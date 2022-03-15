Wading is a frequently overlooked component of early-season trout fishing, one that plays a significant role in safety and angling success. Consider these thoughts and tips before heading out on the trout streams this spring.
SOLE CHOICES: The design of the boot sole has much to do with how well you navigate the slippery slopes of Pennsylvania streambeds. Felt soles — long considered the superior sole design for wading gear — do indeed provide an excellent grip on slippery rocks. Felt’s shortcoming is when having to climb soft/muddy banks. And if there’s snow on the bank, felt will pack it up, quickly giving you “Frankenstein feet,” which will need to be regularly cleared. Traditional rubber-lugged soles work well on the banks, but are treacherous on wet, slimy rocks. The new generation of “sticky rubber” soles are a good compromise, though alone don’t grip slippery rocks as well as felt. The addition of metal studs or cleats on such soles provides much more grip and is perhaps the best overall setup. Just don’t walk across the hardwood floors, or a guide’s boat, with studded boots.
WADER CHOICES: With the availability of chest waders, hip boots, even waist-high waders (aka “wading pants”) it can be confusing as to which is best. A lot depends on the waters you fish. If all your adventures are on small streams, chest waders are overkill. Bigger waters, for obvious reasons, often require the use of taller boots to properly fish. But they are bulkier and can be overly warm when things heat up come late spring and summer. Waist-high waders are a great all-around choice: not too warm or heavy; not excessive even on small streams; tall enough to allow you to fish bigger streams yet discourage you from wading out into depths, which could cause trouble.
STOCKING FOOT OR BOOT FOOT?: Wading boots/shoes, used in conjunction with stocking-foot waders, provide much more ankle support than “bootfoot” waders or hip boots. You can purchase wading boots with the type of sole(s) to match the needs of the waters you fish, even if this means investing in more than one pair of boots. Bootfoot waders — where the boot is an integral part of the item — offer the advantage of being quicker to don and remove. They don’t offer much support, though, and present an interesting challenge when you sink a foot in the mud, and the boot decides to stay there as you struggle to become unstuck. The bootfoot design is most common with hip boots, though stockingfoot hippers are available (and a great option for summertime trout fishing).
DON’T SPARE THE STAFF: One of the best investments I made several years ago is a wading staff. Originally a reluctant concession to age, I wish I would have bought one years ago. A wading staff gives you a third purchase point on the stream bottom. As you make a step, you still have two firm grips on the bottom (the remaining planted foot and the wading staff). This greatly lessens the likelihood of taking a spill if the next step doesn’t go as smoothly as planned. A staff can also be used to test the water as you proceed, checking for depth and hazards, particularly when the water is stained or muddy. Wading staffs come in a collapsible design (held with shock cord); telescoping and solid wood. I use a telescoping model (like a trekking pole), attaching it to my wading belt with a heavy-duty retractor. It hangs out of the way when not in use. It has become a standard part of my trout-fishing gear, even for backwoods trips to small brookie streams, in which case it also functions as a walking stick.
PLAN YOUR APPROACH: It’s wise to plan your approach rather than just diving in, or here, wading in. In the case of a crossing, scan your options. From a fishing standpoint, consider crossing at a point you’ve already fished, i.e., if you’re working upstream, cross before proceeding up to new water. Oftentimes the tail end of a pool offers the safest place to traverse, upstream of where the stream breaks into a riffle. If the depth allows, stay above the shallow lip where things transition into riffle. Though it’s most shallow in the lip, the velocity of flow increases and can push hard. Also, if you can angle slightly downstream as you cross, you won’t be fighting the current. Above all, use common sense. If the thought of a certain wading attempt is making you uneasy, there’s probably good reason to avoid it.
BEWARE STREAMSIDE HAZARDS: Perils along the bank — or during walks through the woods to get to the stream — shouldn’t be overlooked. Moss-covered boulders that line many steep stream banks, particularly mountain brooks with heavy canopies that see little sunlight, can cause a nasty tumble. So can wet tree branches, especially smooth-sided dead ones that have lost their bark. Avoid them by stepping over or around. Similarly, high water events and beaver activity result in gnarly wood tangles (and backwaters) that should be circumvented. Semi-wet rocks lining the bank often wear a coat of algae, a thin one that can be extra-hazardous as you don’t necessarily expect said rocks to be so slippery.