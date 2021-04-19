By the time the season opens on May 1, walleyes will disperse, a movement influenced by the habitat and forage options a lake has to offer. Possible shifts in location include slightly deeper structures and creek channels not far from spawning areas; newly forming submergent weedbeds, particularly in lakes with strong juvenile yellow perch populations; open water basins, where walleyes can be associated with the bottom as well as suspended in the water column, the latter especially pertinent if the lake features pelagic baitfish such as gizzard shad, emerald shiners, rainbow smelt or alewife.
STRUCTURE ASSOCIATED WITH SPAWNING AREAS: Where present, structure such as submerged offshore humps will often gather up post spawn walleyes, particularly if they are proximate to spawning areas. Since these rises in depth can be substantial in size, with walleyes scattered throughout, one of the best ways of fishing them is by slow trolling ‘crawler harnesses (aka spinner rigs).
The classic method of slow trolling spinner rigs along the contours of structures is to rig them in concert with bottom bouncer sinkers. The V-shaped wire of the bottom bouncer helps the sinker walk over potential snags while transmitting a subtle stop-n-go motion to the trailing spinner rig, one that adds to its action.
Present spinners/bottom bouncers by slow trolling the combo at around 1 to 1.5 mph. This can be accomplished with the electric trolling motor or a small outboard if it idles down enough. Let out just enough line for the bouncer to tick bottom. Line counter level wind reels combined with soft action rods in the eight-foot range are ideal for this tactic, the rods placed in rod holders (rather than hand-held). The soft action of the rod often has a walleye hooked by the time you retrieve it from the holder.
In addition to humps, walleyes will also locate along flats if they have cover such as stumps. Spinners/bouncers are ideal for working these areas as well. Another option is trolling crankbaits such as Rapala Shad Raps, Storm Hot-n-Tots, and Berkley Flicker Shads.
Creek channels and drop offs proximate to spawning areas will attract walleyes in lakes lacking much in the way of shallower transitional habitat. Controlled drifts along these structural edges while presenting a jig-n-leech (or jig-n-crawler) or a vibrating metal blade bait is a good way of covering these kinds of spots.
EMERGING WEEDBEDS: Newly forming weedbeds of submergent vegetation like coontail, various pondweeds, and milfoil provide cover, that when present, will often hold walleyes from spring well into the summer months. And though walleyes use submergent weeds much more than some anglers realize, generally they relate to edges, rather than tuck back into the thick stuff like largemouth bass. Primarily they use both the outside (deeper) and inside (shallower) submergent weed edges.
For sure, spinner/bottom bouncer trolling can be used to fish weed edges, especially when the weedlines are extensive, fish scattered. But on defined weed spots where walleyes are likely to gather in numbers — or you’ve spotted them on sonar (high-definition side scanning in particular) — it pays to pick such places apart.
One of my favorite ways of targeting weed walleyes is with a jig tipped with medium-sized ribbon leech. The leech is much more resilient to panfish/perch bites than a crawler. Jigs with a line tie located at the nose excel when working these weedline edges. My favorite is the original Jig-a-Whopper Walleye Hawger. It’s no longer in production (to the best of my knowledge) but some are out there on internet sources. And Do-It makes a swimming jig mold for the tackle craft sorts.
Much like you’d do when targeting bass along weedlines, make short, precise casts to the edge with the jig/leech, allowing the combo to swim/hop through the sparse fringe cover of the edge. Walleyes often hold off the edge a bit, so fish along this clean zone back to the boat.
It should also be noted that weed walleyes are particularly vulnerable to night fishing. One of the best tactics is to cast and retrieve suspending jerkbaits like Rapala Husky Jerks and the Bomber Suspending Long A over the weed tops to catch roaming, feeding walleyes.
SUSPENDED OPEN-WATER WALLEYES: In lakes that feature pelagic open-water baitfish species, it’s common for a segment of the walleye population to key in on this food source as spring gives way to summer. These are often bigger walleyes, worthy of the necessary search tactics needed.
Since such baitfish species suspend in the water column, feeding on the micro-organisms found there, walleyes too will be suspended. Begin your search in basins out from major structural elements such as points and flats. The more complex the blend of structures, the better the chance that walleyes will be working the proximate open water. Sonar plays a major role was well in locating both baitfish and gamefish relating to such.
Crankbaits and spinner rigs can both be used for targeting suspended walleyes. Spinners can be trolled behind bottom bouncers, snap weights, or inline trolling sinkers. It’s imperative to know how deep the spinner is running. Numerous dive charts are available online as are apps to provide spinner running depths based on sinker weight, boat speed, and line let-out.
Size and style of crankbait can be tailored to the depths you choose to target, and again, dive curve charts will provide the data needed to do so.
Catching post spawn walleyes favors the angler is who not a one trick pony. Thus, catching them now is a testimony to your angling skill.