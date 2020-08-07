WEST LEBANON — West Lebanon got a big one Thursday evening.
West Lebanon scored in each of the first five innings, getting the eventual winning run after Blairsville forged a tie, and won the opening game of the Indiana County League championship series at Bertolino Field. By taking the opening game of the best-of-five series, West Lebanon put the defending champion in a position where it has to win three of the next four games.
The series resumes at 5:45 p.m. today at West Lebanon. In a change in the traditional ICL playoff format, West Lebanon is playing host to the first two games. Blairsville returns home for Game 3 at 2 p.m. Sunday, and Game 4, at 5:45 p.m. Monday, if necessary. If a fifth game is necessary, the series returns to West Lebanon.
“That was the goal: to get the first one,” West Lebanon player-manager Bo Putt said after his team beat Blairsville for the fourth time in five meetings this season, with a 9-8 score for the second straight game.
West Lebanon strung together five scoring innings, including a four-run fourth for an 8-2 lead. Devin Fairman stroked the big hit, a two-run triple.
“Tonight it was like every inning, and that’s something I preached to them from the start of the game, that every inning we’ve got to get a couple, and I’m really happy that we were able to put runs across every inning.
Blairsville answered with a six-run fifth to tie the game at 8. David Doak delivered the big blow with a two-run home run.
West Lebanon regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. After Tanner Yard led off with a base hit and stole second, Blairsville pitcher Joe Culler hit consecutive batters, Putt and Fairman, to load the bases. The go-ahead run scored on Brady Yard’s forceout.
Brady Yard picked up the win in relief. The winner in the previous 9-8 game last week, Yard came on during Blairsville’s six-run inning and limited the damage. He pitched 2 1-3 innings and was not charged with an earned run.
“That’s two wins late in games,” Putt said. “He has a good head and doesn’t get caught up in anything.”
Blairsville’s Bobby Thompson continued a torrid postseason by going 3-for-4 with a double. The Colts pounded out five extra-base hit. Jayke Saiani doubled for one of his two hits.
Tanner Yard stroked three hits for West Lebanon. Putt and Jordan Hudzicki each had two. Hudzicki and Mike Percic each doubled for two of their team’s three extra-base hits.