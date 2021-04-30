Jack Waters played alongside the man who shattered Babe Ruth’s home run record, was compared favorably to Willie Mays and earned lavish praise from a boss who later employed Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Joe Theismann.
Like Forrest Gump, Waters continually crossed paths with prominent figures.
The native of Robindale — a small Indiana County community wiped out in the 1977 Johnstown flood — played 12 seasons of professional baseball and was teammates with Sparky Anderson, who managed the Reds and Tigers to five pennants and three World Series championships; Roger Maris, whose 61 homers for the Yankees in 1961 toppled the Babe from his long-ball pedestal; Chuck Tanner, who guided the Pirates to a world title in 1979; and Steve Demeter, a Homer City native who coached for the Bucs under Tanner.
But any discussion of Waters’ career inevitably turns to his defensive prowess and comparisons to Mays. In 1960, when he played for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Class AAA International League, praise fell on Waters like tropical rain in monsoon season.
“As a guy who can go-get-’em from his center field position as a Maple Leaf, there isn’t a player in the league can touch him,” wrote Al Nickelson of the Toronto Globe and Mail. “There hasn’t been, for years and years. His spectacular running catches … have brought roars of acclaim both in his home Maple Leafs Stadium and on foreign fields. He’s a rare treat to watch.”
So why didn’t Waters, who died in 2006, make the jump to the majors? He often struggled in the batter’s box, hitting only .247 in parts of five seasons at the Triple-A level, with highs of 12 home runs and 50 RBIs. But in the field? There Waters was without peer, at least in the eyes of Canadian businessman and Leafs owner Jack Kent Cooke, who later ran the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Kings and Washington Redskins.
“Never in my life have I seen a center fielder play his position as well as Waters,” Cooke said in 1960. “I wouldn’t care if he hit .001. His fielding ability puts him a notch above Willie Mays. I know that sounds like an awfully flamboyant statement, but he’s the most exciting player I’ve ever owned.”
THE JACK WATERS story originates in Indiana County. His father, Jack Sr., played for Robindale — just about every area coal town back then fielded a baseball team — and the son would tag along and watch the games.
“As the story goes, apparently Pap misplayed a ball in the outfield and was real frustrated with himself,” says Jack Waters III, a retired computer network engineer who resides in West Salem, Ohio. “When he came off the field, he tossed his glove to Dad and said, ‘Here, kid, you take my place.’”
And he did. The kid, by the way, was 11 years old.
Waters later played football at Armagh High School, so well, in fact, that University of Maryland coach Jim Tatum offered him a scholarship. He also ran track and in 1951 finished third at the PIAA meet in the 180-yard low hurdles. But his true love was baseball.
The 19-year-old Waters launched his professional career in 1952 after wowing a Cleveland Indians scout who watched him work his magic in the AAABA tournament at Johnstown’s Point Stadium. He batted .302 for the Indians’ Class D Wisconsin State League affiliate in Green Bay before blossoming a year later while playing for Sherbrooke in the Class C Provincial League. Waters led the league in batting (.348) and base hits (182) as the Quebec-based club ran away with the pennant (84-41).
Waters spent the next two seasons with Reading of the Class A Eastern League. In 1955, with Maris playing alongside him in right field, he hit .292 as the team finished in first place with an 84-53 record.
A year later Waters joined the Mobile Bears of the Class AA Southern Association. He was still there in 1959, when he hit .301, led the league in runs (103) and slugged a career-high 13 homers. But after four years in Double-A, Waters’ career had seemingly stalled. He had just about given up hope of ever advancing.
“I’d hit better than .301 before and nothing had happened,” Waters told Nickelson for his Globe and Mail story. “So I figured I’d stick around maybe a couple years and then turn to something else. Then came word that my contract had been sold to Toronto. It was a break.”
Indeed, Waters was about to embark on his most satisfying season in professional baseball.
THE 1960 Maple Leafs were loaded. Many of the players — second baseman Anderson, third baseman Demeter and outfielder Tanner included — were seasoned veterans with major league experience, and it showed.
Toronto finished 100-54, with second-place Richmond a faint image in the Leafs’ rearview mirror, 17 games back. They then rolled over Buffalo and Rochester in the playoffs, winning eight of nine games to claim the Governors’ Cup.
