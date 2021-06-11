West Lebanon scores win over Blacklick Valley
WEST LEBANON — West Lebanon picked up its first win of the season, 3-1 over the Indiana County League’s new team, Blacklick Valley, on Tuesday.
Mitch Yard stroked a two-run double in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Grant Schrecengost drove in a run in the fourth with a fielder’s choice grounder.
They backed the pitching of Matt Shank and Devin Fairman. Fairman pitched the first two innings and Shank pitched the last five. Shank struck out four and did not issue a walk.
Fairman finished 3-for-3 with a double and a triple. He singled in the fifth and Tanner Bordick reached on an error, setting up Yard’s two-run double.
West Lebanon (1-1) plays Brunzies and Levity on Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Giants pull away from Young Township
BLAIRSVILLE — Kovacik Insurance broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the fifth and then tacked on seven in the sixth to finish off a 12-4 victory over Young Township in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
The Giants (5-5) pounded out 12 hits and benefitted from 11 walks. Chase Stuchal and Gavin Burkhart went a combined 5-for-7 with five RBIs. Burk- hart scored three times. Hunter Riggle had a pair of hits, and Sam Yanits and Niko Vadala had a pair of RBIs. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni, Braiden Ashbaugh and Quinton Witmer also drove in a run apiece.
Braden Talmadge had two hits and two RBIs for Young Township. Max Long also drove in a run.
Walbeck Insurance gets jump on Punxs’y
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Walbeck Insurance used an eight run second inning to pull away from Punxsutawney Post 62 en route to a 12-2 victory in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
Walbeck Insurance (3-8) banged out 10 hits, with nine of the 12 players stepping to the plate getting at least one. Ethan Roser led the way with two hits and an RBI. Michael Krejocic had a hit a two RBIs, and Caleb Palmer, Reese Wagner and Noah Turk each delivered a hit and an RBI. Braden Dunn and Roser each doubled.
Dunn allowed only one hit over five innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Landon Temchulla had the only hit for Punxsutawney (1-7).