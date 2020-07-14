West Lebanon broke open a close game by scoring five runs over the fifth and sixth innings in a 7-3 win over Spaghetti Benders in an Indiana County League/Indiana Area Baseball Boosters game Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Tanner Yard and Bo Putt each slugged two hits for West Lebanon. Brady Yard, Joe Pacconi, Mitch Yard, Rhys Davies and Putt each drove in a run. Tanner Yard scored twice.
Matt Shank pitched the first four innings for West Lebanon and allowed two runs. Antonio Caporosi came on in relief and allowed one run over three innings for the win.
West Lebanon improved to an ICL-best 6-1 going into tonight’s game against Apollo at Bertolino Park.
Apollo will be the home team.