“That was a very special team,” Waters says. “In fact, if you do a Web search for greatest ever minor league ball teams, that one’s gonna figure prominently. Even now in Toronto, that team is legendary.”
As Waters’ stepbrother Rob discovered during a business trip to Toronto.
“The man with whom he was meeting was a sports fan with a lot of Maple Leafs memorabilia in the room, specifically from that 1960 team,” Waters says. “Rob tells him, ‘Oh, yeah, I know about that team. My stepdad was Jack Waters, he played on that team.’ And the guy immediately goes, ‘Oh, my, God.’ Turns out he was a big fan of Dad’s.”
So were many in Ontario. Waters hit an anemic .236 that year, but he compensated with a brand of defensive wizardry that often left fans slack-jawed.
“It’s a lot easier to attract attention with a bat than with a glove,” wrote Neil MacCarl in a Sporting News article. “In spite of this, the most discussed player in the International League this season is a .230-hitting outfielder named Jack Waters, who patrols center field for the front-running Maple Leafs. He has robbed almost every hitter in the league … and his glovework has made a tremendous contribution to the fine record of Toronto’s pitching staff.”
Even adversaries raved about him.
“Waters is one of the greatest center fielders I’ve seen in my life,” Montreal manager Clay Bryant told Nickelson for his Globe and Mail piece. “It’s a wonder to me why some big-league team, that has power in its lineup, wouldn’t grab Waters for defensive purposes. He saves pitchers a lot of hits over the season.”
Frank Funk could attest to that. Waters preserved Funk’s no-hitter against the Havana Sugar Kings on June 16 with what Toronto manager Mel McGaha called “one of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen.”
Soon Waters, at least defensively, was being mentioned in the same breath as a certain San Francisco Giants center fielder.
“He was compared with Willie Mays a lot,” says his brother Hank, who resides in North Olmstead, Ohio. “But he just didn’t hit like him. If he’d have hit anything near what Willie Mays did, he’d have been up there in the majors.”
That he never reached the big leagues forever gnawed at Waters.
ECHOES FROM the champion Leafs’ raucous locker room celebration still hung in the air when the parent Indians chose to part ways with Waters.
He ultimately signed with the American Association Houston Buffs, the Class AAA farm club of the White Sox, for the 1961 season. But at 28, time was running out, his major league dream fading fast.
Waters played for four different big league organizations the next two seasons before calling it quits in 1963 after hitting .202 in 40 games for Syracuse of the International League and Nashville of the South Atlantic League. He finished his career with a .279 batting average and 80 home runs — good numbers, perhaps, but not good enough to ever receive an invitation to join a big-league team.
“He was a little bit … I could use the word bitter, but I won’t go that far,” Waters says. “He wasn’t angry about it. He was just heartbroken that his baseball career didn’t go where he knew that it could. He had regrets that things didn’t turn out the way he wanted.”
It hurt Waters to even relive his time in baseball with former teammates.
“Sparky Anderson would call Dad when he was coming into Cleveland with the Tigers,” Waters says. “He’d call the house: ‘Hey, Jack, come on down and hang out with me in the dugout. We’ll just shoot the breeze and talk about old times.’ And Dad wouldn’t do it. He couldn’t. He would never let himself embrace his former life that way.”
After hanging up his cleats for good, Waters was employed for a time as an iron worker in Cleveland, then as a millwright in the Ford Motor Co. foundry in suburban Parma. He rarely spoke of his baseball career.
His son, however, treasures reminders of his father’s glory days, when Waters’ circus catches invited comparisons to Willie Mays. A framed picture of Jack in his Toronto uniform hangs on his living room wall, just above an enlarged copy of a cartoon by Jack Reppen of the Toronto Star. The artist wanted to depict how Waters, with his cheetah-like speed, easily covered vast expanses of outfield acreage.
“The left fielder and right fielder are dressing [in their street clothes], and the manager’s standing at the door of the locker room with a caricature of my dad’s face sticking around the corner behind him,” says Waters, describing the cartoon. “He’s yelling at the two, saying ‘Where do you think you’re going?’ One of them answers back, ‘You’ve got Waters in center field. What do you need us for?’”
The title Reppen affixed to his cartoon? “Jackie Waters: Probably the best fielder in baseball.”