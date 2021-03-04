NuMINE — The West Shamokin Wolves are getting ready to do it again.
Heritage Conference teams spent January and February beating up on each other, and for the Wolves, that extended into March and the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs.
Top-seeded West Shamokin beat eighth-seeded Homer-Center in its playoff opener, 59-30, setting up a semifinal matchup against Penns Manor Saturday. No one has vanquished the Wolves, and if they can beat one more conference team, they’ll play for a district championship.
Coach Judd McCullough expects his team to dismiss the monotony of facing another conference team and be ready to play, just as it has been 21 other times this season.
“We haven’t had one so far, and if we have a letdown now, shame on us,” he said. “This is where the stars shine and teams shine that are built for this and this kind of stage. A lot of these kids have played travel ball since they were young, and they’ve been through this type of long season and been in these types of games for a long time. I know the guys will be ready to continue to take these opportunities and play in the playoffs and compete for a District 6 championship one game at a time.”
While West Shamokin was building a big lead against Homer-Center, Penns Manor (14-6) was blowing past Southern Huntingdon in overtime, 76-66. Now the Wolves face the prospect of beating the Comets for a third time this season. West Shamokin won the regular-season matchups, 52-47 in overtime at Penns Manor on Jan. 21 and 69-53 at home on Feb. 12. The winner of the third matchup advances to Wednesday’s championship game.
West Shamokin beat Marion Center and United en route to the conference title.
“This is our fourth straight game in a playoff atmosphere that we’ve already beaten twice,” McCullough said. “It’s becoming more and more difficult to win that third game because there are no secrets left. (Penns Manor) can use that as a rallying card. … It should be a great battle. The second game we pulled away down the stretch, and we went into overtime at Penns Manor early in the season. I anticipate another difficult challenge. They have a lot of athleticism and slashers, and every piece you’re looking for, they have it, and they’ve been playing well down the stretch.”
West Shamokin had little difficulty with Homer-Center (8-12). The Wolves led 14-11 after the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime after making seven 3-point field goals in the first half.”
“We got going a little bit better than the previous few games,” McCullough said.
Four West Shamokin players scored in double figures. Ezeck Olinger scored 12, Eric Spencer and Justin Smulik each hit three 3s and finished with 11 points apiece, and Trevor Smulik added 10 points and posted a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with six assists and four steals.
“We’ve been very balanced,” McCullough said. “Sometimes we have a guy our ahead of everyone. Trevor has done that, and Jack and Justin have done that, and Ezeck has had a few games like that, so we’ve been balanced, but any one of those guys can have one of those nights.”
Evan Ober, a senior, led Homer-Center with 11 points. Senior starters Ober, Ryan Sardone, Travis Mock and Drew Kochman played their final game.