.
“What was that?” he said. “What a loony play. The calliopes can be heard from here to Sewickley.”
The story of Báez’s wild adventure on the basepaths leads off the final installment of this annual three-part compendium celebrating the unusual, the absurd and the just plain wacky from the year in sports.
SLOWPOKES. LPGA rookie Yealimi Noh made the cut at the Kia Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., but it wound up costing her money. The 19-year-old American was fined $10,000 for slow play on two holes during the third round. Noh wound up earning $4,247, which means she finished the week nearly $6,000 in arrears.
Spain’s Carlota Ciganda was docked for slow play two months later at the LPGA Match Play event in Las Vegas. Ciganda rolled in a birdie putt on 18 to defeat Sarah Schmelzel 1-up — or so she thought. A rules official approached Ciganda in the scoring tent and informed her she had been assessed a loss-of-hole penalty for slow play on 18, costing her the match.
ALL IN THE FAMILY. Thirteen-year-old Robert “RJ” Audrain caught a longear sunfish at a pond near Eureka, Mo., that weighed five ounces, breaking the state record set exactly one year before by Robert Audrain — his father.
The teen planned to mount the fish on a wall at home next to his dad’s four-ounce catch from July 3, 2020. Said RJ, “We were actually joking that it would be funny if we had a new record on the wall each year that is an ounce bigger.”
HIDDEN AGENDA. An Associated Press investigation revealed that the tiny Persian Gulf nation of Qatar hired a former CIA officer to help in securing hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup.
According to the AP, Kevin Chalker directed a years-long spying operation designed to keep tabs on rival bid teams and key officials in charge of selecting the host country. Chalker and his associates reportedly assigned someone posing as a photojournalist to conduct surveillance work as FIFA officials toured stadiums in the United States, a top challenger to Qatar; stole mail and hacked emails; and produced a fake Facebook profile of an attractive woman to communicate with targeted individuals.
The hosting rights for next year’s World Cup ultimately went to … Qatar.
THE NEVER-ENDING STORY. Unlikely hero Luke Mylymok scored in the fifth overtime to give the University of Minnesota-Duluth hockey team a 3-2 victory over North Dakota in the longest NCAA tournament game in history. Mylymok’s season goal total going in? One.
The freshman left wing netted the 119th shot of the night — and early morning — to decide an epic quarterfinal after 142 minutes, 13 seconds of playing time.
“Just a phenomenal game,” said Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin. “Two great teams going at it. We got the fortunate break and the goal. Thank God it ended.”
At 12:42 a.m., to be precise, more than six hours after the opening faceoff. Players emptied their tanks and still gamely forged on, determined to win a berth in the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.
“The last intermission, a couple of us had IVs going,” said North Dakota captain Jordan Kawaguchi, who sent the game into overtime with a goal in the final minute of regulation. “We were drinking Cokes just to get some sugar in our system, give us some energy.”
Mylymok snapped the game-winner past goaltender Adam Scheel 2:13 into OT No. 5, using a defenseman as a screen. The weary Bulldogs could barely muster the energy to celebrate.
UMD left wing Cole Koepke admitted afterward he wasn’t exactly sure how many overtime periods the teams had played, but he was certain of one point. “That,” he said, “was a game we’ll remember for ever and ever.”
BASEBALL BUFF. A streaker entertained fans during a Cincinnati-Washington game at Nationals Park, gleefully saluting the crowd with both hands as he raced in from the outfield during a rain delay. He then executed a belly-flop and, according to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, “slid across the infield tarp, using it like a giant square Slip ’N Slide.”
When security closed in, the streaker crawled into the tarp shell and was photographed peering out with a wide smile on his face. He was eventually arrested and hauled off in handcuffs.
THAT’S A STRETCH! Australian canoeist Jessica Fox won gold and bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics with the aid of … a condom.
Olympic officials distributed some 100,000 contraceptives to athletes in an effort to promote safe sex at the Games, but Fox used one for a novel purpose. “Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs,” Fox told followers in a TikTok video. After applying a gooey carbon mixture to the damaged nose of her kayak, she was shown stretching a condom over the tip for a waterproof seal.
Her MacGyver-like ingenuity paid handsome dividends: Fox finished third in the canoe slalom K1 event on July 27 and then claimed gold in the canoe slalom C1 competition two days later.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS. Bobby Witt Jr. of the Class AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals crushed a pitch 430 feet into the stands at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas, but he was not credited with a home run because he missed a last crucial step — literally. He failed to touch home plate.
Witt executed a little skip as he finished his circuit of the bases, briefly glanced back at the plate and then continued on to the Naturals dugout. Frisco appealed and umpire Chris Presley-Murphy ruled him out.
“Can confirm I touched home,” Witt noted on Twitter, accompanying his message with two shoulder shrug emojis.
SNOW BELT. Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrated Opening Day at Comerica Park by sliding into second base — on a home run.
Cabrera took Cleveland’s Shane Bieber deep in the first inning but lost sight of the ball as it cut through a driving snowstorm on a 32-degree day. Since he wasn’t sure if his blast left the park, Cabrera played it safe by hustling into second. He got to his feet and trotted the rest of the way home once second base umpire Will Little gave the home run signal.
Said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, “It was almost kind of laughable for everybody that we were playing baseball in an environment like that.”
UNDER FIRE. When referee Davi Bazeth issued a red card during an adult league soccer game in Pauls Valley, Okla., the player he’d booked tried to grab the card from Bazeth’s hand and the two exchanged shoves.
An infuriated Bazeth stalked off toward the parking lot, but he returned moments later with a pistol he’d retrieved from his pickup truck and, before horrified spectators, fired a round toward the petrified player.
A Pauls Valley police officer studied cellphone video of the incident and observed the ref “raise his right arm and hand up and the sound of a gunshot. I could see residue come from the end of the gun which went straight out and towards the playing field, which was lined with multiple men, women and children.”
Bazeth hurriedly left the scene but was soon pulled over by police and arrested.
SENIOR MOMENT. The Hope (Mich.) College women’s basketball team was assessed a technical foul during a Senior Day showdown with Kalamazoo College, but coach Brian Morehouse didn’t mind at all. In fact, he planned it.
Morehouse honored his seniors by sending all nine of them onto the court for the start of the game at DeVos Fieldhouse. Play was halted by whistles just after the opening tip as the Flying Dutch were hit with a technical for having too many players on the floor. Kalamazoo’s Isabelle Clark made the resulting free throws for a 2-0 lead, the Hornets’ only lead en route to a 101-37 loss.
“No player is more important than any other player in our basketball program,” Morehouse said. “I didn’t think that any of them shouldn’t start in that game. It was the best technical I’ve ever had in my coaching career.”
FLAG DAY. The most spectacular catch of the college football season was made during Appalachian State’s game at Miami — by a pair of fans.
Many in the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium were distracted from the action on the field by the sight of a terrified cat dangling by its paws from the upper deck. Would-be rescuers sprang into action.
“I think it was trying to be saved from up above, which was actually driving it further down,” said season ticket holder Craig Cromer. “They couldn’t reach it.”
The frightened feline eventually lost its grip and tumbled approximately 50 feet. Fortunately, Cromer and wife Kimberly, who regularly bring an American flag to games and drape it over the railing in front of their seats, were able to use it as a safety net. The cat landed unharmed.
A fan then raised the feline into the air, a la Simba in “The Lion King,” as the crowd erupted in cheers. Louder cheers than were heard at any other time during the Hurricanes’ 25-23 victory.
Said Kimberly Cromer, “Strangest thing that’s ever happened at a football game.”