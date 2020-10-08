The ranks of unbeaten teams in the Heritage Conference will decrease by at least one on Friday night.
A week after unbeaten Penns Manor established itself as conference-frontrunner by ushering Homer-Center from the unbeaten ranks, the 4-0 Comets play host to winless Bishop Carroll.
If heavily favored Penns Manor beats Bishop Carroll, the Comets will be 5-0 going into next week’s game at Northern Cambria.
That sets up this weekend’s big matchup: 4-0 Northern Cambria at 3-0 Marion Center. The last time Marion Center was lining up to face an unbeaten team, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement against Homer-Center.
In one of the twists of this pandemic-affected season, the conference season could end with two unbeaten teams. Or it could end with four once-beaten teams at the top. That’s because the postseason begins in Week 8, so Penns Manor and Marion Center will not play — probably not — because their matchup scheduled for Week 10 has been replaced by the third round of the playoffs. Also, its highly unlikely Marion Center’s postponed game against Homer-Center in Week 3 will be rescheduled.
Teams that don’t make the playoffs or get knocked out of the postseason may continue their regular seasons and play a maximum of 10 games, so the potential, though unlikely scenario, for a conference champion to be determined after the postseason exists.
Regardless, the next two weeks are going to clear up a District 6 playoff race with the best teams jockeying for the highest seeds.
This weekend could be Round 1 for Marion Center and Northern Cambria, who could run into each other in the postseason because both are in Class 2A. Penns Manor is in Class 1A, along with Homer-Center and the rest of the Heritage Conference teams.
There’s another unbeaten team in action this weekend, too, with Apollo-Ridge playing host to Shady Side Academy on homecoming at Owens Field. The Vikings did not play last week because their opponent, Summit Academy, opted out of the season due to the pandemic.
If Apollo-Ridge wins, and Serra Catholic beats Ligonier Valley — both are heavy favorites — they will be unbeaten next week when they play in McKeesport.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA (4-0) at MARION CENTER (3-0): Which Northern Cambria team is going to show up, and when?
The Colts have been sketchy so far, and in a twist for an unbeaten team, they have scored more points in the second half (79) than they have in the first (62). That has come out of necessity because Northern Cambria has had to rally past Blairsville (25-12), United (27-14) and West Shamokin (49-48).
Northern Cambria might not have that luxury against Marion Center. If the Stingers jump ahead, they’re going to be hard to catch. Marion Center has scored more points in the second quarter (69) than Northern Cambria has scored in the first half.
Prediction: Marion Center, 42-29.
BISHOP CARROLL (0-4) at PENNS MANOR (4-0): Penns Manor is not a middle-of the-pack team, and while the Comets certainly knew that before last week, everyone is well aware of it now.
The Comets are smallish, fast and quick, and so far, that speed has killed. They were an efficient, smooth-functioning offensive machine in a 43-42 win over Homer-Center.
If these teams meet a couple years down the road in the district playoffs after the Huskies grow up, it might be a game. This one certainly won’t.
Prediction: Penns Manor, 49-0.
PURCHASE LINE (1-3) at BLAIRSVILLE (1-3): While the unbeatens are going at it, these two teams are looking for a second straight victory after claiming their first wins of the season last week.
Purchase Line beat Saltsburg (39-6), and Blairsville edged United (34-33).
Two teams that have struggled to find offensive consistency might do it on this night. Defensively, Purchase Line has the better unit.
The team that scores last will be the winner.
Prediction: Purchase Line, 42-36, 2OT.
HOMER-CENTER (2-1) at SALTSBURG (1-3): Homer-Center is coming off that disappointing 43-42 loss to Penns Manor.
The only team that might be more disappointed is Saltsburg, because you don’t want to be the team the Wildcats play when they need to shake off some frustration after a loss.
Homer-Center’s defense disappeared last week, exploited by Penns Manor’s ability to control the line of scrimmage and the edges. Saltsburg might be able to do that in spurts, but it won’t be enough.
Prediction: Homer-Center, 49-14.
UNITED (1-3) at WEST SHAMOKIN (2-2): Two teams that let one get away last week are looking for some redemption.
While United was losing 34-33 to Blairsville in the final 20 seconds, West Shamokin was losing at Northern Cambria in a 49-48 shootout that the Wolves led by two touchdowns.
United’s Hunter Cameron rushed for more than 200 yards last week, and the Lions will need that and then some against the Wolves, who can run teams ragged with their passing game. Bo Swartz passed for 372 of his team’s 479 total yards last week. He and Owen Stover hooked up 10 times for 177 yards.
Prediction: West Shamokin, 33-19.
INDIANA (2-2) at HIGHLANDS (1-3): Indiana is looking for its third straight win in the WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference.
Yes, the Indians are looking for their first winning streak of that length since 2014, when they won three straight, including a playoff game.
The key to two straight wins has been the presence of the running game and the absence of turnovers. Indiana is rushing for an area-high 306.0 yards per game. And the Indians committed no turnovers in a win over Greensburg Salem and one last week in a 29-6 win over Knoch.
Prediction: Indiana, 28-20.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY (0-2) at APOLLO-RIDGE (3-0): Apollo-Ridge has a slew of playmakers and is probably the area’s best team.
The Vikings might have to shake off a little rust, and they don’t want to get caught looking ahead to next week to Serra Catholic in what is shaping up as the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference championship game.
Prediction: Apollo-Ridge, 49-6.
LIGONIER VALLEY (2-2) at SERRA CATHOLIC (3-0): Ligonier Valley, given its inexperience and a schedule that has the Rams running all over western Pennsylvania, has acquitted itself well in its first season back in the WPIAL following a 50-year absence.
It just won’t look like it in this one against one of the top teams in the WPIAL.
Prediction: Serra Catholic, 44-7.