This week’s snowfall will complicate outdoor activities until some of the snow melts.
High winds make being in the woods dangerous due to falling limbs and somewhat miserable because visibility is severely limited. Once the winds die down, visibility will be great in the white landscape. Openings, logging roads, game trails and thick cover all stick out like a sore thumb with snow on the ground. It is a great time to study an area from a distance and also with boots on the ground.
When heavy snow is present, it can be difficult to simply pull your vehicle off the road. A snow shovel and steel spade shovel along with a toe strap are
included in my truck during the winter. When possible, I try to back uphill off the road perpendicular to it so that gravity will assist in getting back onto the plowed pavement.
Walking in snow is a chore, and hidden limbs and logs can make falling much easier. Falling down in the snow forces one to put out a hand to brace oneself, which often results in snow shoved up in the wrists of your clothing.
Protecting a loaded firearm from impact forces the hunter to take the fall in awkward positions. Should one take a dive with their gun, it should be unloaded and the breech checked for the possibility of snow packed in the barrel. A plugged barrel can be disastrous should a shot opportunity present itself.
When exploring the winter woods, a GPS is a fantastic tool that allows one to mark any discovery in regard to wildlife sign. Once the snow melts, the woods look much different, and something that stood out as an obvious hotspot might blend in and be nearly indistinguishable.
The area’s wildlife will go into survival mode this week with movement severely limited because with difficult travel and food sources hidden, more calories will be expended than gained. On Sunday evening, as this storm moved into the area, deer were seen feeding feverishly in preparation for what was to come. Their hollow-haired coats insulated their
bodies from the snow that was quickly blanketing their backs. Conifer trees
provide protection during this type of weather and it is likely that deer will be bedding underneath such thermal cover.
The flintlock muzzleloader and late-season archery seasons are now over. My observations last week indicated a good amount of deer, including a
number of bucks. On one evening I saw seven bucks, although only one met the antler restriction requirements.
Finding where the buck is at now will allow better odds of finding shed antlers as spring approaches. The use of
binoculars is perhaps the greatest tool a hunter can utilize during the offseason and it is to the point that I rarely leave home without them.
The winter is a great time for repairing and replacing equipment so that all is in order come autumn. Purchasing arrows, ammunition, broadheads, boots, calls and clothing now will allow plenty of time should something be on back order or unavailable.
Researching another state that interests you for a possible hunting trip is best done sooner rather than later. Learning a new licensing system or deciding where to hunt can be difficult initially, and it helps greatly to have time on your side. The cost of applying for such licenses is significant, and by researching now, one can begin to budget for the hunt of a lifetime.
While our state offers much in hunting, fishing and trapping, there is something exciting about venturing into unfamiliar territory.