WEST LEBANON — West Lebanon scored the bulk of its runs in the third through fifth innings and beat Apollo, 16-2, in an Indiana County League baseball game at Bertolino Park on Tuesday.
West Lebanon broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the third and tacked on five in the fourth and six in the fifth.
The game was called after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Six players had multiple hits and multiple RBIs for West Lebanon. Brady Yard went 3-for-3 and reached base on a walk and hit batsman and scored three runs. Devin Fairman, Jordan Hudzicki, Mike Percic, Chase Kromer and Austin Adamson each had two hits. Bo Putt, Ryan Dupree, Hudzicki, Percic, Kromer and Adamson each drove in two runs.
Hudzicki also scored three times.
West Lebanon’s Jake Allen limited Apollo to two runs over five innings. Mike Ginter pitched the final inning. Apollo managed only four hits, all from the bottom of the order.
West Lebanon improved its league-leading record to 7-1 going into Sunday’s game against Bob’s Pizza at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Apollo plays host to Blairsville at West Lebanon this evening.
Young Township beats Bushy Run
CLARIDGE — Blake Fairman pitched a complete game, Brady Yard hit a home run and drove in four runs, and Young Township beat Bushy Run, 8-4, in Westmoreland County Independent League baseball game Wednesday.
Fairman struck out seven and walked two.
Yard finished 3-for-4, and Kody Templeton had two hits. Zach Hreha and Tony Bertolino each drove in two runs.
Young Township pounded out 11 hits.
The Renegades play Sunday at home in a doubleheader against Mount Pleasant that begins at 1 p.m.