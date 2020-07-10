WEST LEBANON — Chase Kromer stroked a game-tying single, and Blake Fairman doubled in two runs to key a six-run inning in West Lebanon’s 8-3 victory over Blairsville in an Indiana County League baseball game at Bertolino Park on Thursday.
After Blairsville (4-2) took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning, West Lebanon (5-1) tied the game on Kromer’s single that scored Ethan Prugh and Joe Pacconi, who started the rally with back-to-back singles followed by a walk to Mike Percic that pushed both runners into scoring position. Kromer responded on the next at-bat.
After allowing four straight runners, Blairsville starter Brandon McCormick got a strikeout and an inning-ending double play.
The next inning was more of the same for West Lebanon, which put its first six batters on base. Bo Putt opened with a single, Jake Allen drew a walk, Fairman doubled, Prugh singled, Pacconi doubled and Percic singled to make it 6-2. The last two runs scored on an error on the next play.
Blairsville took a 1-0 lead in the third on Ian Morrill’s single and made it 2-0 in the fourth on Joe Culler’s base hit.
The Colts made it 8-3 in the sixth on Scott Thompson’s double
West Lebanon cranked out 12 hits, with Tanner Yard, Putt, Prugh and Pacconi getting two each. Kromer drove in three runs, and Fairman knocked in two.
Allen started for West Lebanon and lasted 3 2-3 innings. He was plagued by five five walks.
Blake Fairman took over for the win and pitched 3 1-3 innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out four.
McCormick was charged with four runs and took the loss. Matt Bashioum was charged with the other four runs.
It was West Lebanon’s second straight win over Blairsville following a 2-1 victory last week.
Both teams play ICL/Indiana Area Baseball Boosters games at the White Township Recreation Complex on Sunday. West Lebanon takes on Spaghetti Benders at 2 p.m., and Blairsville plays Bowman Coin Collectors at 5 p.m. Apollo plays Lorelli’s in the other 2 p.m. game.
On Saturday at West Lebanon, Young Township plays host to Murrysville in a Westmoreland County Independent League (Senior Legion) doubleheader, with the first game set for 1 p.m.
That doubleheader was incorrectly listed for Sunday in the previous roundup. Sunday is the tentative rain date.
Young Township is 3-7 coming off Wednesday’s 3-1 win over West Hempfield.