CLARION — Being down one hitter and having another hobbled proved to be too much to overcome for West Shamokin against the No. 1- ranked lass 1A volleyball team in the state.
The Wolves, playing without Maddie McConnell and with Lexie Young noticeably not at 100 percent, lost to Clarion, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11, in the PIAA quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Clarion High School.
“When you lose people last minute, it is tough,” West Shamokin coach Melinda Oesterling said. “We tried to overcome it. We didn’t, but we tried. I’m very proud of how the girls fought. They didn’t make excuses. They did their best to try to salvage it and do what they could. I am very proud of them. They showed a lot of character. It wasn’t easy coming out here knowing that your team isn’t where it normally is. That’s hard, especially for kids. But, I was very proud of them. It was a good learning experience.”
Clarion coach Shari Campbell acknowledged the absence of McConnell and the limitations of Young played a role in his team’s easier-than-expected victory over the second-ranked team in the state.
“(Young) is a great outside hitter,” Campbell said. “If she was here (100 percent), we would probably be talking about a four- or five-set match. And then I think (McConnell). she is a formidable outside also. That completely changes the makeup of this match for sure.”
Regardless, Clarion came ready to play, and it showed with 15 kills from senior Erica Selfridge, including the 1,000th of her career; 14 from junior Korrin Burns, the younger sister of IUP player Oliva Burns who reached 1,000 kills in the District 9 championship match last week; and seven from sophomore Aryana Girvan. The 15 kills from Selfridge were one more than West Shamokin had as a team in the match.
“Clarion is an awesome team,” Oesterling said. “I wish them luck. I hope they bring home the state title.”
The Wolves (17-2), who had won 17 straight matches, didn’t help themselves with struggles receiving and passing the ball, something Oesterling attributed to players being asked to do things they don’t normally do.
“We had people in there passing who don’t normally pass,” she said. “I think other people were trying to overcompensate a little bit. It didn’t work out very well for us. But, their servers, those are the toughest servers we have seen for a while. Both things together make it kind of tough.”
Despite the loss, Oesterling reflected on a great season that included a District 6 title and a Heritage Conference championship that saw West Shamokin knock off Northern Cambria, its conference rival which had won the past two Class 1A titles before moving up to Class 2A this season.
“It’s been fun,” Oesterling said. “We’ve had a lot of success. I really hope the girls don’t get disappointed on how it ended with everything they were able to accomplish.”
The future is bright for the Wolves. Freshman Lily Jordan recorded four kills and a pair of block assists. Young, a junior, playing on an ankle she injured in the Heritage Conference championship match, added three kills. Sophomore Bailey Conrad, who got her first real playoff exposure as the match went on and held her own.
Clarion will face WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin in the semifinals on Tuesday. Clarion is making its second straight appearance and third in four years in the semifinals.