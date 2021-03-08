NuMINE — When they emerged from their locker room, the West Shamokin Wolves declined an invitation to gather on the court for a commemorative photograph to mark the occasion of their most significant victory to date.
They declined.
They want to do it with a trophy in their grasp.
“Some of the moms wanted to get a picture after the game,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said after his team earned a chance to play for the district championship, “and the guys said they don’t want anything yet. I love that. That’s the quote of the year to me. It makes my heart feel good.”
West Shamokin beat Penns Manor, 65-60, on Saturday night in a hard-fought District 6 Class 2A boys’ semifinal on the Wolves’ home court. Jack McCullough, the coach’s son, made a school-record seven 3-point field goals and scored 24 points to fuel West Shamokin’s 22nd victory without a loss.
The top-seeded Wolves face second-seeded Portage (19-2) Wednesday at at 7 p.m. at Central Cambria High School in their first appearance in the championship game since leaving the WPIAL and joining the Heritage Conference and District 6 for the 2016-17 school year.
“It’s pretty cool,” Jack McCullough, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, said. “It’s our first time playing for a District 6 championship, and it’s pretty cool. Celebrating with the team in the locker room afterward was pretty exciting. It’s a great accomplishment for our school.”
On a night when both teams shot well, Penns Manor (15-7) hurt itself with 19 turnovers, and much of the second half was a foul-plagued affair in which West Shamokin went 17-for-28 and Penns Manor went 12-for-16. Most of the fourth quarter was played with both teams in the bonus, and two Penns Manor starters eventually fouled out. West Shamokin overcame two early fouls to its leading scorer, Trevor Smulik, who played several possessions in foul trouble before sitting out a significant portion of the first half.
“We had them,” Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry said. “They know how to finish. And Jack had the game of his life — sevens 3s.”
The diminutive McCullough struck the biggest blows. With four 3s already to his credit, he buried two straight, the second coming at the 5:42 mark of the fourth quarter when the Wolves stretched a two-point advantage to eight at 48-40 against a Penns Manor team that led 29-26 after a late flurry before halftime and forged a 40-40 tie by scoring the first four points of the fourth quarter.
McCullough then struck again at the 1:34 mark, again with his team nursing a two-point lead, and made it 56-51.
Penn Manor threatened when Max Hill made a deep 3 from the right wing and Bryan Koches made two free throws, both making it a three-point spread, but the Smulik brothers countered each time and went 4-for-4 at the line to close out the game.
“Penns Manor’s always tough,” Trevor Smulik said. “Their coach is great. Their team is great. They scout us well and know all our sets, and they’re tough to play and they play hard. The first half was a little shaky, and the second half, it wasn’t our best game either way, but we found a way to pull through.”
McCullough took the role of leading scorer, a position the Wolves have rotated with regularity in a balanced attack. Trevor Smulik finished with 15 points, Bo Swartz 12 — including four straight free throws in the fourth quarter — and Justin Smulik 10.
“They have a great team,” Lansberry said. “You try so hard to limit Trevor. You help just a little and give him a crease, and he can drive and hit the 3. And that’s on all of their guys. You can’t help.”
McCullough’s previous high was five 3s.
“It’s feel pretty good to have a game like that,” he said. “It’s something you imagined doing growing up, coming out and playing a great game, and that’s what happened tonight. Now we have to get ready to play the next team and keep going and get back to work, and we’re excited to keep this journey going.”
“Jack has gone to back-to-back state golf tournaments so he’s been in these pressure moments,” his father said. “It’s a little easier to step up over a foul shot or a pull-up 3 than over a 3-foot putt or a drive down a narrow fairway. He’s been in those types of pressure situations, and many times he has risen to the occasion. Tonight, he was very impressive, and I’m proud of him.”
West Shamokin, in fact, won the District 6 golf title, with Judd McCullough as the coach and his son and Eric Spencer as the top two players. Now they’re part of this group shooting for a title in a different sport.
“This feels amazing,” Trevor Smulik said. “I love playing with these guys, and there’s no better feeling right now than going to the championship.”
In an ordinary year, Penns Manor would have lived to fight another day. But the COVID-19 pandemic made this rite of March a single-elimination tournament in which only the champions from the 12 PIAA districts advance to the state tournament. The normal field is 32 teams.
That means a lot of good teams are going to be watching from the sideline — or rather, online, due to COVID protocols. The Comets count themselves among those teams after beating higher-seeded Southern Huntingdon in overtime on the road in the quarterfinals and taking the district finalist to the limit on its home court.
“We had them at halftime, had it close in the second half, had it tied, and the guys played their hearts out tonight,” Lansberry said. “I can’t say enough about our seniors … and there’s a lot of hurt feelings in that locker room right now. These guys battled all year long, and I can’t say enough about them.”
Max Hill, a sophomore guard, and Grant Grimaldi, a 6-5 junior center, combined for 28 points for Penns Manor. Senior point guard Dimitri Lieb scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter, and senior starters Austin Hill and Reese Hays combined for 11 points.
“We have two budding stars in Max and Grant,” Lansberry said, “and the leadership of our seniors was unbelievable. They came ready to work and worked hard … and I can’t say enough about how our guys battled. It was just one play here or there that made the different tonight.”
West Shamokin, which played all four games in the Heritage Conference and District 6 playoffs on its home court, now hits the road to play Portage at a neutral site. Portage beat United, 66-55, last night to earn its second straight shot at the title.
“They’re balanced, like us, and spread you out and have a lot of ways to score,” Judd McCullough said. “They’re gritty, gritty defensively. They get after you, not overly physical like a football type, but they’re gritty and match their coach’s type of competitive mindset and play hard for him, and I anticipate a battle.”
Guards Kaden Claar and Koby Kargo combined for 35 points in Portage’s win over United. The Mustangs trailed 12-9 after the first quarter before outscoring the Lions 18-10 in the second quarter and never relinquishing the lead.
“They’re very good,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “Them and West Shamokin will be a pretty good matchup. It will be pretty even. West Shamokin is taller, but athletically, Portage matches up, for sure.”